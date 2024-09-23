Age of Mythology Retold is a shining example of how a “re-release” can only benefit a successful and classic RTS game. With many new features and an enhancement to the overall style, it ropes in new players and encourages veterans to jump back in. But the changes in Age of Mythology Retold beg the question: which gods are the best?

Of course, it largely depends on how you want to play. But some gods do stand out thanks to their unique bonuses. It’s worth playing through a few different times to discover whose skills you enjoy the most in this RTS game, but for now, you can get a good idea of which gods I feel sit a bit above the rest.

There are several minor gods in Age of Mythology Retold too, and I feel that a few are worth mentioning alongside the major ones.

10 Hel

Goddess of the Underworld

Major God(s) Loki || Freyr Civilization Norse Age Mythic

Hel is our first minor god worth a look in Age of Mythology Retold. She’s available in the base game if you choose the Norse god Loki as your major god or in the expansion if you choose Freyr. Hel plays off Loki rather well. While he can help summon more myth units, Hel gives access to three Giant units: Mountain, Frost, and Fire.

Her god power is also fun. She gives you Nidhogg, an epic dragon unit. As it’s flying, only ranged enemy units can damage it. And it’s great at tearing through buildings. Just keep him safe as too many enemies can overwhelm him.

9 Hera

Goddess of the Home

Major God(s) Zeus Civilization Greek Age Mythic

The famous Greek goddess Hera is only available as a minor god if Zeus is your major one. With good reason, of course. They take the term “power couple” to new levels as they play off each other perfectly. Zeus’ god power is impressive (which I’ll get into later), but Hera comes with Lightning Storm to rain electrical devastation on enemies.

She can summon Medusa too, as a ranged unit. And it’s always entertaining when you can dish out different types of damage.

8 Thoth

God of Wisdom

Major God(s) Set || Isis Civilization Egyptian Age Mythic

Thoth is a powerhouse in Age of Mythology Retold and is perhaps one of the best minor gods. He’s available whether you choose Set or Isis on the Egyptian side. The Meteor god power he wields is a delight. It causes massive damage to buildings, making it the go-to tool to carve out a path for your foot soldiers.

War Turtle is an exclusive myth unit for him too, and it’s awesome to witness him hurling enemy ships out of the water like they’re nothing. As a bonus, he’s great for resource gathering as his technology Book of Thoth increases gathering rates.

7 Gaia

Goddess of the Earth

Civilization Atlantean Focus Economy || Buildings Age Archaic

Gaia, hailing from the Atlantean side of the fence, is one of the best gods in Age of Mythology Retold when you want to focus primarily on your economy. With her, you can research Economic Gear upgrades earlier and they cost less. All your Economic Buildings grow Lush too, making her ideal for healing.

Lush even heals troops and buildings by 1HP per second. She may not offer any extra damage, but she does one of the best jobs of providing the necessary resilience you need.

Personally, I feel healing and building are Gaia's only great traits. She's still one of the best, but she shines better in the lower-difficulty settings compared to other deities.

6 Loki

God of Trickery and Shapeshifting

Civilization Norse Focus Myth Units Age Archaic

This isn’t the trickster from the Marvel universe. In Age of Mythology Retold, Loki is one of the best gods who backs a versatile setup useful at any point in the game. On the battle side of things, both Human and Hersirs have a chance to spawn myth units when they damage enemies. Humans and Heroes also come with +25% counter damage.

Concerning the building parts, Loki offers a construction speed boost for buildings by +25%. You even spend less when getting Ox Carts. He’s rather well-rounded, which is perfect whether you’re a beginner player or a returning one.

5 Poseidon

God of the Sea

Civilization Greek Focus Calvary Age Archaic

The famous protector of the sea is just as fearsome in Age of Mythology Retold as he is in the mythical legends. With him, razed buildings spawn Militia, and despite their weakness, they’re always useful if you need that extra push in battle. Also, your Myth, Calvary, and Caravan units receive a minor speed boost, a trait invaluable in battle.

Poseidon is helpful to save resources too, since Markets and Stables come 30% cheaper. This trait gives him more usefulness early and mid-game as you build your forces and colony.

4 Zeus

King of the Olympian Gods

Civilization Greek Focus Infantry || Heroes Age Archaic

Out of all the gods in Age of Mythology Retold, Zeus comes out near the top based on how forgiving and beginner-friendly he is. And the early stages can quickly set the tone for the rest of your campaign. Right out of the gate, you start with 10 favor and can gain favor 20% faster.

He’s not too bad on the combat front either, as he helps Infantry do 50% more damage to buildings. But the most incredible aspect of Zeus is that this King of the Gods gives you the Bolt God power. It’s one of the best powers around to cause severe damage to a single unit.

3 Set

God of Storms and Trickery

Civilization Egyptian Focus Archers Age Archaic

The Egyptian gods are among my favorites, and Set is not shy to great bonuses in the original Age of Mythology and Retold. He's lovely early on, as you start with a Baboon of Set. Pharaohs can still summon Animals of Set, but there’s no penalty to favor anymore.

His Monuments are worthwhile though, as they help cut costs of nearby units in Strongholds and Barracks. Some of your units even get a comfortable speed boost. Plus, his technology is now Clairvoyance, which is perfect for players who enjoy using Vision.

2 Hades

God of the Underworld

Civilization Greek Focus Ranged Soldiers | Buildings Age Archaic

Among the many well-known Greek mythological figures, Hades is a hot pick, no pun intended. The Retold update makes his bonuses as powerful as ever. Now, there’s a 20% chance that your fallen human units will return as Hades Shades rather than a chance for a Shade to show up at your Temple. And who wouldn’t want to have creepy, dead beings fighting for them on the battlefield? Talk about horror-game vibes.

Related 7 Terrifying Games Based On Horror Movies From 2009's long-forgotten Saw: The Video Game to 2023's Texas Chain Saw Massacre, games based on movie titles have unfortunately been far and few.

His myth units even gain a nice buff with +20% hit points. It’s easy to see why Hades ranks high as one of the best Greek gods in Age of Mythology Retold as he’s ideal at tearing through enemy units in warfare.

1 Isis

Goddess of Magic and Healing

Civilization Egyptians Focus Economy || Technology Age Archaic

The stunning Egyptian goddess Isis is always a great choice both in the original and in Age of Mythology Retold. Her updated bonuses make her incredibly useful, especially in the early game. Her Town and Citadel Centers give a +5 bonus to the population.

Additionally, upgrades are -10% in cost, so you can save more at the start and get your people and buildings stronger in little time. Known for her healing and protection traits, Isis is highly beneficial mid and late game too. Her Monuments offer shielding from enemy god attacks with a healthy protection radius, and when they’re empowered, they even work to heal nearby units.