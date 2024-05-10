Key Takeaways AEW Fight Forever introduces Samoa Joe, Adam Copeland, and Jay White in Season Four DLC, expanding roster and gameplay options.

Season Four DLC offers new moves, arenas, and attire sets, including Samoa Joe's first official video game appearance since WWE.

Adam Copeland's debut in AEW Fight Forever marks his first non-WWE gaming appearance, offering players iconic matchups and exciting possibilities.

Last year saw the release of AEW Fight Forever across consoles and PC and with it came the first non-WWE fully-licensed game since AAA Heroes Del Ring in 2011, and before that, TNA Impact! in 2008. With a solid launch roster, but a limited gameplay setup with few modes, the game suffered at launch before gaining a plethora of content over the coming months. Since launch, the game has had over a dozen wrestlers added to the roster as DLC and the addition of new modes like a Beat the Elite gauntlet match and the incredible online Stadium Stampede mode that allows for online battle royal-style gameplay to come home to a wrestling game.

AEW Games has announced the fourth season of content and it includes three new roster members alongside new arenas and new moves as well. Samoa Joe, "Switchblade" Jay White and "The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland join the roster in season four with some content being available today.

World War Joe

The World War Joe DLC adds "The Samoan Submission Machine" Samoa Joe to the roster along with a new Japanese Shrine arena, new attire sets for characters and eleven new moves. The World War Joe DLC is $9.99 on its own, but can be had for a better value as part of the Season Four Pass for $9.99. This is Samoa Joe's first official video game appearance since WWE 2K20, as he was released from WWE before WWE 2K22 could be released and has the distinction of being in TNA Impact, WWE games and now AEW Fight Forever. Joe is a noted huge gamer and was someone who I loved making in No Mercy on the N64 as its hard-hitting ring style was perfect for his blend of fast, but impactful moves.

Whose House!?

In addition to Samoa Joe, season four will bring with it another all-time great in Adam Copeland -- the former Edge in WWE, who makes his first non-WWE gaming appearance ever in AEW Fight Forever. Copeland's career was thought to be over in 2011 after his badly-injured neck ruled him medically-unable to continue, but he returned nearly a decade later at the Royal Rumble and was able to have a good run in WWE, but has been far more impressive in AEW than he was in that last WWE run. He's worked a greater variety of opponents, busted his hump in every match and had classic matches not only with his long-time friend and rival Christian Cage -- whose team you can recreate in this game when this DLC is released and have Hardys vs. Edge and Christian matches again as well, but also epic battles with Penta and most recently, Brody King during his TNT Title run.

STJoe

Finally, "Switchblade" Jay White will join the lineup after being one of the most-decorated non-Japanese wrestlers in the 52-year history of New Japan Pro Wrestling. The former IWGP US, IC, Heavyweight, NEVER Openweight and World Heavyweight Champion went from being a young lion to among the best wrestlers in the industry in under a decade in New Japan before joining AEW in early 2023 officially and being the leader of Bullet Club Gold or the Bang Bang Gang with Colten and Austin Gunn. His AEW run has largely seen him in trios action, but he was given a main event-level run last year before Samoa Joe beat MJF for the AEW World Title at Grand Slam and is someone who can always be in the main event mix with a big match win beforehand. AEW Fight Forever marks his first official video game appearance.

