There are many Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Milestone Quests to conquer, which include damaging opponents and surviving a certain amount of storm circles. Some are time-consuming while others are fairly easy to complete.

A List of All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Milestone Quests

If you've played prior seasons of Fortnite, most of these Milestone Quests shouldn't surprise you. There are a total of 10 milestone quests to complete, with 20 stages for each one. As you pass each stage of a milestone quest, you'll gain 5K experience points. That means that each individual milestone quest can net you 100K of experience. The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Milestone Quests include the following:

Thank the Bus Driver

Eliminate Enemy Players

Damage Opponents

Complete Daily Quests

Travel Distance in a vehicle

Outlast Players

Survive Storm Circles

Acquire Accolades

Collect or Spend Bars

Complete SHADOW Briefings

If you want to keep track on a specific Milestone Quest, you can actually do that with the triangle or Y button on a controller. This keeps the mission on the screen at all times. Some aren't as easy as destroying a cabbage cart from last season.

How to Check Your Accolades in Fortnite

On the main menu, go to the "Quests" tab. Next, you should see on the top left a "Collections" option above the Daily Quests symbol. After that, change to the "Accolades" tab. You can do this by pressing R1 or RB on your controller. From here, you can view all the accolades you can complete. For example, Jack of All Trades challenges you to deal damage with five different weapon types in a match. Quick Exit is an easier accolade to get, which has you focus on being defeated first in the match. With every accolade completed for the first time, you get 1K. However, more importantly, it contributes to the Milestone Quest. Maybe you can finish them with a friend on the couch.

SHADOW Briefings can be found all over the map.

What are SHADOW Briefings?

SHADOW Briefings are a new type of mission you can do in Fortnite. They were added last season. You can find a terminal by looking for a laptop-like symbol on the map. You can find them on the mini-map, and they're tiny on the bigger version, so you may need to zoom in. SHADOW Briefings have a variety of missions you can take. One of them involves a treasure hunt. Two chests appear underneath the ground marked with yellow circles on the map. You'll have to search the ground for digging sites and then once they're found, use your shovel (or sword or whatever you have equipped) to unearth the chests. There can be great loot to be had this way.

Another SHADOW Briefing could be a contract to take out another player, similar to bounties.