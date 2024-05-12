Black Panther
Normal Attack
- Vibranium Claws: Slice Vibranium Claws forward.
Abilities
- Bast's Descent: Summon Bast, pouncing forward, dealing damage and attaching a Vibranium Mark to hit enemies.
- Sprint Rend: Lunge forward and deal damage to enemies. Hitting an enemy afflicted with a Vibranium Mark produces bonus Health and refreshes the ability.
- Spinning Kick: Spiral forward and attach a Vibranium Mark to hit enemies.
- Subtle Step: HOLD SPACE to run on a wall; perform a jump after detaching from the wall.
- Spear Toss: Toss a Vibranium energy spear forward, creating a Vibranium Force Field and attaching a Vibranium Mark to enemies in its radius.
- Panther's Cunning: Deal higher damage when at low Health.
Team-Up Abilities
- Djalia Disc: Magik opens a portal. Black Panther can use the portal.
Suggested Combo
- Unleash Spear Toss and Spinning Kick to attach Vibranium Marks to enemies, then strike them with Sprint Rend to reset ability cooldowns. Leverage Subtle Step to swiftly engage or disengage from battles with ease.
Bruce Banner
Bruce Banner
Normal Attack
- Gamma Ray Gun: Fire with a Gamma Ray Gun.
Abilities
- Puny Banner: Transform from Bruce Banner into Hero Hulk.
- Gamma Grenade: Launch a Gamma Grenade to inflict damage and Knock Them Airborne.
Hero Hulk
Normal Attack
- Heavy Blow: Swing fists forward to punch enemies.
Abilities
- Hulk Smash: Unleash stored gamma energy, transforming from Hero Hulk into Monster Hulk for a limited time period.
- Indestructible Guard: Generate gamma shields for Hero Hulk and nearby allies, absorbing and converting damage into energy for HULK SMASH!
- Radioactive Lockdown: Emit gamma energy to place enemies in quantum void that renders them immobilized and immune to all ability effects.
- Incredible Leap: HOLD SPACE to perform a charged leap that allows Hero Hulk to Knock a flying enemy to the ground.
- Gamma Burst: Emit gamma-ray bursts to inflict damage.
Team-Up Abilities
- Gamma Boost: Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.
Suggested Combo
- Burst onto the battlefield with Incredible Leap, unleash Indestructible Guard to take damage, and overpower enemies with Heavy Blow and Gamma Burst before becoming the monster with a devastating HULK SMASH!
Monster Hulk
Normal Attack
- Heavy Blow: Swing fists forward to punch and launch frontal enemies upward.
Abilities
- World Breaker: Grab and smash the enemy in front.
- Radioactive Lockdown: Emit gamma energy to inflict sustained damage and place enemies in a quantum void that renders them immobilized and immune to all ability effects.
- Incredible Leap: HOLD SPACE to perform a charged leap that allows Monster Hulk to Knock a flying enemy to the ground.
- Gamma Burst: Emit gamma-ray bursts to inflict damage.
Doctor Strange
Normal Attack
- Daggers of Denak: Cast Daggers of Denak forward.
Abilities
- Eye of Agamotto: Separate nearby enemies' Souls from their bodies. Damage dealt to these Souls is transferred to their physical bodies.
- Cloak of Levitation: Ascend and then enter a brief state of sustained flight.
- Maelstrom of Madness: Release Dark Magic to deal damage to nearby enemies.
- Pentagram of Farallah: Open portals between two locations, enabling all units to travel through them.
- Shield of the Seraphim: Create a protective barrier against damage.
- Price of Magic: Dark Magic accumulates with every hit on an enemy. If Dark Magic is not released, Doctor Strange will enter a state of Anti-Heal.
Team-Up Abilities
- Gamma Maelstrom: Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.
Suggested Combo
- Use Shield of the Seraphim to fend off damage or Daggers of Denak to strike while building up Dark Magic. As Dark Magic peaks, swoop in on enemies with Cloak of Levitation and unleash Maelstrom of Madness. With the Eye of Agamotto in hand, cast Pentagram of Farallah for a surprise attack while using the Eye of Agamotto to control enemies.
