Achromic Reverie 150 300 A censer with an array of cruel spikes at its base. Specially crafted to emit smoke more efficiently.

Bewitching Balm 75 75 A censer of minimal function, unsuited to delivering blunt strikes. Shrouds its environs in a perfumed haze that enthralls those who breathe it in.

Dragonswail Litany 200 325 A censer fashioned in the red dragon's aspect. The scaly engravings serve to direct the smoke to follow the wielder's movements with uncanny accuracy.

Redolent Whisper 100 240 A censer of elaborate make, with a complex design of contrasting diameters. Those who inhale the smoke it emits are said to be beset by unfathomable illusions.

Resonant Hymn 125 270 A censer wrought of pure gold and silver. The intricate design ensures a higher density of smoke is emitted, the better to beguile one's foes.