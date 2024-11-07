Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix features a lot of battle pass rewards, despite its shortened space of time in comparison to other seasons. You can unlock characters like Meowdas, 1-Ball, and Undercover Skye as you complete quests in the game.
All Battle Pass Rewards You Can Get
There are a total of 56 unlocks you can get from the regular season pass section, including V-Bucks. They include the following
- Chaos Director loading screen
- Spiked Baton-Mace pickaxe
- Chaos Directive wrap
- Rhythm of Chaos emote
- Ooze contrail
- Tri-Ooze Tank back bling
- Chaos Director outfit
- Ghostly Director Loading Screen
- Ghostly Baton-Mace pickaxe
- Bunny Bounce (Murda Beatz Remix) jam track
- Ghostly Tri-Ooze Tank back bling
- Ghostly Chaotic Cralwer glider
- Ghostly Director outfit
- 1-Ball loading screen
- Combat Cue pickaxe
- Radiant 1 wrap
- The Break Shot emote
- Baller Faller contrail
- 1-Ball outfit
- Undercover Skye loading screen
- Guffy 6-string guitar
- Snap-a-Zoomatic back bling
- Epic Blade of Floof pickaxe
- Tactical Guff wrap
- Undercover Skye outfit
- Midnight Skye loading screen
- Midnight Snap-a-Zoomatic back bling
- Guff Puffs contrail
- Midnight Blade of Floof pickaxe
- Skatemonster emote
- Midnight Skye outfit
- Meowdas loading screen
- The Gilded filet pickaxe
- Golden Grin wrap
- Golden Nemesis bass guitar
- Feline Dagger back bling
- Meowdas outfit
- Shadow Meowdas loading screen
- Purr-Demonium emote
- Spies! (Murda Beatz Remix) jam track
- Skelleshark glider
- Shadow Meowdas outfit
- 800 V-Bucks
To collect these items, you'll need to gain XP in Fortnite and level up. You can do that by completing tasks like finishing Milestone Quests and finding all of the gnomes on the map.
There are also bonus rewards with this season's battle pass. They include the following as of the time of writing:
- Chaotic Crawler glider
- Limitless (Murda Beatz Remix) jam track
- Heart of Chaos emote
- Chalked Up 1-Ball loading screen
- The Rack-Up glider
- Shadowstruck Director outfit
- 200 V-Bucks
Dynamo TNTina also has her own section of the battle pass. Her rewards include the following:
- Dynamo TNTina loading screen
- Dyna-Boom! wrap
- Back-Mounted Bombs Away back bling
- Banner Icon in the shape of a grenade
- Bomb Bouquet pickaxe
- Dynamo TNTina outfit
- Dynamo TNToon-A loading screen
- Love and Grenades emote
- Heart Boom contrail
- Air Jordan 1 High OG Black Toe Reimagined kicks
- Double-Barreled Boom Ballasts glider
- Dynamo TNToon-A outfit
To collect these items, you'll need to gain XP in Fortnite and level up. You can do that by completing tasks like finishing Milestone Quests and finding all the gnomes on the map.
Everything the Music Pass Has
In addition to the regular Battle Pass, you can upgrade to the premium Music Pass for 1,400 V-Bucks. The regular Music Pass, however, includes the following:
- Grand Finale aura
- Mercurial microphone
- Spies! (Marshmello Remix) jam track
- LBC Signature wrap
- Magenta Ride jam track
- Diamond Dazzle aura
- Larry's Place jam track
- Stand surfer emote
- Dogg Tag emote
- Turn Up jam track
- Flux Silvera guitar
The Premium reward track includes the following:
- Masterpiece microphone
- Crank That (Soulja Boy) jam track
- Snoop emote
- Bounce Back jam track
- Spray & Play aura
- Robbery jam track
- Helicopter emote that plays with the drummer
- G-Funk '93 guitar
- Young, Wild & Free jam track
- D-O-Double G back bling
- Top Dogg Kit drums
- Grand Finale aura
- LBC '93 Dogg outfit
Unfortunately, there are no Marvel skins to acquire in this season's battle pass.
