Key Takeaways August 2024 Genshin Impact banner features Emilie and boosted Yelan alongside Yanfei, Xiangling, and Razor.

Pull for Epitome Invocation event for Lumidouce Elegy Polearm and Aqua Simulacra Bow, with boosted drop rates on other four-star weapons.

Teased future 5.0 banner includes Hydro character Mualani, Dendro character Kenich, and Geo character Kachina, alongside the rumored Kazuha and Raiden.

A new set of characters are featured and boosted in this month's Genshin Impact banner. For August 2024, we are getting the Dendro character Emilie and a boosted Yelan. Here's everything you need to know about August 2024's Genshin Impact banners.

Emilie is in the next 4.8 Genshin Impact banner

All Boosted Characters in August 2024 Genshin Impact Banner

The current banner for the 4.8 update includes Emilie and Yelan as the featured five-star characters. There are a bunch of drop-rate boosted characters as well to help you get them for the first time or level up their constellation. They include:

Yanfei

Xiangling

Razor

All five characters will be featured in the Test Run trial events that once completed offer you Primogems, Character EXP Material, and ingredients to help level your characters up.

If you want to match Emilie and Yelan with their weapons, you'll also want to pull for the Epitome Invocation event. There will be a boosted drop rate for the Lumidouce Elegy Polearm and Aqua Simulacra Bow. Additionally, these four-star weapons will get a boost:

Makhaira Aquamarine (Claymore) - Exclusive

Wandering Evenstar (Catalyst) - Exclusive

The Flute (Sword)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

Favonius Warbow (Bow)

These event wishes will run from August 6 to August 27. You can check the chance percentages by going to the Wish screen and selecting "Details" in the bottom-left corner.

The 5.0 banner includes Natlan characters.

Future Banners for Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is beginning to tease its next region called Natlan. With that, three new characters have been teased for the 5.0 banner: Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina.

Mualani is a Hydro character who is a member of the People of the Strings' guides. She seems to absolutely love nature as she drifts across the water in the trailer and rides a shark. She will be voiced by Marvel Rivals and Persona 5 actress Cassandra Lee Morris and Toyama Nao.

Kenich is the next playable Dendro character in Genshin Impact. He is a Huitztlan Saurian Hunter. He will be voiced by Unicorn Overlord and Pokemon Masters voice actor John Patneaude and Sugiyama Noriaki.

Lastly, Kachina is a Geo character who's a youngling of the Children of Echoes. She's a Nanatzcayan Young Braveheart. She is voiced by Tower of Fantasy and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime actress Kristen McGuire and Kubo Yurika.

According to Genshin Impact leaker Dimbreath (via Eurogamer), popular characters Kazuha and Raiden will be offered alongside Mualani and Kinich in the upcoming 5.0 banners.