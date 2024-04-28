AFK Journey is a mobile game available on both iOS and Android, transporting you to Esperia, a mystical realm where a lone seed of life blossomed among the stars. Play as the legendary mage Merlin in this fantasy world where gods once reigned supreme. Engage in strategic tactical battles, explore uncharted territories, and uncover hidden mysteries with the diverse heroes of Esperia. Prepare for an epic adventure that unfolds even as you're away, in this captivating idle gameplay experience.

All Codes For AFK Journey

Listed below are all the currently known codes for AFK Journey. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 4/27

AFKJAPRIL20 – 100 diamond and 50k gold

AFKJourneyCarbot – 200 diamonds and 20k gold

AFKJourneyMSA – 200 diamonds and 20k gold

AFKJourneyDE – 100 diamonds and 18k gold

AFKJourneySqueezie – 200 diamonds and 20k gold

AFKJourneyZanny – 100 diamonds and 18k gold

AFKJourneyPG0 – 100 diamonds and 18k gold

AFKJourneyAlpharad – 100 diamonds and 18k gold

AFKJourneyPRESTON – 200 diamonds and 20k gold

AFKJourneyHI – 100 diamonds and 18k gold

AFKJourneySpecialEDD – 100 diamonds and 18k gold

AFKJourneyLGIO – 200 diamonds and 20k gold

AFKJourneyJianhao – 200 diamonds and 20k gold

afkjourneyjoshdub – 100 diamonds and 18k gold

AFKJourney88 – 100 diamonds and 18,888 gold

AFKJourneyrug – 200 diamonds and 20k gold

AFKJOURNEYVG – 200 diamonds and 20k gold

AFKJOURNEYNOGLA – 200 diamonds and 20k gold

AFKJOURNEYCMK – 100 diamonds and 18k gold

AFKJourneyCreator – 200 diamonds and 18k gold

AFKJourneyPAX – 400 diamonds and 40k gold

AFKJN2024 – 188 diamonds and 18k gold

AFKJourneyArt – 327 diamonds and 16k gold

afkjourneyviva – 200 diamonds and 20k gold

AFKJourneyTGT – 200 diamonds and 20k gold

AFKJourneyTT – 88 diamonds and 16k gold

How to Redeem Codes in AFK Journey

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch AFK Journey on your Mobile Device - iOS, Android Click on the 3 dotted lines Click settings Click others Click Promo code Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form of free spins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content. They are mainly used to help players when they are starting out to get a jump start to their gaming experience.