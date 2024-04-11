Key Takeaways Stellar Blade has gone gold, physical disc printing underway.

This PS5 exclusive may eventually reach PC platforms based on publisher history.

Fans anticipate new exclusives after Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release, hoping for a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima after Stellar Blade launch.

The much-anticipated Stellar Blade has gone gold according to the game's official Twitter/X account. Going gold means that development on the game has been completed and Stellar Blade is getting printed on physical discs.

To celebrate, the Korean Shift Up Corp development team posted a picture of the staff involved. The tweet does, however, state the announcement is a "little late." Excited future players of Stellar Blade still have to wait until April 26, but a demo is currently available for those who want to get a taste of the action. Some have been surprised the combat's slower motion, like a Soulslike, than a fast-paced Devil May Cry-like experience.

When Stellar Blade launches, it will be a PS5 exclusive. It could possibly reach PC systems as well, but currently that hasn't been announced. The publisher PlayStation has a history of delayed releases on Steam. God of War, for example, took almost four years to release on the platform. The turnaround has been faster recently with Spider-Man: Miles Morales, however, getting a Steam debut two years later. Helldivers 2, in fact, released on the very same day.

Stellar Blade a notable PlayStation 5 exclusive

Stellar Blade's release comes in a year with a slim number of first-party exclusives for the PS5. The last heavy hitter from PlayStation Studios' teams is Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which came out in October 2023. Fans hope for a reveal event in the next few months as we head into the Summer Games Fest (E3, RIP) season. With the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima on the horizon, perhaps an announcement of a sequel is not far behind. Nevertheless, hopefully, Stellar Blade wows critics and audiences when it launches later this month.