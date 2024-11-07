Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix features a lot of battle pass rewards, despite its shortened space of time in comparison to other seasons. You can unlock characters like Meowdas, 1-Ball, and Undercover Skye as you complete quests in the game.

All Battle Pass Rewards You Can Get

There are a total of 56 unlocks you can get from the regular season pass section, including V-Bucks. They include the following

Chaos Director loading screen

Spiked Baton-Mace pickaxe

Chaos Directive wrap

Rhythm of Chaos emote

Ooze contrail

Tri-Ooze Tank back bling

Chaos Director outfit

Ghostly Director Loading Screen

Ghostly Baton-Mace pickaxe

Bunny Bounce (Murda Beatz Remix) jam track

Ghostly Tri-Ooze Tank back bling

Ghostly Chaotic Cralwer glider

Ghostly Director outfit

1-Ball loading screen

Combat Cue pickaxe

Radiant 1 wrap

The Break Shot emote

Baller Faller contrail

1-Ball outfit

Undercover Skye loading screen

Guffy 6-string guitar

Snap-a-Zoomatic back bling

Epic Blade of Floof pickaxe

Tactical Guff wrap

Undercover Skye outfit

Midnight Skye loading screen

Midnight Snap-a-Zoomatic back bling

Guff Puffs contrail

Midnight Blade of Floof pickaxe

Skatemonster emote

Midnight Skye outfit

Meowdas loading screen

The Gilded filet pickaxe

Golden Grin wrap

Golden Nemesis bass guitar

Feline Dagger back bling

Meowdas outfit

Shadow Meowdas loading screen

Purr-Demonium emote

Spies! (Murda Beatz Remix) jam track

Skelleshark glider

Shadow Meowdas outfit

800 V-Bucks

To collect these items, you'll need to gain XP in Fortnite and level up. You can do that by completing tasks like finishing Milestone Quests and finding all of the gnomes on the map.

There are also bonus rewards with this season's battle pass. They include the following as of the time of writing:

Chaotic Crawler glider

Limitless (Murda Beatz Remix) jam track

Heart of Chaos emote

Chalked Up 1-Ball loading screen

The Rack-Up glider

Shadowstruck Director outfit

200 V-Bucks

Dynamo TNTina also has her own section of the battle pass. Her rewards include the following:

Dynamo TNTina loading screen

Dyna-Boom! wrap

Back-Mounted Bombs Away back bling

Banner Icon in the shape of a grenade

Bomb Bouquet pickaxe

Dynamo TNTina outfit

Dynamo TNToon-A loading screen

Love and Grenades emote

Heart Boom contrail

Air Jordan 1 High OG Black Toe Reimagined kicks

Double-Barreled Boom Ballasts glider

Dynamo TNToon-A outfit

You can unlock Snoop Dogg's LBC 93 look in Fortnite.

Everything the Music Pass Has

In addition to the regular Battle Pass, you can upgrade to the premium Music Pass for 1,400 V-Bucks. The regular Music Pass, however, includes the following:

Grand Finale aura

Mercurial microphone

Spies! (Marshmello Remix) jam track

LBC Signature wrap

Magenta Ride jam track

Diamond Dazzle aura

Larry's Place jam track

Stand surfer emote

Dogg Tag emote

Turn Up jam track

Flux Silvera guitar

The Premium reward track includes the following:

Masterpiece microphone

Crank That (Soulja Boy) jam track

Snoop emote

Bounce Back jam track

Spray & Play aura

Robbery jam track

Helicopter emote that plays with the drummer

G-Funk '93 guitar

Young, Wild & Free jam track

D-O-Double G back bling

Top Dogg Kit drums

LBC '93 Dogg outfit

Unfortunately, there are no Marvel skins to acquire in this season's battle pass.