Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix has many different accolades to unlock along the way, including emoting 10 times in a match. You'll get a decent amount of XP every time you finish an accolade for the first time.

First in Match Accolades

There are a total of 132 Accolades you can unlock in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix. First up, are the First in Match Accolades. They include the following:

Early Bird (1K XP) First player to pick up a legendary or better item in a match Finders Keepers (1K XP) First player to collect a weapon from an eliminated player First Strike (1K XP) First to get an elimination Quick Exit (1K XP) First to be eliminated Battle Ready (1K XP) First player to reach max shields First Landing (1K XP) Touch the ground first from the Battle Bus Smash and Grab (1K XP) First player to search a chest Ammo Ace (1K XP) Search an ammo box first First Supply Drop (1K XP) Be the first to search a supply drop First Catch (1K XP) Catch a fish first in a match Swify Scavenge (1K XP) Forage for fruit first The Gift of Life (1K XP) Reboot a player first Patch Up, Pronto (1K XP) Be the first to revive a player

Weapons

Assault Specialist (1K XP) 500 Assault Rifle damage in a match Assault Expert (1.5K XP) 1000 Assault Rifle damage in a match Assault Master (2K XP) Get 2000 Assault Rifle damage in one match Shotgun Specialist (1K XP) 500 Shotgun damage in one match Shotgun Expert (1.5K XP) 1000 Shotgun damage in a match. Shotgun Master (2K XP) 2000 Shotgun damage in one match Sniper Specialist (1K XP) 500 Sniper damage in one match Sniper Expert (1.5K XP) 1000 Sniper damage Sniper Master (2K XP) 2000 Sniper damage SMG Specialist (1K XP) 500 SMG damage SMG Expert (1.5K XP) 1000 SMG damage SMG Master (2K XP) 2000 SMG damage Pistol Specialist (1K XP) 500 Pistol damage Pistol Expert (1.5K XP) 1000 Pistol damage Pistol Master (2K XP) 2000 Pistol damage Explosives Specialist (1K XP) 500 Explosive damage Explosives Expert (1.5K XP) 1000 Explosive damage Explosives Master (2K XP) 2000 Explosive damage Melee Specialist (1K XP) 500 Melee damage Melee Expert (1.5K XP) 1000 Melee damage Melee Master (2K XP) 2000 Melee damage Mist of Metal (1K XP) 250 shots fired in a match Raining Lead (1.5K XP) 500 shots fired in a match High Caliber Hail (2K XP) 1000 shots fired in a match. Jack of All Trades (1K XP) Deal damage with five different weapons in one match And the Kitchen Sink (1K XP) Damage one player with five different weapons

Combat

Single Digit (1K XP) 5 eliminations in a match Double Digits (2K XP) 10 elims Elimination Collector (2.5K XP) 15 elims Elimination Hoarder (5K XP) 20 elims Elimination Escapade (10K XP) 25 elims Speed Bump (1K XP) Hit a player with a vehicle Double Elimination (1K XP) Get two elims in a short duration Multi Elimination (1.5K XP) Get three elims in a short duration Mega Elimination (2K XP) Get four elims in a short duration Ultra Elimination (2.5 XP) 5 KOs in a short timeframe Epic Elimination (5K XP) Somehow take down six enemies in a short duration Anti-Air Personnel (1K XP) Hit an airborne player Headshot (1K XP) Headshot a player and down them Head Hunter (1K XP) Achieve 10 headshots in one match Get Ahead (1.5K XP) Get 25 headshots in one match Off The Dome (2K XP) Get 50 headshots in one match First to the Feast (1K XP) Take down a foe within 10 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus Distance Shot (1K XP) Down a player over 100 meters away Long Shot (1.5K XP) Down a player over 150 meters away Ludicrous Shot (2K XP) Down a player over 200 meters away Impossible Shot (2.5 XP) Score an incredible shot and down a player over 250 meters away Right Back at You (1K XP) Cause 1000 damage to players that have attacked you in a match Vengeful Revenge (2.5K XP) Eliminate a player that took you down earlier in a match after getting revived