Groot
Normal Attack
- Vine Strike: Launch vines to attack enemies.
Abilities
- Strangling Prison: Fire a massive vine cluster that pulls nearby enemies to its center and Imprisons them.
- Thornlash Wall: Target a location and grow a Thornlash Wall. When Awakened, it strikes nearby enemies attacked by Groot and his allies.
- Ironwood Wall: Target a location and grow an Ironwood Wall. When Awakened, it grants Bonus Health to Groot when nearby enemies take damage.
- Spore Bomb: Throw an explosive Spore Bomb that splits into multiple small explosive spores.
- Flora Colossus: Wooden walls near Groot will Awaken, activating an extra effect.
Team-Up Abilities
- Friendly Shoulder: Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot's shoulders, receiving Damage Reduction.
Suggested Combo
- Use Wooden Walls to split the battlefield and shield damage, and deploy Thornlash Wall to tactically reshape the terrain. Trap enemies with Strangling Prison, then wipe them out with a devastating combo of Spore Bomb and Vine Strike.
Hela
Normal Attack
- Nightsword Thorn: Throw Nightsword thorns.
Abilities
- Goddess of Death: Soar into the sky and unleash Nastrond Crows from each hand at will.
- Astral Flock: Transform into a flock of Hel crows to glide forth, press again to undo the transformation.
- Soul Drainer: Project an explosive Hel sphere to Stun nearby enemies.
- Piercing Night: Fire multiple Nightsword thorns that detonate after a delay.
- Nastrond Crowstorm: Defeating an enemy will generate a Nastrond Crow, exploding after a duration.
- Hel's Descent: HOLD SPACE to fall slowly.
Team-Up Abilities
- Queen of Hel: When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki in the respawn phase. If Loki is alive, a Nastrond Crow will fly to him, granting blue armor.
Suggested Combo
- Stun the enemy with Soul Drainer, then unleash a barrage with Nightsword Thorn and Piercing Night. Slip into advantageous positions with Astral Flock, and deliver a devastating aerial assault with Goddess of Death.
Iron Man
Normal Attack
- Repulsor Blast: Fire nano pulse cannons forward.
- Unibeam: Fire a unibeam forward.
Abilities
- Invincible Pulse Cannon: Fire a devastating pulse cannon in the targeted direction, delivering catastrophic damage to the targeted area upon impact.
- Hyper-Velocity: Activate Hyper-Velocity state for swift forward flight.
- Armor Overdrive: Activate Armor Overdrive state, enhancing damage of Repulsor Blast and Unibeam.
- Micro-Missile Barrage: When Hyper-Velocity or Armor Overdrive is used, Iron Man can launch a missile bombardment.
Team-Up Abilities
- Gamma Overdrive: Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.
Suggested Combo
- Fire Repulsor Blasts to strike at enemies or unleash the Unibeam to deal massive damage. Use Hyper-Velocity to gain vision and terrain advantage and crank up damage with Armor Overdrive.
Loki
Normal Attack
- Mystical Missile: Fire Mystical Missiles to heal allies or deal damage to enemies.
Abilities
- God of Mischief: Shapeshift into a targeted ally or enemy hero and use all the hero's abilities.
- Regeneration Domain: Use Rune Stones to create a magical field that converts damage taken by allies within its radius into healing energy.
- Doppelganger: Project an illusion that can cast some of Loki's abilities.
- Devious Exchange: Swap with the selected illusion.
- Backstab: Pull out a dagger to stab enemies, dealing extra damage when attacking an enemy from behind.
- Deception: Become Invisible and conjure an illusion to deceive enemies.
Team-Up Abilities
- Laufeyson Reborn: When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki in the respawn phase. If Loki is alive, a Nastrond Crow will fly to him, granting blue armor.
