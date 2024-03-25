Censers are used by the Trickster vocation, and offer a means to simultaneously confound and attack your enemies. The Trickster's magic is often emboldened by the Censer that is equipped. Below is list of all Censers available in Dragon's Dogma 2. Click on an individual item for further details.
|
Icon
|
Name
|
Strength
|
Magick
|
Description
|
|
150
|
300
|
A censer with an array of cruel spikes at its base. Specially crafted to emit smoke more efficiently.
|
|
75
|
75
|
A censer of minimal function, unsuited to delivering blunt strikes. Shrouds its environs in a perfumed haze that enthralls those who breathe it in.
|
|
200
|
325
|
A censer fashioned in the red dragon's aspect. The scaly engravings serve to direct the smoke to follow the wielder's movements with uncanny accuracy.
|
|
100
|
240
|
A censer of elaborate make, with a complex design of contrasting diameters. Those who inhale the smoke it emits are said to be beset by unfathomable illusions.
|
|
125
|
270
|
A censer wrought of pure gold and silver. The intricate design ensures a higher density of smoke is emitted, the better to beguile one's foes.
|
|
175
|
290
|
A censer modeled after a beast of myth. Opulent and eerie to behold, by some inscrutable wizardry its bearer's coin purse swells with every strike.