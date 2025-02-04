Xbox Game Studios, World's Edge, and Relic Entertainment today revealed what's planned for the Age franchise in 2025, including the first releases on PS5.

The Ages series, which includes Age of Empires and Age of Mythology, are well known staples in the RTS space. Originally exclusive to PCs, the franchise has recently found a strong home on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. In 2024, the franchise expanded further with Age of Mythology: Retold, a remaster of the 2002 cult classic released on Xbox Series X|S and PC simultaneously. With over 60 million Age of Empires players worldwide, Xbox Game Studios and the developers behind the games are looking to expand the franchise further with new content and releases on PlayStation 5.

Age of PlayStation 5

Both Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition are coming to PS5. Players on PS5 will be able to purchase and enjoy both titles when they launch on Sony's latest console. The developers confirmed that the PS5 versions will feature cross-play with Xbox and PC platforms.

Age of Mythology: Retold launches on PS5 on March 4, giving PS5 players a chance to adventure with Arkantos, choose their pantheon, and fight in the name of the gods. Regardless of what platform you play on, March 4 will be an exciting date for all Age of Mythology: Retold players as it also marks the release of the Immortal Pillars expansion. This expansion adds in the Chinese pantheon, new maps, units, and gameplay features. Those with the Premium Edition get the expansion at no extra cost, which PS5 owners can also pre-order to get access to the game and expansion early on February 27.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition doesn't have a date yet, but the team did confirm it will drop this spring. Alongside the release, players on all platforms are getting a whole new DLC expansion with new content and civilizations.

Double the DLC for Age IV

Xbox Game Studios also confirmed that Age of Empires IV will get two DLCs in 2025. Both will expand on the idea of variant civilizations, which allows the team to explore diverse strategic tactics and military forces from similar civilizations at different times in their history. The first, Knights of the Cross, launches this spring and includes two armies and a solo mode said to offer up a challenges for the most skilled strategists.

Age of Mythology: Retold, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, and Age of Empires IV are available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition launch on PS5 March 4 and this spring, respectively. Xbox Game Studios have not yet announced whether Age of Empires IV is coming to PS5.