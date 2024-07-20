Key Takeaways Orcane joins Rivals 2 roster with watery attacks and adorable bubbles, retaining popularity from first game.

Attendees of EVO 2024 can try out Rivals 2 demo featuring Orcane, with July backer beta access.

All post-launch characters in Rivals 2 will be free, contrasting with competitors' use of in-game currency for unlocks.

The pawsitively cute whale Orcane is joining the Rivals 2 roster as its ninth character, as announced during EVO 2024. The creature, which is actually a hybrid between a panther and an orca whale, is the ninth character out of the 10 from launch in this indie game.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Orcane Joins Main Roster for Rivals 2

"Translating him to 3D was quite the challenge for our team with all of his watery shapeshifting and teleporting attacks, but we’re really happy with how he turned out," said the developer Aether Studios in a Steam blog. Orcane is a popular character in the first game as the whip of his tail can cause a lot of damage and he releases adorable bubbles that are surprisingly painful.

Those attending EVO 2024 can check out a Rivals 2 demo, which features Orcane on the roster. Those who have previously crowdfunded Rivals 2 on Kickstarter can play as Orcane in the July backer beta. Some may faint from a cuteness overload as you can take damage simply by getting licked in the cheek by this adorable whale. Orcane will be voiced by Oliver Smith, who has taken roles in Choo Choo Charles, Brasheart, and GTFO, among other projects.

All Rivals 2 characters will be free post-launch.

All Characters Will be Free

Aether Studios also confirmed that all post-launch characters past the first 10 will be free to play. There will be no boundaries to accessing these characters, unlike its competition, such as MultiVersus and, to a lesser extent, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, which use in-game currency and real cash. "They won't be DLC, and you won't have to grind to unlock them," said community director George Rogers. Instead, the charge will be made from visual aesthetics like new costumes. Orcane in the reveal trailer for Rivals 2 has a clownfish alt, making the search for Nemo so much easier.

Orcane first debuted in Rivals of Aether, a pixel-based platform fighter inspired by the Super Smash Bros. series. It has an Overwhelmingly Positive score on Steam with almost 30,000 reviews chiming in. Additionally, it features third-party indie heroes like Shovel Knight and Ori, who are playable characters. A feature that brings in a lot of people is its Steam Workshop compatibility. Custom characters can be downloaded for free, expanding the roster tremendously. You could have the Untitled Goose face off against Crash Bandicoot and Geno on a custom Bikini Bottom map if you want to. Rivals of Aether is currently 60% off on Steam if you're intrigued by the game until July 22 in British time.