Key Takeaways Key Takeaways: Alan Wake is coming to Dead By Daylight on January 30th, thanks to a collaboration between Remedy Entertainment and Behaviour Interactive.

Alan Wake's backstory will be incorporated into the game, giving him a legitimate reason for showing up.

Dead By Daylight players can expect a limited-time modifier called Lights Out, which will strip them of key tools and create a terrifying atmosphere.

Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment’s smash-hit horror game, received tons of accolades and walked away with a handful of awards at last year’s TGA. After announcing the highly-anticipated New Game Plus back in December, Remedy started 2024 in full force by revealing that Alan Wake will be the next Survivor to join Dead By Daylight.

Thanks to a collaboration between Remedy Entertainment and Behaviour Interactive, Alan Wake is making his way to The Fog on January 30th complete with voice acting by Matthew Porretta. The two companies are taking full advantage of Alan Wake’s backstory and are giving him a legitimate and lore-friendly reason for showing up in the Dark Place.

“As I searched for a way out, for a little light in the dark, I recalled a script I wrote for Night Springs about a place engulfed in fog. As those memories poured back, the same fog surrounded me. Once again, I find myself in an unfamiliar place—trapped. I need to find a way out. I don’t know why, but I know rewriting that script is key,” reads a blurb attached to the press release.

Related Review: Alan Wake 2 Alan Wake 2 is the perfect release for Halloween as it presents a psychological horror movie into video game format.

Alan Wake is joining an ever-increasing roster of Survivors borrowed from other games, movies and TV shows. A few notable examples include Ash Williams from the Evil Dead series, Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington from Stranger Things, Jill Valentine, Ada Wong, and Leon Scott Kennedy from Resident Evil, Ellen Ripley from Alien, and Nicholas Cage from, well, everything. The inclusion of some of those characters is a bit questionable, but Alan Wake definitely fits the setting of Dead By Daylight like a glove.

Alongside the new character, Dead by Daylight players can also expect a special limited-time modifier called Lights Out. Details regarding the event are a bit scarce at the moment, although Behaviour mentioned that players can expect a “terrifying atmosphere stripped of several of the key tools they’ve been used to.” What exactly that entails remains to be seen.

Pricing for the Alan Wake Chapter has yet to be revealed. Based on previous DLC packs for Dead By Daylight, however, we suspect it will end up costing around $10 or your regional equivalent. A larger expansion pack known as The Casting of Frank Stone has also been confirmed to arrive sometime later in 2024.

For a first look at Alan Wake in Dead By Daylight make sure to check out the video down below.