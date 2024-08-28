One of the biggest features of Visions of Mana is the Elemental Vessels. Once acquired, you can harness the powers within them to unleash elemental mayhem onto enemies and unlock many helpful abilities and skills. Here are all the Elemental Vessels, what they do, and how to unlock them in Visions of Mana.

Related Visions of Mana: Character Class Guides Find everything you need for your trip to the Mana Tree in Visions of Mana here!

Spoliers for those who want to go into Visions of Mana blind!

All Elemental Vessels in Visions of Mana

There are eight total Elemental Vessels in Visions of Mana. You'll earn them by progressing through the story. In order of acquisition, here are all eight of the Elemental Vessels you get on your journey to the Mana Tree in Visions of Mana.

Wind (Sylphid Boomerang) Moon (Luna Globe) Water (Undine Flask) Fire (Salamando Candle) Ground (Gnome Shovel) Wood (Dryad Sprig) Light (Lumina Lantern) Dark (Shade Sight)

How to Unlock Elemental Vessels in Visions of Mana?

As mentioned before, you’ll unlock the various Elemental Vessels in Visions of Mana by progressing through the game’s story. All of them come from main story missions, so, if you want to experiment with new Elemental Vessels, you need to advance in the narrative. Some come after taking down fearsome foes, while others are just gifted to you by those you meet on your travels. However, they all unlock great powers for those who wield it.

For those who want a breakdown of when the Elemental Vessels will be unlocked, here is your list:

Wind (Sylphid Boomerang) : Unlocked after reporting it to the Village Elder in Longren.

: Unlocked after reporting it to the Village Elder in Longren. Moon (Luna Globe) : Unlocked after being transported to the past in Etaern.

: Unlocked after being transported to the past in Etaern. Water (Undine Flask) : Unlocked after meeting with Prince Iain in front of the entrance to Illystana.

: Unlocked after meeting with Prince Iain in front of the entrance to Illystana. Fire (Salamando Candle) : Unlocked after talking to Glyff in Tsaata when going to the Tatoh Temple.

: Unlocked after talking to Glyff in Tsaata when going to the Tatoh Temple. Ground (Gnome Shovel) : Unlocked after talking to Watts when going to find Gnome.

: Unlocked after talking to Watts when going to find Gnome. Wood (Dryad Sprig) : Unlocked after saving Julei from Grapplavine in Verdeus Borough.

: Unlocked after saving Julei from Grapplavine in Verdeus Borough. Light (Lumina Lantern) : Unlocked after beating Garethe, the Benevedon of Earth, on the Dyluck.

: Unlocked after beating Garethe, the Benevedon of Earth, on the Dyluck. Dark (Shade Sight): Unlocked after finding a replacement board for Aesh in Log’grattzo Dark Archives.

What Do Elemental Vessels Do in Visions of Mana?

Close

Elemental Vessels act as Classes in Visions of Mana, giving your selected party member a new look, weapon type, and abilities. A similar system exists in 2020's Trials of Mana, though not restricted to leveling up. Some rings true to the character’s fighting style, like the Luna Globe enforcing Morley as a quick fighter. Other times, they’ll completely change their fighting style, like the Gnome Shovel with Julei, making them a damage-dealing fighter rather than a supporting ally.

You can use the Elemental Vessel in battle and reap their benefits. With the press of a button, you can unleash the Elemental Vessel itself onto enemies. For instance, the Gnome Shovel can build a rocky shield around you to block attacks while the Dryad Sprig lays down a healing field on the battleground. Outside of fighting, the Vessels can be used for transportation and access to secret treasures around the many areas.

Even more so, once an Elemental Vessel is unlocked, you can upgrade it and receive new traits and abilities. For example, Palamena can get access to more Summons with the Beastleader class via the Dryad Sprig. Meanwhile, Careena can get more traits regarding her Class Strike like more CS and damage benefits with the Divine Fist class from the Salamando Candle.

Next Should You Play the Mana Series Before Visions of Mana? With Visions of Mana on the horizon, do you need to play the previous Mana games beforehand? Let's answer that question!