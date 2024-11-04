The Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Milestone Quests give you plenty of XP for performing easier tasks. Unfortunately, recent seasons have lowered the number of Milestone Quests available, and Chapter 2 Remix is no different, even if it includes the D.O. double G.

Milestone Quests to Complete

When you complete a Milestone Quest in Chapter 2 Remix, you'll get 25K XP for your trouble. Each of these has 10 stages. There are six milestone quests to complete. This means that 1,500,000 XP is up for grabs for this season of Fortnite. Additionally, you can find the hidden gnomes, which give 20K each. They can be found fairly easily. Look out for the exclamation symbol in-game and on the mini-map; this means that you're close to one of these gnomes. Also, look out for the teddy bears near them; that's a sign the gnomes are a short distance away. Without further ado, here are the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Milestone Quests to finish:

Thank the Bus Driver

Eliminate Players

Travel distance in vehicles

Survive Storm Circles

Damage opponents

Outlast players

It's easy to thank the bus driver. While you're in the battle bus getting ready to be dropped off, press Up on your controller's D-Pad. On PC, press B on your keyboard, and on a mobile, tap on the emote button on your touch screen. The other milestone quests are completed by just continuing to play the game. It's very easy to get travel distance in vehicles, for example. It's only been a few days, and I'm already at Stage 9 of 10.

Other Ways to Get XP in Fortnite

​​​​​​In addition to the Milestone Quests, you can also complete Fortnite Reload Quests. You have many more ways to get XP in this different mode. However, they only last for one stage and give less XP (20K). The Fortnite Reload quests include:

Thank the Bus Driver five times

Deal 5,000 damage to enemy players

Outlast 500 players

Complete 12 Reload Daily Quests

Acquire 10 Accolades

Collect 25 items

Collect or spend 500 Bars

Assist or eliminate 25 enemy players

Travel 5,000m in distance after exiting the Battle Bus

Survive 25 Storm Circles

You can also get XP from completing missions in the Festival mode, the Rock Band take in Fortnite. You can gain 10K experience from earning 15 Band Stars, in addition to these quests:

Use Overdrive three times

Finish a 3+ song set list two times

Play 500 notes

Play a sustain note five times on vocals

Earn 100,000 points

Earn 15 stars

Get a 15 note-streak three times

Finish a song

Finish 10 songs

Send three attacks

Finish a song

Survive 10 rounds

Hopefully, the servers are constantly up to let you finish these quests easily.