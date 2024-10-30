Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has plenty of perks and wildcards to consider while making your loadout. You can take a stealth approach with Ghost and Tracker, or you can go all guns-blazing with Dexterity and Fast Hands. Here are all the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 perks and wildcards you can get your hands on.

All Perks

There are a total of 21 perks in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 that are separated into three categories. They all add a lot to the table with your strategy in-game, no matter the mode you choose. Here's what to expect from the 2024 title:

Perk 1

Gung-Ho Improves Sprint and Tactical Sprint Speeds while you're reloading or using equipment. Dexterity Reduces weapon motion while you're jumping, sliding, and diving. It also reduces fall damage. Scavenger Killed enemies provide ammo and equipment for your soldier. Ghost Scout Pulse and UAV won't detect you while you're moving, planting, defusing, and using Scorestreaks. Prox Alarms won't pick you up either. Ninja Your movement is quieter. Flak Jacket Reduces explosive and fire damage. It can prevent mines from killing you, for example. Tac Mask You'll gain resistance from flash bangs, concussion grenades, and Neuro Gas from enemies.

Perk 2

Assassin Those who have a kill streak on the enemy team appear on your minimap and drop Bounty Packs when killed. These packs give you more points on your score meter. Bruiser Melee kills and finishing moves help you replenish health and earn extra score. Engineer You'll be able to see enemy equipment and Scorestreaks through walls. Scorestreaks will also appear on your minimap. Tracker See enemy footsteps on the ground, aiming down sights (ADSing) and auto-pings enemies. Forward Intel Increases minimap area and shows direction indicators for revealed enemies. Dispatcher Reduces score cost for non-lethal Scorestreaks. It stacks with Bankroll, which gives you 150 score for your Scorestreaks from the get-go. Fast Hands You can swap weapons faster and extends fuses when throwing back grenades.

Perk 3

Double Time Greatly increases the duration of your sprint. Bankroll Each life starts with 150 score towards your Scorestreaks. Vigilance Display a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps. You'll also be immune to CUAV, Scrambler, and Sleeper Agent. Cold-Blooded AI targeting and thermal optics don't pick you up. Additionally, Scorestreaks won't highlight you, making this perfect for stealthy builds. Quartermaster Recharges equipment use over time. Guardian While capturing and holding objectives, you'll get faster healing. Additionally, you can revive teammates faster. Gearhead You'll get two Field Upgrade charges and an increased charge rate. You can also hack enemy equipment and Field Charges. If that's not enough, you can booby trap Care Packages.

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Overkill wildcard gives you any non-melee weapon in Primary and Secondary slots.

All Wildcards

There are six Wildcards to choose from in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. They allow you to spawn with two extra tactical, equip any non-melee weapon as your Primary and Secondary Slots, and more. The Wildcards include:

Tactical Expert You'll spawn with two extra Tacticals. Overkill Equip any non-melee weapon in Primary and Secondary slots. Gunfighter Three extra attachment points are given to your weapon. This is so useful when planning your builds. Danger Close Spawn with an extra Lethal like a Grenade. Prepper You can get two different Field Upgrades. Perk Greed An extra Perk can be equipped.