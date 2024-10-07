How time flies. It feels like just a short while ago that Los Angeles-based Akupara Games were emerging as one of the most notable publishers in the indie game scene, but this past week marked their eighth anniversary. They've been celebrating with a still-ongoing Steam sale (lasting until October 13) and a massive Twitch stream, the latter of which contained a discussion on the state of indie games in 2024, the reveal of Videocult's collaboration with Sanshee and Rain World plushies, plus the first public showing of Airframe Ultra, Videocult's latest upcoming game about underground hoverbike racing. But the big reveal was that of the next game to join Akupara's library, that being none other than Studio Hybrid's upcoming metroidvania game GigaSword, whose latest trailer you can check out below.

GigaSword is the story of Ezra, a hero sent to infiltrate an ancient tower, Nestrium, in order to nab Gnosis, the God Crystal, and hopefully use its power in order to revitalize the plagued city of Thoenhart. Unfortunately, it turns out that invading the castle sort of unleashes an evil force that can end up destroying reality, so that's sort of a problem, to say the least. So now Ezra has to make it to the top of Nestrium ASAP, having to deal with several enemies and obstacles in his way. Luckily, he has the titular weapon by his side, which as the title would suggest, is a massive Cloud Strife-style sword as big as his own body. As seen in the clip, though, combat definitely isn't the sword's only use, as its weight and abilities allow it to help with various puzzles, such as weighing down pressure plates or unlocking doors.

Other recent announcements from Akupara Games also include release dates for narrative vampire RPG Cabernet and stylish survival horror game Sorry We're Closed (October 24 and November 14, respectively), revealed during the Six One Indie Showcase.

The GigaSword can also be upgraded along the way, allowing Ezra to gain new enemies per metroidvania tradition, but it also comes with a pretty massive drawback. As in, literally, the GigaSword is rather massive, and thus weighs a lot. Not only will Ezra have to find ways to relieve themselves at certain times, but as also seen in the trailer, they'll have to find ways to hoist the GigaSword up to certain platforms, since they can't exactly easily pull off skills like wall jumps with such a weapon hindering their agility. So it seems like an interesting take on such weapons, and could allow for some more clever puzzles to go alongside all the exploration and hunting for secrets that comes with metroidvania games as well.