Remedy Entertainment has shared two new videos on their YouTube channel showcasing Alan Wake 2 running on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Thanks to them, we get to see how the game runs on the new hardware as well as some comparisons with the current version of Sony's system.

Horror in Even More Vivid Detail

Alan Wake 2 is a survival horror that came out on PS5, PC and Xbox Series X|S in 2023. The game is a follow-up to the Xbox 360 horror cult classic Alan Wake and received highly positive scores and acclaim.

One aspect our writer Cory Wells highlighted in his review was the game's graphics, which he described as "possibly the best visuals seen in a video game to date." With that in mind, Remedy is now showcasing the big upgrade from current hardware to Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro in two new videos.

The first video starts with a direct comparison of the environments. The lake shows much better water reflections on the Pro hardware compared to the base model, even when it's using "quality mode" to showcase its best graphical fidelity option. Ray-tracing can also be seen on mirrors, with real-time details reflected there.

Later, we get a look at combat using the PS5's "performance mode" to have more fluid animations at 60FPS. The comparison to that aspect comes in a second video instead, however, which shows battle segments in the Pro version.

While the two videos have some variations in this gameplay portion, the developers used the same tools to defeat the enemies. The player ignites flares and there are various lighting elements that come into play during combat to showcase how this aspect differs when using the Pro and base versions.

Players interested in seeing even more detail on the implementation for the upgrades can check out Remedy's official blog post. There they explain how ray-tracing was part of the PC version but not on the base PS5, with them bringing some of the extra resources now to the Pro version.

Enter the Pro

Back in September, Sony unveiled a revision to their current console system, the PlayStation 5. Dynamic ray tracing reflections, a machine-learning technology for AI super resolution upscaling, VRR, 8K, Wi-Fi 7 internet support and upgrades to GPU and memory units are some of the upgrades the company revealed in a special showcase. Select PS4 games will also receive automatic performance and resolution upgrades through a new feature called PS5 Pro Game Boost.

While some players may be eager to check out the upgrades and play some of their games, like Alan Wake 2, in a new light, the console is still not available on the market. The video also details that these enhancements are a work in-progress and may change depending on development circumstances. Other PS5 titles highlighted include Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Horizon Forbidden West and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The PlayStation 5 Pro will be available on November 7, 2024. Some retailers already have the console for pre-ordering at the suggested prices of $699.99 USD, £699.99 GBP or €799.99 EUR. Keep in mind, however, that the system doesn't have a disc drive, and players looking forward to playing their physical games will need to buy the hardware separately.