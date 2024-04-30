Key Takeaways Many Final Fantasy characters, such as Cloud Strife and Yuna, make appearances in Kingdom Hearts, but sometimes in unexpected ways.

Familiar Final Fantasy faces like Tidus, Wakka, and Selphie appear younger in their roles within the original Kingdom Hearts game.

Kingdom Hearts features a variety of Final Fantasy character cameos, including Auron and Vivi, in addition to the more well-known figures like Leon and Sephiroth.

Many Final Fantasy characters have appeared in the Kingdom Hearts series before, including Cloud Strife and Yuna. Some of their appearances, however, aren't what you'd expect.

Wakka is a Final Fantasy hero you meet in Destiny Islands.

All Final Fantasy Kingdom Hearts 1 Cameos

The original Kingdom Hearts has plenty of Final Fantasy characters, some are even important narrative figures. They include the following:

Cloud Strife

Leon (Squall)

Yuffie

Aerith

Tidus

Selphie

Wakka

Cid

Sephiroth

Moogles

Wakka, Selphie, and Tidus are the first three Final Fantasy heroes we meet in Kingdom Hearts. However, they look much younger than their original selves. They are friends you can play games with and even battle against on Destiny Islands. Tidus, surprisingly, isn't too confident in himself as he says that Riku is the best out of all of them.

After the darkness attacks Destiny Islands, and Sora appears in Traverse Town, our spiky-haired hero makes friends with Leon, Yuffie, Cid, and Aerith. They help explain the situation of the worlds being taken over by the darkness and how he can save worlds with his keyblade. In fact, Leon doubts Sora's abilities before he sets off on his adventure.

Later, Cloud appears in Olympus Coliseum as a soldier under contract by Hades. After an epic clash with him in the arena, he tells Sora he's trying to find his light. The hero later reunites with the Traverse Town gang in the sequel and then fights Sephiroth. Speaking of the One-Winged Angel, he's a secret boss at Olympus Coliseum after finishing Hollow Bastion's storyline. It's a tough battle that's worthy of his power.

Final Fantasy VII's Cloud and Final Fantasy VIII's Leon team up against the heartless in Kingdom Hearts 2.

All Other Final Fantasy Cameos In The Kingdom Hearts Series

Despite Kingdom Hearts 3 lacking any new Final Fantasy cameos, there are many others in different titles. One of the coolest is Final Fantasy X's Auron, who appears as a servant for Hades, but refuses to accept his plans until he's brainwashed. The old hero acts as a party member alongside Sora as he fights the legendary dog Cerberus. Other neat Final Fantasy character cameos in the Kingdom Hearts series include:

Vivi (Final Fantasy IX)

Yuna, Rikku, and Paine (Final Fantasy X-2)

Tifa (Final Fantasy VII)

Seifer (Final Fantasy VIII)

Raijin (Final Fantasy VIII)

Fujin (Final Fantasy VIII)

Setzer (Final Fantasy VI)

Zack Fair (Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core)

Wantz (Final Fantasy X)

Biggs (Final Fantasy VII)

Wedge (Final Fantasy VII)

Jessie (Final Fantasy VII)

Wantz, Biggs, Wedge, and Jessie are all minor characters who are store clerks in Twilight Town or offer services for struggle tournament.