The Black Myth: Wukong English voice actors are talented and help create a level of tension during the monkey king's adventure. Some of the talents include actors from The Great Ace Attorney Adventures, Final Fantasy XIV, and Bravely Default II.

All English Voice Actors for Black Myth: Wukong

Many talents bring you the voices of the characters within Black Myth: Wukong, and some actors even have multiple roles you might not expect. Here's the full English cast, according to Behind The Voice Actors:

Mark Ota - Monkey King (Sun Wukong), Non-White, and Green-Capped Martialist

- Monkey King (Sun Wukong), Non-White, and Green-Capped Martialist Millie Hikasa - Kang-Jin Star Loong, Fourth Sister, Snow Fox, and Guanyin

- Kang-Jin Star Loong, Fourth Sister, Snow Fox, and Guanyin James Alexander - Second Rat Prince of Flowing Sands, Yin Tiger, Scorpionlord

- Second Rat Prince of Flowing Sands, Yin Tiger, Scorpionlord Jonathan Keeble - Elder Jinchi, Rat King of Flowing Sands, Bull King

- Elder Jinchi, Rat King of Flowing Sands, Bull King Kerry Shale - Shen Monkey, Chen Loong, and Crane Immortal

- Shen Monkey, Chen Loong, and Crane Immortal Steve Chusak - Black Wind King, Black Bear Guai, Buddha

- Black Wind King, Black Bear Guai, Buddha Steven Pacey - Old Monkey, Keeper of the New West, Man-in-Stone

- Old Monkey, Keeper of the New West, Man-in-Stone Vincent Lai - Whiteclad Noble, Bodhisattva Lingji, Daoist Mi

- Whiteclad Noble, Bodhisattva Lingji, Daoist Mi Andrew James Spooner - Yellow Wind Sage, Venom Daoist

- Yellow Wind Sage, Venom Daoist Ashley Alymann - Yuan Shoucheng, Non-Void

- Yuan Shoucheng, Non-Void Ashley Goh - Sixth Sister, Red Boy

- Sixth Sister, Red Boy Chris Lew Kum Hoi - Jinchanzi, Celestial Officer

- Jinchanzi, Celestial Officer Finnigan Morris - Fast as Wind, Cuan Fang Beast

- Fast as Wind, Cuan Fang Beast George Weightman - Mad Tiger, Cloudy Mist

- Mad Tiger, Cloudy Mist Hanako Footman - Third Sister, Hong Yi

- Third Sister, Hong Yi James Bradwell - Headless Monk, Rat Captain

- Headless Monk, Rat Captain Jeremy Ang Jones - Guangmou, Keeper of the Flaming Mountain

Kay Eluvian - Quick as Fire, Pale-Axe Stalwart

- Quick as Fire, Pale-Axe Stalwart Kris Laudrum - Ma Tianba, Tiger Vanguard

- Ma Tianba, Tiger Vanguard Leader Looi - Pingping, Bottom Takes Top

- Pingping, Bottom Takes Top Megan Richards - Child, Second Sister

- Child, Second Sister Molly Harris - Fifth Sister, Maitreya

- Fifth Sister, Maitreya Ramon Tikaram - Yellowbrow, Non-Pure

- Yellowbrow, Non-Pure Alan David - Keeper of Black Wind Mountain

- Keeper of Black Wind Mountain Andrew Koji - Erlang, the Sacred Divinity

- Erlang, the Sacred Divinity Anthony Howell - Rat Captain

- Rat Captain Arina Ii - Rakshasi

- Rakshasi Ben Crowe - Yellow-Robed Squire

- Yellow-Robed Squire Benjamin Wong - Tiger's Acolyte

- Tiger's Acolyte Gordon Cooper - Guangzhi

- Guangzhi Jack Ayres - Zhu Bajie

- Zhu Bajie James MacNaughton - Non-Able

- Non-Able James Phoon - Top Takes Bottom

Jeremy Ang Jones voiced Fandaniel, Amon, and Hermes in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

Jay Taylor - Yaksha King

- Yaksha King Jim Johnson - Xu Dog

- Xu Dog Melody Chikakane Brown - Violet Spider

- Violet Spider Randy Sun - Yellow Loong

- Yellow Loong Shash Hira - Misty Cloud

- Misty Cloud Will de Renzy-Martin - Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master

- Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master Yuriri Naka - First Sister

Mark Ota also plays the Ryunoske Naruhodo in The Great Ace Attorney series

What are Some of These Actors Known For?

Most of the actors in the cast aren't well-known. However, their characters might be familiar to you. For instance, Jeremy Ang Jones voiced Fandaniel, Amon, and Hermes in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Additionally, Andrew James Spooner was Dux Aldric in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and Hasshe in Live a Live.

The lead protagonist of Black Myth: Wukong is voiced by Mark Ota. He has voiced Ryunosuke Naruhodo in The Great Ace Attorney series. Lastly, Steven Spacey was Daryun in The Heroic Legend of Arslan series of films from 1993.