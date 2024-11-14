Quick Links

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix has many different accolades to unlock along the way, including emoting 10 times in a match. You'll get a decent amount of XP every time you finish an accolade for the first time.

First in Match Accolades

There are a total of 132 Accolades you can unlock in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix. First up, are the First in Match Accolades. They include the following:

Early Bird (1K XP)

First player to pick up a legendary or better item in a match

Finders Keepers (1K XP)

First player to collect a weapon from an eliminated player

First Strike (1K XP)

First to get an elimination

Quick Exit (1K XP)

First to be eliminated

Battle Ready (1K XP)

First player to reach max shields

First Landing (1K XP)

Touch the ground first from the Battle Bus

Smash and Grab (1K XP)

First player to search a chest

Ammo Ace (1K XP)

Search an ammo box first

First Supply Drop (1K XP)

Be the first to search a supply drop

First Catch (1K XP)

Catch a fish first in a match

Swify Scavenge (1K XP)

Forage for fruit first

The Gift of Life (1K XP)

Reboot a player first

Patch Up, Pronto (1K XP)

Be the first to revive a player

Weapons

Assault Specialist (1K XP)

500 Assault Rifle damage in a match

Assault Expert (1.5K XP)

1000 Assault Rifle damage in a match

Assault Master (2K XP)

Get 2000 Assault Rifle damage in one match

Shotgun Specialist (1K XP)

500 Shotgun damage in one match

Shotgun Expert (1.5K XP)

1000 Shotgun damage in a match.

Shotgun Master (2K XP)

2000 Shotgun damage in one match

Sniper Specialist (1K XP)

500 Sniper damage in one match

Sniper Expert (1.5K XP)

1000 Sniper damage

Sniper Master (2K XP)

2000 Sniper damage

SMG Specialist (1K XP)

500 SMG damage

SMG Expert (1.5K XP)

1000 SMG damage

SMG Master (2K XP)

2000 SMG damage

Pistol Specialist (1K XP)

500 Pistol damage

Pistol Expert (1.5K XP)

1000 Pistol damage

Pistol Master (2K XP)

2000 Pistol damage

Explosives Specialist (1K XP)

500 Explosive damage

Explosives Expert (1.5K XP)

1000 Explosive damage

Explosives Master (2K XP)

2000 Explosive damage

Melee Specialist (1K XP)

500 Melee damage

Melee Expert (1.5K XP)

1000 Melee damage

Melee Master (2K XP)

2000 Melee damage

Mist of Metal (1K XP)

250 shots fired in a match

Raining Lead (1.5K XP)

500 shots fired in a match

High Caliber Hail (2K XP)

1000 shots fired in a match.

Jack of All Trades (1K XP)

Deal damage with five different weapons in one match

And the Kitchen Sink (1K XP)

Damage one player with five different weapons

Headshot in Fortnite Combat

Single Digit (1K XP)

5 eliminations in a match

Double Digits (2K XP)

10 elims

Elimination Collector (2.5K XP)

15 elims

Elimination Hoarder (5K XP)

20 elims

Elimination Escapade (10K XP)

25 elims

Speed Bump (1K XP)

Hit a player with a vehicle

Double Elimination (1K XP)

Get two elims in a short duration

Multi Elimination (1.5K XP)

Get three elims in a short duration

Mega Elimination (2K XP)

Get four elims in a short duration

Ultra Elimination (2.5 XP)

5 KOs in a short timeframe

Epic Elimination (5K XP)

Somehow take down six enemies in a short duration

Anti-Air Personnel (1K XP)

Hit an airborne player

Headshot (1K XP)

Headshot a player and down them

Head Hunter (1K XP)

Achieve 10 headshots in one match

Get Ahead (1.5K XP)

Get 25 headshots in one match

Off The Dome (2K XP)

Get 50 headshots in one match

First to the Feast (1K XP)

Take down a foe within 10 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus

Distance Shot (1K XP)

Down a player over 100 meters away

Long Shot (1.5K XP)

Down a player over 150 meters away

Ludicrous Shot (2K XP)

Down a player over 200 meters away

Impossible Shot (2.5 XP)

Score an incredible shot and down a player over 250 meters away

Right Back at You (1K XP)

Cause 1000 damage to players that have attacked you in a match

Vengeful Revenge (2.5K XP)

Eliminate a player that took you down earlier in a match after getting revived
Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Gnome Locations
Victory Royale

Against The World (20K XP)

Win a Squads match as a Solo

Three to One Odds (10K XP)

Win a Trios match as a Solo

Two to One Odds (5K XP)

Triumph in a Duos match as a Solo

Pacifist (2K XP)

