Quick Links

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has plenty of perks and wildcards to consider while making your loadout. You can take a stealth approach with Ghost and Tracker, or you can go all guns-blazing with Dexterity and Fast Hands. Here are all the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 perks and wildcards you can get your hands on.

All Perks

There are a total of 21 perks in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 that are separated into three categories. They all add a lot to the table with your strategy in-game, no matter the mode you choose. Here's what to expect from the 2024 title:

Perk 1

Gung-Ho

Improves Sprint and Tactical Sprint Speeds while you're reloading or using equipment.

Dexterity

Reduces weapon motion while you're jumping, sliding, and diving. It also reduces fall damage.

Scavenger

Killed enemies provide ammo and equipment for your soldier.

Ghost

Scout Pulse and UAV won't detect you while you're moving, planting, defusing, and using Scorestreaks. Prox Alarms won't pick you up either.

Ninja

Your movement is quieter.

Flak Jacket

Reduces explosive and fire damage. It can prevent mines from killing you, for example.

Tac Mask

You'll gain resistance from flash bangs, concussion grenades, and Neuro Gas from enemies.

Perk 2

Assassin

Those who have a kill streak on the enemy team appear on your minimap and drop Bounty Packs when killed. These packs give you more points on your score meter.

Bruiser

Melee kills and finishing moves help you replenish health and earn extra score.

Engineer

You'll be able to see enemy equipment and Scorestreaks through walls. Scorestreaks will also appear on your minimap.

Tracker

See enemy footsteps on the ground, aiming down sights (ADSing) and auto-pings enemies.

Forward Intel

Increases minimap area and shows direction indicators for revealed enemies.

Dispatcher

Reduces score cost for non-lethal Scorestreaks. It stacks with Bankroll, which gives you 150 score for your Scorestreaks from the get-go.

Fast Hands

You can swap weapons faster and extends fuses when throwing back grenades.
MixCollage-28-Oct-2024-05-58-PM-7856
Related
How to Make Money Fast in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Want to make some quick cash in Black Ops 6? Here's how to do it.

Perk 3

Double Time

Greatly increases the duration of your sprint.

Bankroll

Each life starts with 150 score towards your Scorestreaks.

Vigilance

Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps. You'll also be immune to CUAV, Scrambler, and Sleeper Agent.

Cold-Blooded

AI targeting and thermal optics don't pick you up. Additionally, Scorestreaks won't highlight you, making this perfect for stealthy builds.

Quartermaster

Recharges equipment use over time.

Guardian

While capturing and holding objectives, you'll get faster healing. Additionally, you can revive teammates faster.

Gearhead

You'll get two Field Upgrade charges and an increased charge rate. You can also hack enemy equipment and Field Charges. If that's not enough, you can booby trap Care Packages.
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Overkill
The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Overkill wildcard gives you any non-melee weapon in Primary and Secondary slots.

All Wildcards

There are six Wildcards to choose from in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. They allow you to spawn with two extra tactical, equip any non-melee weapon as your Primary and Secondary Slots, and more. The Wildcards include:

Tactical Expert

You'll spawn with two extra Tacticals.

Overkill

Equip any non-melee weapon in Primary and Secondary slots.

Gunfighter

Three extra attachment points are given to your weapon. This is so useful when planning your builds.

Danger Close

Spawn with an extra Lethal like a Grenade.

Prepper

You can get two different Field Upgrades.

Perk Greed

An extra Perk can be equipped.
call-of-duty-black-ops-6-tag-page-cover-art.jpg
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the next entry in Activision's FPS franchise, and it is expected to launch in 2024.

Split image of headphones on barrel and hazmat zombie
Related
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies: Terminus Song Easter Egg Guide

How to complete the secret song easter egg in Terminus!