Key Takeaways Powerful PD Charging: With up to 60W output, this charger hub can fully charge a MacBook Pro 13" in just 2 hours.

Immersive 4K Video and Audio: Enjoy high-quality video and audio transmission for an enhanced visual experience on laptops and gaming devices.

Space-Saving Design: Declutter your power setup with this all-in-one hub, which combines fast charging, data transfer, and 4K/HD output ports in a compact body.

Elevate Your Charging Experience with Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub. In the ever-evolving landscape of charging accessories, the Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub emerges as a standout performer, seamlessly blending power, versatility, and compact design.

This review delves into the key features that make this charger hub a game-changer. From its powerful PD charging capabilities to its ability to transmit immersive 4K video and audio, we will touch on how it transforms the charging and connectivity experience. Discover how this space-saving design not only declutters your power setup but also facilitates dual-device charging with ease. The inclusion of a 100W PD USB C cable adds a nice touch, making the Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub a must-have for tech enthusiasts seeking to elevate their charging setup.

A game-changer for my remote gaming setup, this accessory seamlessly works with my Nintendo Switch (Maybe Ill buy a Steam deck this year to test it out). Its compact and portable design allows for easy swapping between two devices, and it charges rapidly.

Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub

Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Features

Powerful PD Charging:

The Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub excels in Power Delivery 3.0 fast charging, offering up to 60W to USB C laptops. Notably, the MacBook Pro 13" can be fully charged in just 2 hours, showcasing its impressive charging prowess.

Immersive 4K Video and Audio:

I experienced strong visual performance with this charger hub's ability to transmit 4K video and digital audio. Whether projecting screens for laptops or enhancing the gaming experience on devices like Macbook or Nintendo Switch, the 60Hz 4K high-definition video data transmission ensures a comfortable and immersive visual journey.

Space-Saving Design:

Say goodbye to cluttered power strips and wall outlets. The all-in-one design integrates a fast USB C charger, USB data transfer port, and a 4K/HD output port into a compact body. This space-saving hub is a practical and efficient solution for streamlining your charging and connectivity needs. The Acefast Charger plugged right in to power strip behind my Secretlab MAGNUS Pro XL desk.

Dual Device Charging:

I was able to charge two devices (Switch and Laptop) simultaneously with the USB C and USB A ports. Compatible with multiple charging protocols, including Apple2.4A, Samsung 5V-2A, Samsung AFC, QC3.0, QC2.0, QC4.0+, PD3.0, PPS, it ensures versatile and efficient charging without compromising speed.

Included 100W PD USB C Cable:

For added convenience, the charger hub includes a 6ft USB C to USB C PD 100W max fast charging aluminum alloy braid data cable. Charge your USB C laptop at full speed, supporting charging speeds up to 20V/5A. With USB 3.1, it facilitates high-speed data transfer up to 10Gbps, enhancing your overall charging experience.

Works with the Provided Cable:

Use the provided cable or one with similar or higher specifications (10 Gbps or higher) for this to function properly with your Switch/Steam Deck. Not all USB C cables will work from my testing.

Rating 4.2/5

In conclusion, the Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub is a travel-friendly game-changer. Its compact design, powerful features, and included 100W PD USB C cable make it ideal for tech enthusiasts on the go, ensuring efficient charging and connectivity wherever you travel.