In any investigation, one must gather all suspects to obtain all the evidence to make a valid conclusion. In this case, it's the voice actors behind the actual suspects in Duck Detective: The Secret Salami. Here is what you need to know to make your assessment.

Full Duck Detective: The Secret Salami Voice Cast

Duck Detective - Sean Chiplock

Manfred Ernst - Dashawn Ricks

Laura Angst - Lizzie Freeman

Sophie Wintheimer -Annika Maar

Boris Petrovic (not pictured) - Cyrus Nemati

Rufus Sederis - Shane Mullan

Margaret Whitlock/Koala Customer - Nola Klop

Freddy Frederson - Brian David Gilbert

What work have these actors done?

Our leading duck is voiced by the well-known voice actor Sean Chiplock. His work (wing)spans from anime to video games, with performances as Nero the Sable in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Rean Schwarzer in the Legend of Heroes series, Subaru Natsuki in the English dub of the Re:ZERO series and Revali/Teba/Great Deku Tree in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

Lizzie Freeman voices Laura Angst in this duck tale. She is known for her VO work in the English dubs of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure as Trish Una, Lycoris Recoil as Chisato and Genshin Impact as Yanfei/Teucer. Her latest work can be seen in The Amazing Digital Circus as Pomni.

Cyrus Nemati brings Boris Petrovic to life in Duck Detective. On the flip-side, Cyrus has lent his voice to the game Hades as Ares/Dionysus/Theseus. Nola Klop voices two characters in the game, both Margaret Whitlock and Koala Customer. Notable work of hers includes Poppy/Stella Greyber from Poppy Playtime and Yrliet Lanaevyss from Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

Brian David Gilbert voices Freddy Frederson, the caffeinated crocodile. His work can be found in multiple forms of the media, as he is a writer, actor, video producer, and musician. His notable works can be seen on his YouTube channel, which has over 1.1 million subscribers, and in series like Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake as Winter King/Singing Banana Guard.

As for the rest of the suspects, Dashawn Ricks and Shane Mullan are up-and-coming voice actors and have a few projects to their names. Annika Maar is the CEO of Happy Broccoli Games and a voice actor. Speaking of Happy Broccoli Games, Sean Chiplock, Lizzie Freeman, Nola Klop, Brian David Gilbert and Annika Maar all have roles in their previous title, Kraken Academy!!

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami is available on Nintendo Switch and PC.