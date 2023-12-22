Key Takeaways The second part of the Secret Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is out, featuring the Blueberry Academy and new battles.

Players can look forward to an upcoming epilogue set in Kitakami with familiar characters, requiring completion of certain post-game events.

The Epilogue story for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be available on January 11, 2024, and doesn't require completion of side content in the DLCs.

Just last week we got the release of the second part of the Secret Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which covers the Indigo Disk side of the story. This entry took players to the Blueberry Academy in Unova where they had the chance to meet some familiar returning Pokémon, and take on brand new doubles battles against a newly-styled Elite Four. Although this DLC story was packed with a lot of fun and a solid finale, it seems that wasn't all the team had planned for players. Today we got the announcement that there's in fact one more story to tell with wonderfully-familiar faces from Paldea. This story takes place in Kitakami, the area in the first part of the DLC. Although that story took place with new friends, this second part revisits old friends that many players have been missing. While details are light at this time, we do at least know we'll be going on our short adventure with Nemona, Arven and Penny from the main story.

In order to access this Epilogue there are a few requirements that players must have completed before they can start. The first is rather vague but is listed as having beaten certain post-game events. This may simply be in reference to the final part of the main story known as A Way Home, but it might also be in reference to the post-story gym leader fights and tournament held at the school. It could also be referencing conversations had with the aforementioned trio of Nemona, Arven and Penny, but hopefully we'll get proper clarification when we're a bit closer. The second requirement is having finished the Teal Mask and Indigo Disk DLC to completion. This does not include side content in either DLC, so don't worry about being hurried through any Pokedex collections to make it to the Epilogue. What's even better is this last update is only a mere three weeks away and will be available starting on January 11.

The Treasure of Area Zero DLC is available now on Nintendo Switch for those who want to catch up. Hop on in and get ready for the true finale of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when the Epilogue story drops on January 11. Be sure to check out the short teaser below as well: