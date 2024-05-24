Quick Links Giraffe Cat Bear Crocodile Sheep Penguin Buffalo

When you arrive at the scene of the crime in Duck Detective: The Secret Salami, you will have to investigate the animals that work at BearBus. There are seven suspects that you will need to find out about. Here is how you figure out their names and occupations.

Giraffe

As soon as you enter BearBus, you will meet a giraffe at the front desk. After your first conversation with her, you will have access to two items in the room. In the Suggestions box, there will be a note at the top that has the name Sophie. The note reads that it is her birthday on Thursday.

When investigating her character, there will be a name tag with her last name that says Wintheimer. With those clues, you are able to put the first and last name together and fulfill the character's suspect information.

As for Sophie’s job, it's said early on when the Duck Detective enters BearBus, but the clue isn’t found until you make it into the office. When you get inside, go to the Cat to the right of the entrance. Investigate her by asking about Sophie Wintheimer. She will mention her relationship with her and how it sucks that she works at reception.

Cat

Head all the way over to the back of the office and enter the bear’s office, which has a sign that says “come in”. After the inner monologue by our Duck Detective, waddle your way over to his desk and investigate the letter in the middle. The letter is an application for a promotion to Senior Customer Service Agent, signed by L. Angst.

When you first arrived at BearBus, there were two names inside the Suggestion box. One was Sophie and the other was Laura. The note is about how Laura from CS is way too loud. Another clue is from the crocodile’s mug, which has the name Laura on it.

Bear

When you approach Laura, ask her about the client's note that the Duck Detective wrote. She will go on a tangent about how busy she has been working and questions why Manfred hasn’t given her a raise yet. Go to the back of the office and enter the door that says the words “come in.”

For Manfred’s job, investigate his character and go towards the center of his tie. It is during your de-duc(k)-tions that you will come to the conclusion of Branch Manager. On his desk, there's a nameplate that reads Herr Ernst. Investigate it and the name will become a part of your clue words.

Crocodile

As you enter the office, Laura is in a heated conversation with Manfred and mentions that Frederson needs to be fired. To find his first name, go to the poster to the left of Manfred’s office. When you investigate it, there will be a note on the bottom left that says ‘Freddy Sucks!'. Since the crocodile has Laura’s mug, it makes sense to assume that she is talking about him.

To the left of the office entrance, there's a set of stairs that leads to Freddy. Once you get there, talk with him, and he'll mention how he's the only one in the operating office.

Sheep