Win a match without eliminating an opponent

True Pacifist (5K XP)

Win a match without damaging an opponent

This One's For You (2K XP)

Win a match after thanking the bus driver

I'm Fine, Really (2K XP)

Win a match without restoring health

Who Needs 'Em? (2K XP)

Get a Victory Royale without gaining shields

There's No Time (2K XP)

Be victorious without reloading

This Isn't Zero Build? (2K XP)

Win a match in Build mode without Building

One Man's Trash (2K XP)

Only use Common weapons and win

One Man's Treasure (2K XP)

Only use Legendary weapons and win

Maximum Overshields (2K XP)

Don't take any damage and win

Knife to a Gun Fight (2K XP)

Only use Melee weapons and win

One and Done (2K XP)

Collect one weapon and be victorious

Cannot be Contained (2K XP)

Don't open a chest and be victorious

Storm Runner (2K XP)

Don't take storm damage and win a match

Over Throne (2K XP)

Win a match after taking someone's crown

Royal Preservation (2K XP)

Win a match with a crown on

Succession (1K XP)

Take a crown

One Shall Rule (1K XP)

Eliminate someone wearing a crown while you have a crown on your head

Crown Spree (1K XP)

Take down three players with a crown on

Royale Vengeance (1.5K XP)

Eliminate five players while having a crown on

All Hail the Crown (2K XP)

Remove 10 players while wearing a crown

Survival

Survivor I (1K XP)

50 players remaining in a match

Survivor II (1.5K XP)

25 players remaining

Survivor III (2K XP)

10 players remaining

Medical Specialist (1K XP)

Heal 250 points in a match

Medical Expert (1.5K XP)

Heal 500 points

Medical Master (2K XP)

Heal 1000 points

Shield Specialist (1K XP)

250 Shields gained in a match

Shield Expert (1.5K XP)

500 Shields gained

Shield Master (2K XP)

1000 Shields gained

Can of Worms (1K XP)

5 fish caught in a match

Fishmonger (1.5K XP)

10 fish caught

Pescetarian (2K XP)

15 fish caught

Light Breeze (1K XP)

100 Storm damage taken in a match

Barely Raining (1.5K XP)

250 Storm damage taken

Batten the Hatches (2K XP)

500 Storm damage taken

Actually Use Bandages (1K XP)

Use a bandage instead of a Medkit in a match

Warm Respite (1K XP)

Restore health from a Campfire

Carrying (1K XP)

Revive players three times in one match

Relentless (1K XP)

Get revived three times in a match

Ammo Scrounger FortniteResources

Loot Collector (1K XP)

Search five chests in one match

Loot Stockpiler (1.5K XP)

Search 10 chests

Loot Hoarder (2K XP)

Search 20 chests

Ammo Scrounger (1K XP)

Open five ammo boxes in one match

Ammo Scavenger (1.5K XP)

Open 10 ammo boxes

Ammo Accumulator (2K XP)

Open 20 ammo boxes

Demolition Specialist (1K XP)

Destroy 50 structures in one match

Demolition Expert (1.5K XP)

Destroy 250 structures

Demolition Master (2K XP)

Destroy 500 structures

Village Builder (1K XP)

Build 50 structures in one match

Town Builder (1.5K XP)

Build 100 structures

City Builder (2K XP)

Build 200 structures

Feed Finder (1K XP)

Find five foragables in one match like mushrooms

Bottomless Clip (1K XP)

Collect 1000 ammo in one match

Resourcefulness (1K XP)

Collect 1000 resources

Special

Still Got 'Em (1K XP)

Get an elimination after getting knocked down or eliminated

Graffiti Artist (1K XP)

Use 10 Sprays in a match

Emotional Intelligence (1K XP)

Emote 10 times in a match

Celebrated Crawler (1K XP)

50 meters traveled while downed

Better Late Than Never (1K XP)

Land after the first storm forms

Friends Til The End (1K XP)

Carry a downed opponent for 100 meters

Vault Breaker (1K XP)

Open two vaults in one match

Rift-Tastic (1K XP)

Three rifts used in a match

Only The Best (2K XP)

Have your inventory completely full of Legendary items or better

Fruits and Veggies (1K XP)

Eat five different fruits or vegetables in one match

Road Rage (1K XP)

Deal 1000 damage while in a vehicle in a match

Road Trip (1K XP)

Travel 2500 meters in a vehicle in one match

With the XP you gain, you get all sorts of rewards in the Battle Pass, such as skins and emotes. Unfortunately, Marvel skins aren't available this time around; that was from last season. The Battle Pass skins from Chapter 5 Season 3 are arguably better than Chapter 2 Remix's.

