Key Takeaways Idle villagers are a problem - keep them busy!

Automate villagers with the Villager Priority System.

Always scout the map to find resources and enemies.

With Age of Mythology: Retold, you can explore (or rediscover) a classic RTS game with new mechanics, but putting aside all the fun and shiny things, one thing’s clear: if you start on the wrong foot, things will get messy fast.

After near-endless hours, I've learned several tips that would have served me better in the beginning. If you want to restart or jump into Age of Mythology Retold for the first time with good support, these tips should get you going.

These are just some general tips suitable for the starting ages. As your civilization progresses, you'll certainly move beyond them and adapt to suit your specific campaign.

8 Idle Villagers Are No Good

You Know What They Say About Idle Hands

If there’s nothing going on in your budding village, you’ll notice icons indicating one or more villagers are idle. You don’t want that. There should always be something to do in the early stages. Gathering resources and building structures are the main jobs.

You’ll want as many resources as possible at the start. So, be sure that your villagers can always go somewhere and do something to help your colony grow and thrive.

7 Use the Villager Priority System

Automate Anything You Can

In Age of Mythology Retold, you can now automate the villagers thanks to the Villager Priority System. Something first seen in Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, we can now enjoy the feature in retold. It’s worth trying especially if you’re not used to RTS games just yet. Once you develop a solid routine, you can of course go without this.

With it, villager distribution is seamless as it automates collecting resources like food, gold, and wood. You can use presets if you’re not totally comfortable or customize it once you are.

6 Scout, Scout, Scout

An Open Map is Practically Gold

As we mentioned, villagers needing work in Age of Mythology Retold will need to know where to go beforehand. That’s why scouting the area is key. Don’t neglect to branch further out from your little starting colony either. Going beyond what you can see is a great way to discover more resources and even learn where the enemy is camped out at.

One thing to remember is that scouting can differ based on the map. Some areas focus mainly on land while others have a large body of water that requires a different scouting unit.

5 Learn Your Army

Everyone’s Good at Something

It’s easy to get excited once you can start beefing up your army, but Age of Mythology Retold doesn’t want you to be foolish about that. Every type of army you create has strengths and weaknesses and the simplest tip here is to always keep that in mind.

For instance, counter units are only excellent against one type and can get easily destroyed by every other type. You want to pit humans against heroes because they’ll come out on top, but you don’t want your humans fighting mythic units. Having a mix of human, mythic and heroes, and from there, using ranged, infantry, counters, etc. will help more.

4 Make a Proactive Army

Don’t Wait for an Attack

Just like with the villagers, you don’t want idle troops. That can quickly allow the enemy to sneak up on you and gain the upper hand when you’re not paying attention. One thing you can do is have some of your army patrol a particular area so that there are always eyes to catch something and weapons to end it.

You can manually place them in different areas too. Just don’t have the entire troops huddled up together after you train them. It’s pointless for them to linger around there as they’re more of use on defense as well as offense.

3 Keep the Economy Growing

Pull Ahead of the Enemy

If your enemy outpaces you in Age of Mythology Retold, you might as well give up. Because once they start evolving, gathering a greater, stronger army with superior defenses, you’ll steadily see your own troops and eventually villagers lose the battle, so you want to focus on research as early as possible. Try to take economic technology first as it’ll get you to where you need to focus on the military.

You can always have one of your buildings doing something, so just like your troops and villagers, don’t let them remain idle. Another great way to boost the economy is by producing more villagers. Increase your population limit so you have a steady supply.

2 Understand Your Civilization

Everyone Has Weaknesses and Strengths

Choosing a civilization comes down to more than just favoritism. Everyone is unique, and you must remember that if you want to have a strong start. Egyptians begin with a slower construction speed, but they feature a Pharaoh who empowers buildings. Atlanteans feature gatherer villagers who don’t need to drop things off at a site, but they’re slow.

When it comes to the Norse, they’re heavy on hero units, which makes balancing difficult. Greeks have the best military units, but they cost a lot, so economy can be an issue. It’s all about learning these civilizations and leaning into their strengths while compensating for their weaknesses.

1 Remember Your God’s Strengths

Where Roleplaying Works in Your Favor

Knowing the pros and cons of your civilization is just one step. The god you choose is vital too. Granted, everyone will find their favorite god at some point in Age of Mythology Retold, but one of the best tips I can offer is to actually read about them. This way, you'll know their strengths and play into that.

Isis is ideal when it comes to technology, for example, while a god like Poseidon buffs out naval units. Poseidon is someone who will thrive on a map closest to the water with a port compared to other gods. Someone like Isis can work well anywhere.

