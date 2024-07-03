In Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, players will have two different storylines to choose from, each with their own varying endings. Here's how to unlock each one.

Shin Megami Tensei V, following the Canon of Creation plotline, had four endings to choose from once players hit the end of the game. With the re-release adding an additional storyline (Canon of Vengeance), two more endings exclusive to it were included, bringing the total to six. Each of them have slight variations but rely on the player's decisions, whether by prompt or dialogue. Regardless, let's go over each one of the game's six endings and how to unlock them.

Spoilers for the endings of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance for both the Canon of Creation and the Canon of Vengeance storylines. I'll withhold from going too into detail but plot points and allegiances will be spoiled, so read at your own risk!

Canon of Creation Endings

Law Ending (Siding with Dazai and Abdiel)

This ending showcases what happens if players pick the side of justice, Law, with the reformed student, Ichiro Dazai, and evolved Bethel angel, Abdiel. Both characters want to reserve the way the world is, as God intended things to be before he was killed. To get this ending, you must select the dialogue choice: "I will uphold God's honor". Siding with them will cause you to fight Yuzuru and Koshimizu, combined into the Tsukuyomi Nahobino, and Yakumo and Nuwa, who fuse into the Nuwa Nahobino.

Neutral Ending (Siding with Nuwa and Yakumo)

The neutral ending in Shin Megami Tensei V involves demon Nuwa and police officer Yakumo, the couple whom you've fought and talked to over the course of the game. Both of them wished for a world where nobody can and should take up the throne, leaving the world to be ungoverned. To get this ending, you must select the dialogue choice: "I'll destroy the throne". Doing so will lead to battles against Abdiel (Dazai and Abdiel) and Tsukuyomi (Yuzuru and Koshimizu).

Chaos Ending (Siding with Yuzuru and Koshimizu)

This ending is for those who decide to go with fellow student Yuzuru Atsuta and Prime Minister Hayao Koshimizu. Instead of a singular God, they want to start the world from scratch and give the reins to many different Gods, leaving them to rule various sections. To get this ending, you must select the dialogue choice: "I will recreate the world and save Tokyo". Doing so will lead to you fighting Dazai and Abdiel, fused into the Abdiel Nahobino, and Yakumo and Nuwa, fusing into the Nuwa Nahobino.

Secret Ending (Siding with Nuwa)

This ending, introduced by Nuwa, involves creating a world without any demons whatsoever, making humanity the reigning species. To unlock this ending, one must do a few specific side missions. First, you need to complete all of Amanozako's, Fionn mac Cumhaill's and Khonsu's side missions. With the ladder, make sure to spare him whenever possible to unlock all his missions. Finally, you must complete the mission "A Universe in Peril", unlocked after beating Vasuki in "The Three Keys", which has you face Shiva, one of the game's hardest bosses. You must be level 80 to access the mission, so keep that in mind.

Then, you'll click on "I'll destroy the throne" and do what's necessary after. The biggest difference between this ending and the Neutral is however, that after you defeat Abdiel, Nuwa will appear to say that her and Yakumo's original goal was to create "a clean slate for gods and humans." She'll vanish and you'll face off against Tsukuyomi. Then, in order to get the ending, when Tao talks to you about destroying the throne, the option to pick "Create a world for humanity alone" will be available. Clicking on it will let the secret ending unfold for you.

Canon of Vengeance Endings

Law Ending (Siding with Tao)

Taking on the Law side, players may side with Tao in the throne room and take her hand. This ending enforces Tao's faith in humanity and her wish to see the world change to further the efforts for peace. In order to get this ending, players must choose the Lawful choices in dialogue and for different side missions. For example, when given the option what we think the future holds after the Eisheth battle, answering "I think it's bright" will add to your Law. Usually, keeping people safe, sparing demons, and keeping a positive outlook are key to unlocking this ending.

Chaos Ending (Siding with Yoko)

Filling Chaos' role in the storyline, newcomer Yoko Hiromine, now the guide for Tiamat, can be sided with. Over the course of the game, Yoko has wanted the world to be reset without God and for everyone to live without rule. Just like with Tao, players must choose the Chaotic dialogue options and quest choices, For example, when given the option to support Onyankopon or Anansi for their side missions, helping out Anansi with his plan to silence his father will add to your Chaos. Choosing the negative outlook answers and slaying innocent demons is the way to go if you choose to unlock the Chaos ending.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.