Key Takeaways TiMi Studio Group partners with World's Edge for Age of Empires Mobile launch, bringing the game to mobile platforms.

The mobile iteration includes classic gameplay elements like fast-paced combat and empire-building, along with new multiplayer siege battles.

Players can expect a diverse roster of historical figures, combining PvE and PvP gameplay for a rich strategic mobile gaming experience.

In a significant move for mobile gaming, TiMi Studio Group, known for hits like Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokémon UNITE, in collaboration with World's Edge, the custodians of the Age of Empires franchise, announced the upcoming launch of Age of Empires Mobile. This landmark announcement promises to bring the iconic strategy game series to mobile platforms later this year, offering a fresh twist on the beloved Age of Empires experience.

During the "Age of Empires: New Year, New Age" broadcast event, the first tantalizing details of the free-to-play mobile iteration were shared, sparking excitement among fans and newcomers alike. Eager players in regions including North America, South America, Europe, MENA, and Southeast Asia are invited to pre-register on Google Play to stay informed on play tests and the official release slated for later this year.

Earnest Yuen, Senior Director of Production at World’s Edge, expressed his enthusiasm: "The upcoming launch of Age of Empires Mobile marks a thrilling expansion for the franchise, inviting a global audience to delve into the game's rich strategic depth and historical tapestry. Our collaboration with TiMi Studio Group is set to redefine mobile strategy gaming, blending the essence of Age of Empires with innovative mobile gameplay."

Age of Empires Mobile aims to capture the essence of the original series while introducing new features tailored for mobile gaming. Players can look forward to classic fast-paced combat, empire-building, and real-time strategy elements. The game also introduces exciting multiplayer siege battles, bringing players together from across the globe in a test of strategy and prowess.

Highlighting the game's strategic diversity, players can assemble teams from a roster of historical and legendary figures, like Julius Caesar or Justinian the Great, each bringing unique talents to the battlefield. This mix of PvE and PvP gameplay, combined with the strategic depth of empire management, promises a rich and engaging experience for mobile gamers.

Brayden Fan, General Manager for TiMi Studio Group, shared his personal connection to the franchise: "Age of Empires was a staple of our gaming experiences growing up. With Age of Empires Mobile, we're committed to recapturing that magic for today's mobile gamers, offering a new yet familiar experience that's both expansive and deeply strategic."

As anticipation builds, the Age of Empires Mobile community is encouraged to join the conversation on Discord, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, where updates and discussions will continue to unfold.

About TiMi Studio Group

TiMi Studio Group, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is at the forefront of global video game development and publishing, committed to delivering high-quality and innovative gaming experiences. With headquarters in Shenzhen, China, and international offices in Los Angeles, Montréal, and Seattle, TiMi Studio Group has been behind some of the most successful titles in the mobile gaming industry, including Honor of Kings, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Pokémon UNITE.

Age of Empires Mobile represents a bold step forward for the franchise, promising to bring the strategic depth and historical richness of the series to a wider audience than ever before. Stay tuned for more updates as the game progresses towards its highly anticipated launch.