Suggested Combo
- Use Deception and Doppelganger to create illusions, boosting his damage and healing, and deploy Regeneration Domain to shield allies and self. God of Mischief can shapeshift into an enemy or ally, instantly unleashing their ultimate abilities, so choose wisely!
Luna Snow
Normal Attack
- Light & Dark Ice: Fire ice shots that damage enemies or heal allies.
Abilities
- Fate of Both Worlds: Take center stage and start dancing! Toggle between two performances: Heal allies or grant them Damage Boost.
- Ice Arts: Fire ice shards for a short duration, damaging enemies or healing allies while restoring her own Health.
- Share the Stage: Attach Idol Aura to an ally. Allies with Idol Aura also restore Health when Luna Snow is healing others.
- Absolute Zero: Cast a clump of ice to freeze the hit enemy and restore Health.
- Cryo Heart: Automatically restore Health when casting Ice Arts or Absolute Zero.
- Smooth Skate: Keep moving forward to start ice skating.
Team-Up Abilities
- Icy Disco: Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will.
Suggested Combo
- Unleash Light & Dark Ice to damage enemies or heal allies and guard a vital ally with Share the Stage. Boost healing or damage with Ice Arts and freeze enemies with Absolute Zero.
Magik
Normal Attack
- Soulsword: Slash forward with the Soulsword.
Abilities
- Darkchild: Transform into Darkchild, gaining enhancements to all her abilities.
- Stepping Discs: Jump through a Stepping Disc, teleporting a short distance in the direction of movement.
- Umbral Incursion: Dash forward and launch an enemy upward.
- Eldritch Whirl: Spin while swinging the Soulsword after exiting a Stepping Disc.
- Magik Slash: Strike forward an air slash.
- Demon's Rage: Summon a Limbo demon that attacks enemies after exiting a Stepping Disc.
- Limbo's Might: Convert damage inflicted on enemies into Bonus Health to herself.
Team-Up Abilities
- Disc Master: Magik opens a portal. Black Panther can use the portal.
Suggested Combo
- Unleash Stepping Discs for a swift dash, followed by a whirl slash as a combo with Umbral Incursion to launch the target into the air. Then use Soulsword and melee attacks as a combo to take them down before casting Stepping Discs once again to make a stylish exit from the fray.
Magneto
Normal Attack
- Iron Volley: Fire a volley of magnetic orbs forward.
Abilities
- Meteor M: Alter the magnetic field to draw in matter and projectiles and forge a massive iron meteor, delivering catastrophic damage to the targeted area upon impact.
- Metallic Curtain: Change the magnetic field around to form a metallic curtain, blocking all flying projectiles.
- Metal Bulwark: Conjure a metal shield around a chosen ally. Damage taken will transform into rings on Magneto's back.
- Mag-Cannon: Convert the iron rings on Magneto's back into a Mag-Cannon and launch a metallic mass forward. Higher stacks of rings increase damage, and full stacks Knock Back enemies.
- Magnetic Descent: HOLD SPACE to fall slowly.
Team-Up Abilities
- Metallic Fusion: Scarlet Witch can infuse Chaos Energy into Magneto to enchant his greatsword. Upon receiving the Chaos Energy, Magneto can unleash its full force, striking down enemies with his enchanted greatsword.
Suggested Combo
- Unleash Iron Volley to deal damage, accumulate iron rings over time or through Metal Bulwark, and then use Mag-Cannon to finish off the enemy. Use Metallic Curtain to ward off damage or Meteor M to wreak massive destruction.
Mantis
Normal Attack
- Life Energy Blast: Fire an energy thorn and regain one Life Orb after a critical hit.
Abilities
- Soul Resurgence: Release energy around her while moving, providing Healing Over Time and Movement Boost for surrounding allies.
- Spore Slumber: Throw a spore to Sedate the nearest enemy.
- Allied Inspiration: Consume Life Orbs to grant allies a Damage Boost.
- Natural Anger: Consume Life Orbs to grant herself a Damage Boost.
- Healing Flower: Consume Life Orbs to grant allies Healing Over Time.