Victory Royale

Against The World (20K XP) Win a Squads match as a Solo Three to One Odds (10K XP) Win a Trios match as a Solo Two to One Odds (5K XP) Triumph in a Duos match as a Solo Pacifist (2K XP) Win a match without eliminating an opponent True Pacifist (5K XP) Win a match without damaging an opponent This One's For You (2K XP) Win a match after thanking the bus driver I'm Fine, Really (2K XP) Win a match without restoring health Who Needs 'Em? (2K XP) Get a Victory Royale without gaining shields There's No Time (2K XP) Be victorious without reloading This Isn't Zero Build? (2K XP) Win a match in Build mode without Building One Man's Trash (2K XP) Only use Common weapons and win One Man's Treasure (2K XP) Only use Legendary weapons and win Maximum Overshields (2K XP) Don't take any damage and win Knife to a Gun Fight (2K XP) Only use Melee weapons and win One and Done (2K XP) Collect one weapon and be victorious Cannot be Contained (2K XP) Don't open a chest and be victorious Storm Runner (2K XP) Don't take storm damage and win a match Over Throne (2K XP) Win a match after taking someone's crown Royal Preservation (2K XP) Win a match with a crown on Succession (1K XP) Take a crown One Shall Rule (1K XP) Eliminate someone wearing a crown while you have a crown on your head Crown Spree (1K XP) Take down three players with a crown on Royale Vengeance (1.5K XP) Eliminate five players while having a crown on All Hail the Crown (2K XP) Remove 10 players while wearing a crown

Survival

Survivor I (1K XP) 50 players remaining in a match Survivor II (1.5K XP) 25 players remaining Survivor III (2K XP) 10 players remaining Medical Specialist (1K XP) Heal 250 points in a match Medical Expert (1.5K XP) Heal 500 points Medical Master (2K XP) Heal 1000 points Shield Specialist (1K XP) 250 Shields gained in a match Shield Expert (1.5K XP) 500 Shields gained Shield Master (2K XP) 1000 Shields gained Can of Worms (1K XP) 5 fish caught in a match Fishmonger (1.5K XP) 10 fish caught Pescetarian (2K XP) 15 fish caught Light Breeze (1K XP) 100 Storm damage taken in a match Barely Raining (1.5K XP) 250 Storm damage taken Batten the Hatches (2K XP) 500 Storm damage taken Actually Use Bandages (1K XP) Use a bandage instead of a Medkit in a match Warm Respite (1K XP) Restore health from a Campfire Carrying (1K XP) Revive players three times in one match Relentless (1K XP) Get revived three times in a match

Resources

Loot Collector (1K XP) Search five chests in one match Loot Stockpiler (1.5K XP) Search 10 chests Loot Hoarder (2K XP) Search 20 chests Ammo Scrounger (1K XP) Open five ammo boxes in one match Ammo Scavenger (1.5K XP) Open 10 ammo boxes Ammo Accumulator (2K XP) Open 20 ammo boxes Demolition Specialist (1K XP) Destroy 50 structures in one match Demolition Expert (1.5K XP) Destroy 250 structures Demolition Master (2K XP) Destroy 500 structures Village Builder (1K XP) Build 50 structures in one match Town Builder (1.5K XP) Build 100 structures City Builder (2K XP) Build 200 structures Feed Finder (1K XP) Find five foragables in one match like mushrooms Bottomless Clip (1K XP) Collect 1000 ammo in one match Resourcefulness (1K XP) Collect 1000 resources

Special

Still Got 'Em (1K XP) Get an elimination after getting knocked down or eliminated Graffiti Artist (1K XP) Use 10 Sprays in a match Emotional Intelligence (1K XP) Emote 10 times in a match Celebrated Crawler (1K XP) 50 meters traveled while downed Better Late Than Never (1K XP) Land after the first storm forms Friends Til The End (1K XP) Carry a downed opponent for 100 meters Vault Breaker (1K XP) Open two vaults in one match Rift-Tastic (1K XP) Three rifts used in a match Only The Best (2K XP) Have your inventory completely full of Legendary items or better Fruits and Veggies (1K XP) Eat five different fruits or vegetables in one match Road Rage (1K XP) Deal 1000 damage while in a vehicle in a match Road Trip (1K XP) Travel 2500 meters in a vehicle in one match

With the XP you gain, you get all sorts of rewards in the Battle Pass, such as skins and emotes. Unfortunately, Marvel skins aren't available this time around; that was from last season. The Battle Pass skins from Chapter 5 Season 3 are arguably better than Chapter 2 Remix's.