Key Takeaways Toronto-based developers Game Pill are bringing Hangry, an action-RPG with a unique twist on alien cuisine, to Xbox as well as PC.

Players take on the role of Hangry, an intergalactic mercenary searching for ingredients for an underground diner, increasing their reputation as a hunter in the process.

After battleing these monstrous ingredients, players can also eat them to evolve their abilities, allowing for different playstyles.

If Bugsnax was any indication, we would likely be suckers for more comical video games set in worlds with creatures made of living food that you can devour, but with an underlying dark edge. A weirdly specific observation, I know, but Toronto-based developers Game Pill are giving off similar vibes with their action-RPG game Hangry, though their take on bizarre fantasy cuisine brings the grittier stuff to the forefront, while still keeping things light-hearted. First announced at The MIX's Spring Games Showcase last month and set to come out on Steam, it was revealed during today's IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase that Hangry would now also be heading to...well, Xbox, in case the name of the showcase didn't tip you off.

Dine and Slash

The announcement was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer, which you can check out at this link, featuring a robot acquaintance giving a little backstory about our titular character as well. Hangry is a beefy, wolfman-esque alien mercenary, who sets out to explore different planets with the goal of finding rare and exotic ingredients for Gouta, the top chef at an underground diner. While whipping up juicy diner fare is important, Hangry is also doing this so that he can settle a debt with Goutra as well, and eventually become known as the galaxy's greatest hunter. However, a couple of problems stand in Hangry's way as well. For one, as seen in the gameplay footage, the ingredients he hunts for tend to fight back, typically with razor-sharp teeth and the like. And second, Hangry has to struggle with trying not to eat the goods they collect.

Indeed, Hangry is described as a "snack 'n slash" game, and chomping down on certain ingredients - raw or cooked - will allow players to level up Hangry's stats, abilities, and even their weapons. By helping Hangry to evolve through all of this, players will be able to come up with combo meals of different abilities and attacks that should help them against a wide variety of enemies, including living mushrooms and giant ice cream monitor lizards, taking them on with preferred playstyles that players cook up. And there's always Hangry Mode to trigger, which has our protagonist grow in size and gives them a massive combat boost. With it's action-filled gameplay and unique visuals with a bit of an emphasis on greasy spoon aesthetics, Hangry definitely looks like it might have what it takes to stand out when it comes out later for PC and Xbox. No other platforms have been announced yet, but the game's official site does show PlayStation and Epic Games Store logos at the end of it right now, so stay tuned for more news on Hangry to see if it starts feasting elsewhere as well.