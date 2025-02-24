Publisher DON'T NOD and Italian developer Tiny Bull Studios have announced a single-player action RPG called The Lonesome Guild. The game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam), and while no specific date has been provided by the companies, they plan to release it in Fall 2025.

Cute Critters and a Ghost

While DON'T NOD is better known for their work on the popular adventure game Life is Strange under publisher Square Enix, the company has worked on many other titles. Besides their own self-developed works, like Jusant and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, they've also been working as a publisher for indie developers. The Lonesome Guild is one such title with Tiny Bull on the creative helm.

The game tells the story of "Ghost," a spirit who lost their memories and now wanders in Etere, a world that has been suffering because of loneliness. To deal with a dire crisis caused by a mysterious mist that is spreading around and corrupts everything in its path, the player will have to create a party with six misfit individuals, each of whom have their own backstories and skills.

It'll be up to this ragtag team to restore the landscapes to their original vibrant glory as they try to bring back hope. Among the areas players must explore, there will be ruins that enshrine old secrets and shiny treasures, but also demand players to solve puzzles.

According to the developers, the key point of the game is connection, and they intend to explore this theme through the story and gameplay elements. From enjoying "heartfelt moments by the campfire" to the player learning how to make the group stronger by properly using their abilities in combos, connection will be a core system in the experience.

As part of the reveal, the companies have shared The Lonesome Guild's first trailer. Not only does it show the cute critters who can become powerful allies, but it also gives us an early look at a few aspects of the gameplay, including combat and puzzle-solving.

To explore and proceed through the challenges, players will be able to take control over all of them. This transition is seamless and will not only be necessary to solve puzzles, but also to make use of their special abilities in combat.

An important aspect of the experience will be to make characters bond together and become stronger as a result. There will be side quests and chats by the campfire to help them close the gap and become more familiar with each other. Once they get a closer connection, powerful new combos will be unlocked, adding another option to take on the fearsome enemies.

The companies have also announced that the game will have three difficulty options to choose from and a mighty "Ghost Power." What this skill entails hasn't been specified yet on the Steam page, but it sounds like a powerful skill that players may use to change the tide of battles in The Lonesome Guild.