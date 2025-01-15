Afterlove EP, the indie visual novel narrative adventure game with rhythm segments, has a perfect release date for its romance-theming. You'll be able to play this game alongside your partner on a special night as Afterlove EP launches on Valentine's Day (February 14) for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

A Treat for Valentine's Day 2025

Afterlove EP tells the story of a musician named Rama, who loses the love of his life Cinta, and has struggled to get over her for more than a year. He's been ignoring his past love for music, mental health, and his relationships, as he tries to continue his life in Jakarta, Indonesia. Something else that troubles him is that he hears Cinta's voice in his head and isn't sure if it's her spirit or a part of his imagination.

Rama, in Afterlove EP, is recovering his life once again in this mixture of a dating sim, narrative adventure, and rhythm game, as he tries to finish the EP he promised Cinta he would complete. During the game, the protagonist tries to connect with his friends and bandmates once again as he tries to prepare for an important gig at the end of the month. As he's getting back into the swing of things, he finds it daunting to move on and find love along the way.

Throughout the narrative journey, you'll be choosing which relationships to mend and the new people that Rama wants to talk to. According to the Steam page, Rama will "come to terms with the past, rediscover [their] creative voice and help [..] shape a future for himself" as he explores the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

Coffee Talk was a delight to play.

A Narrative Pedigree

Unfortunately, this is the last game that video game creator Mohammad Fahmi was a part of before he lost his life at the age of 32 in March 2022. "Carrying on the legacy of Mohammad Fahmi, the creative director of Coffee Talk and What Comes After, the team aims to tell stories through video games that are personal, emotional, and can bring you to places you've never been before with a unique art style," said the developer Pikselnesia in the press release.

Soyatu is the Indonesian artist behind the unique look of Afterlove EP.

Coffee Talk certainly was a hit with many players. It has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam by over 9,500 reviewers. "Coffee Talk is a short but sweet experience, perfect for visual novel veterans and newcomers to the genre," said our sister site ScreenRant's review. "It's easy to empathize with the bitter but optimistic world created by developer Toge Productions, and the main story provides a satisfying narrative experience that stands alongside the best in the genre."

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can check out Coffee Talk on the service as of the time of writing.