The eventual bursting of the live service has led to more than a few eventual announcements of games being taken offline or even ending, which rarely leads to these announcements feeling shocking anymore. Still, there definitely are exceptions, such as the mobile gacha game from the start of 2024 that revealed its global release and shutdown dates in the same tweet, and then there's today's announcement that Concord, Sony Interactive and Firewalk Studios' hero shooter that was just released less than two weeks ago on August 23, will be taken offline beginning September 6, as announced in a post on the official PlayStation blog.

"Concord fans - we’ve been listening closely to your feedback since the launch of Concord on PlayStation 5 and PC and want to thank everyone who has joined the journey aboard the Northstar. Your support and the passionate community that has grown around the game has meant the world to us" writes Game Director Ryan Ellis, of Firewalk Studios. "However, while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended. Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players." The rest of the post explained that refunds will be given for all copies of game, be it from the PlayStation Store, Steam, Epic Games Store, or other retailers.

So Why Did it End Like This?

While a few initial reactions have people stating that they're not surprised at this turn of events, especially as Concord struggled to find an audience amid middling reviews that criticized its lack of originality, what makes this shocking - at least to this writer - is that this is a major PlayStation game being taken offline so soon. To compare, Foamstars, a similar hero-based multiplayer game that was a full-on PlayStation exclusive, was released back in February to middling reviews as well and is still around, and will have a free-to-play version launching next month. And while it isn't receiving regular updates, fellow PS5 exclusive Destruction AllStars was released over three and a half years ago at the start of the console's life cycle, also had a similar reception, and seems to have dropped off Sony's radar, and yet still seems to be around (though that game does have offline modes as well).

So compared to its peers, the pedigree of the PlayStation brand, and the fact that Firewalk have been working on the game for over seven years, the sudden stop to Concord can't help but feel like a shocker. Why is it being taken offline, especially so soon? The most common theory is that Concord is likely going to be retooled into a free-to-play game, which seems like the most obvious solution to try and give the game a boost. But as mentioned above, nothing is official yet, just that the game will "explore options." Of course, it can't be ignored that Concord was released in the shadow of the satirical Helldivers 2 (not to mention the recent buzz surrounding Valve's hero shooter Deadlock), Sony's other big live service game from earlier this year, which has been a massive success.

It really does seem like Sony was banking on Concord being a possible Helldivers 2-level success, to the point of giving it its own segment in Amazon's upcoming animated antholgoy series, Secret Level, which arrives later this year. One has to wonder if Concord isn't experiencing the same fate as a Nickelodeon cartoon that was canceled too early because it wasn't bringing in Spongebob-level ratings. But this is all speculation, and until we get more details confirmed later on, Concord's ultimate fate or what direction the franchise takes is up in the air at the moment. Still, you never know. After all, fellow hero shooter Gigantic, which was axed years ago, was revived this year as well. So there may be hope for the Freegunners yet, but for now, this is still quite the twist.

Again, just as a reminder, nothing has officially been confirmed yet about the game going free-to-play or anything. This writer has already heard people saying that will happen, but again, for now, it is just the most likely outcome, and nothing is set in stone.