- Nature's Favor: Receive a Movement Boost when not injured and Healing Over Time when consuming Life Orbs.
Suggested Combo
- Strategically use life energy to unleash Healing Flower to heal allies or unleash Allied Inspiration/Natural Anger to boost allies/self-inflicted damage. Use Spore Slumber to sedate enemies, disrupting their ability casts, and assist team's focused fire to eliminate them.
Namor
Normal Attack
- Trident of Neptune: Toss the trident forward, reducing Aquatic Dominion's cooldown upon enemy impact.
Abilities
- Horn of Proteus: Summon Giganto to leap atop enemies within range.
- Blessing of the Deep: Summon a protective barrier while flying upwards, shielding Namor while disabling movement and skill use during its duration.
- Aquatic Dominion: Summon a Monstro Spawn that can autonomously attack enemies.
- Wrath of the Seven Seas: Launch the trident forward to damage nearby enemies, then direct all Monstro Spawn to perform an enhanced attack on the nearest hit enemy.
Team-Up Abilities
- Frozen Spawn: Luna Snow infuses ice energy into Namor, who then can tap into the ice energy to power up abilities at will.
Suggested Combo
- Use Aquatic Dominion to summon a Monstro Spawn to strike at enemies, then use the Trident of Neptune to reduce the cooldown of Aquatic Dominion. Hit an enemy with Wrath of the Seven Seas to command all Monstro Spawns to launch enhanced attacks.
Peni Parker
Normal Attack
- Cyber-Web Cluster: Launch forward a Cyber-Web Cluster.
Abilities
- Spider-Sweeper: Enhance the SP//dr suit, Knocking Back enemies in its path and deploying Arachno-Mines, Spider-Drones, and Cyber-Webs Repeatedly.
- Bionic Spider-Nest: Generate a Spider-Nest at a targeted area, periodically spawning Spider-Drones and creating Cyber-Webs.
- Arachno-Mine: Deploy Arachno-Mines that can be concealed within the confines of a Cyber-Web.
- Cyber-Bond: Shoot a web strand that links to the targeted area or Cyber-Web. If stretched too far, it will trigger a pullback.
- Wall Crawl: HOLD SPACE to crawl on vertical surfaces.
- Cyber-Web Snare: Cast futuristic webbing that Immobilizes enemies upon impact and creates a Cyber-Web upon hitting the scene.
Suggested Combo
- Set up defenses with Bionic Spider-Nest and Cyber-Web Snare. While laying Arachno-Mines within the webs, strike enemies with Cyber-Web Cluster.
Rocket Raccoon
Normal Attack
- Bombard Mode: Fire energy projectiles that deal damage.
- Repair Mode: Shoot bouncing spheres to heal allies.
Abilities
- C.Y.A. - Cosmic Yarn Amplifier: Deploy a Cosmic Yarn Amplifier that grants allies a Damage Boost.
- Jetpack Dash: Dash forward.
- B.R.B. - Battle Rebirth Beacon: Deploy a Rebirth Beacon that revives a fallen ally and periodically produces armor packs and rocket jet packs.
- Wild Crawl: HOLD SPACE to run on a wall.
- Flying Ace: HOLD SPACE to fall slowly.
Team-Up Abilities
- Old Friends: Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot's shoulders, receiving Damage Reduction.
- Ammo Invention: Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload Device in the target direction. Upon entering the device's range, The Punisher receives the buffs of Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing.
Suggested Combo
- Zip around with Jetpack Dash, use Repair Mode to continuously heal your team, and deploy a B.R.B. for swift ally revivals.
Scarlet Witch
Normal Attack
- Chaos Control: Use Chaos Magic to attack enemies and restore Chaos Energy.
Abilities
- Reality Erasure: Engage in free-flight while charging energy, then unleash it to deal massive damage.
- Mystic Projection: Enter the Projection state for free-flight. Press again to exit early.
- Dark Seal: Land a hit on a target or the scene, or press again to generate a Force Field that periodically Stuns enemies within range.
