Key Takeaways AEW Fight Forever's DLC offers fresh content like new wrestlers, moves, Attire options & beach setting to enhance gaming experience.

Players can add Hayter's Gunna Game DLC for $4.99, or opt for the full third season pack at $16.99, on various gaming platforms.

AEW Fight Forever game and DLC currently have a discounted price on PC, offering the base game and all existing DLC at a great value.

AEW Fight Forever launched in June of last year and was a breath of fresh air for wrestling gaming - offering something completely different from the WWE 2K games alongside a new company in the wrestling game space coming in with both the history of Yuke's and THQ Nordic behind it. Since its launch, it's had a bit of post-launch content with various DLC packs and the third season pass just launched in February. Over the last two months, we have seen the Freebie 4 da Fans DLC offering up some AEW roster creations, free music, the Swerve to the Beach DLC offering up a killer outdoor beach setting ala WCW's Beach Blast/Bash at the Beach sets, and the Claudio Castignoli-led Giant Swing in the Ring DLC.

Today, the Hayter's Gunna Game DLC hits Fight Forever and offers up not only Janie Hayter, but her signature moves, her theme music and new songs including a symphonic version of Adam Cole's theme music. All told, the third season of DLC has brought in three new wrestlers, the new beach stage in daytime and at night alongside 33 new moves to work with across the board. 11 new songs have been added as well along with 42 new attire and skin options for the in-game roster enabling more updated attire or just odd alternate versions of in-game roster members in addition to your in-game created wrestlers.

A Powerhouse Roster

In terms of all three seasons, the first season added in Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler alongside Keith Lee and The Bunny and ECW legend Taz's son Hook and the comedy-centric Danhausen. Matt Hardy was also available as day one DLC to join his brother Jeff in the roster. The second season brought with it the 2022-2023 Dynamite set along with Toni Storm in her Outcast getup and The Acclaimed. The second season also brought with it 37 new moves along with 60 new attire parts for the creation suite.

Dominance and Destruction

You can get the third season DLC for $16.99 or just the Hayter's Gunna Game DLC on its own for $4.99. AEW Fight Forever is available now on the Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. The game has a big sale on PC, with the light the fuse edition being $24.44 and including the base game and all of the currently-available DLC at a nice discount. This is a great way to grab the game now and enjoy it and it doesn't need much to run desktop-wise. It runs fine on my mini PCs, the ROG Ally and works fine on Steam Deck as well.

Check out the trailer for the Hayter's Gunna Game DLC here.