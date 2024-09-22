Beloved Soulslike Lies of P from NEOWIZ is getting a wave of new merchandise to help celebrate its first anniversary. This includes a cute plush from Nendoroid company The Good Smile Company, vinyl records, and shirts.

The Lies of P plushie is made by Nendoroid producer The Good Smile Company.

Get Ready to Hug This Pinocchio Plushie

Publisher NEOWIZ and the toy company Good Smile Company currently have the chibi plushie of Pinocchio available to pre-order until October 16. It will be 17cm in height and is made of polyester. Once ordered, this plushie will be shipped sometime in February 2025. There is a limit of three per person.

A new T-shirt line is being sold on the official Lies of P website and features some gorgeous designs inspired by the critically acclaimed game. There are shirts and hoodies inspired by the Legion Arm, the Black Rabbit Brotherhood, and various graffiti. There's also a distinct shirt that says "Puppet of Geppetto" on it. They each look like have high-quality designs on them.

“The team played a huge role in designing t-shirts that resonated with the heart of the game and items that Team NOUGH and ROUND8 Studio would be proud to wear," said Lies of P Game Director Jiwon Choi. "This is just the first wave of what we have planned, and we can’t wait for people to see what we’re cooking up next.”

Close

Sorry to Your Wallet

That's not all, however. Sorry to your wallet, Lies of P fans. NEOWIZ and iam8bit are also creating a few vinyl records. The whole soundtrack will be released on three black and gold vinyl records that are supposed to look like the gold discs in the game. The front cover is from the artist Dan Zollinger.

There's also a 7" limited edition vinyl that comes with the track "Feel," which comes with its own album art inspired by P's watch. You can pick up both in a bundle for $84.99. The whole soundtrack on vinyl is $74.99 while the 7" is $14.99. You have until October 4 to buy these musical accompaniments on iam8bit.com.

Publisher NEOWIZ and the toy company Good Smile Company currently have the chibi plushie of Pinocchio available to pre-order until October 16. It will be 17cm in height and is made of polyester.

Lies of P is a celebrated Soulslike from last year that has been confirmed to get DLC and a sequel on the way. "It's true that Lies of P gives in to some of the worst Soulslike instincts at times, but it can be extremely fun when the combat clicks," said Game Rant's 4/5 review. "Just expect a significant time investment and a lot of frustration before that happens."

We also gave Lies of P a 4/5 score in our review. "Lies of P is a worthy entry into the soulslike genre of gaming, particularly when the game allows its own unique elements to truly shine, such as its unique spread of weaponry and combat mechanics or its impressive story twists that can have you rediscovering what it means to be human," it said.