- Telekinesis: HOLD SPACE to fall slowly.
- Chthonian Burst: Consume Chaos Energy to fire explosive magic missiles, damaging enemies.
Team-Up Abilities
- Chaotic Bond: Scarlet Witch can infuse Chaos Energy into Magneto to enchant his greatsword. Upon receiving the Chaos Energy, Magneto can unleash its full force, striking down enemies with his enchanted greatsword.
Suggested Combo
- Use Dark Seal to stun enemies, Chaos Control for energy restoration, and Chthonian Burst to strike at enemies. Leverage Reality Erasure to deal massive damage.
Spider-Man
Normal Attack
- Spider-Power: Swing fists forward to strike, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer.
- Web-Swing: Shoot a strand of webbing to swing.
- Get Over Here!: Shoot webbing to reel in the hit enemy. If the enemy is tagged with a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man will get pulled to them instead.
- Amazing Combo: Launch an enemy upward, dealing extra damage to the enemy with a Spider-Tracer.
- Thwip and Flip: Perform a double jump.
- Web-Cluster: Shoot a Web-Cluster that deals damage and attaches a Spider-Tracer to the hit enemy.
- Spider-Sense: Give a warning of enemies that have been around.
- Wall Crawl: Press SPACE to crawl on vertical surfaces, and PRESS LEFT-CLICK to run on them.
Suggested Combo
- Use Web-Swing to flank, then shoot a Web-Cluster to deal damage and attach a Spider-Tracer to the hit enemy. Close in with Get Over Here! Follow up with an Amazing Combo to detonate the Spider-Tracer and unleash Spectacular Spin to stun and decimate all enemies.
Star-Lord
Normal Attack
- Element Guns: Shoot enemies with dual Element Guns.
Abilities
- Galactic Legend: Engage in free-flight and lock onto enemies in sight.
- Rocket Propulsion: Boost and soar forward.
- Blaster Barrage: Fire a frenzy of shots, causing damage to enemies within range.
- Stellar Shift: Dodge in the direction of movement and swiftly reload.
Suggested Combo
- Wield the Element Guns to deal damage, nimbly dodge attacks and swiftly reposition with Stellar Shift, and take down the enemy with a lethal combo of Blaster Barrage and Rocket Propulsion.
Storm
Normal Attack
- Wind Blade: Launch forward-piercing Wind Blades.
Abilities
- Omega Hurricane: Transform into a hurricane to draw in nearby enemies and deal damage.
- Weather Control: Switch the weather to empower allies: Tornado grants a Movement Boost; Thunder grants a Damage Boost.
- Goddess Boost: Channel the power of the weather to empower Storm: Tornado grants a Movement Boost; Thunder grants a Damage Boost and summons lightning to inflict damage.
- Bolt Rush: Unleash a lightning bolt forward.
Suggested Combo
- Grant the team damage boosts or speed boosts from above, or enhance weather effects with Goddess Boost to restrain nearby foes, while piercing distant ones with Wind Blade before sealing the deal with Bolt Rush.
The Punisher
Normal Attack
- Adjudication: Fire at enemies with Adjudication, his Automatic Rifle.
- Deliverance: Fire at enemies with Deliverance, his Shotgun.
Abilities
- Final Judgment: Unleash two gatling guns and missiles to attack enemies.
- Vantage Connection: Launch a hook to generate a cable that enables Punisher to move rapidly by pressing F.
- Culling Turret: Deploy a Culling Turret that grounds Punisher while dealing massive damage.
- Scourge Grenade: Throw a Smoke Grenade forward to Obscure enemy vision.
- Warrior’s Gaze: Retain vision of enemies that disappear from view for a short duration.
Team-Up Abilities
- Infinite Punishment: Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload Device in the target direction. Upon entering the device’s range, The Punisher receives the buffs of Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing.
Suggested Combo
- Utilize Deliverance, Adjudication, and Culling Turret to strike enemies at various ranges. Hold the high ground with Vantage Connection and gain superior vision with Warrior’s Gaze.