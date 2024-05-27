Key Takeaways Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass has a variety of unique characters like Peabody and the T-60 Armor.

Players must complete 14 pages of the Battle Pass by August 16 to unlock all characters.

Completing quests in Fortnite earns XP, with various ways to maximize earning potential.

Fortnite's Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass features an eclectic cast of characters from a creepy walking and talking pea monster to Fallout's T-60 Armor. For those who like a post-apocalyptic aesthetic, you may be more interested in this offering by Epic Games.

X-Men's Magneto is included in the battle pass this season.

Full List of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass Characters

There are 14 pages of the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass to complete until August 16. You'll have most of the summer season to complete this season's offerings. The most substantial part of the battle pass are the characters. Here is everyone that is included so far and their variants:

The Machinist

Cobalt Burn Machinist

Rust

Corrosive Rust

Peabody (Phil, Earl, and Axle)

Slap Peabody

Ringmaster Scarr

Ruiner Scarr

T-60 Power Armor

Hot Rod T-60 Power Armor

Brite Raider

Pastel Brite Raider

Megalo Don

Marvel character Magneto will be available to unlock on July 2. You will likely have to complete pre-requisite quests to unlock Magneto and other items included alongside the villain. Another skin seems to be teased as well.

All Bonus Rewards Revealed So Far

There are even more costumes to unlock once you've passed Level 100 on the Fortnite Battle Pass. They include the following:

Night Hunter Scarr

Black Knight T-60 Power Armor

Oasis Megalo Don

As of the time of writing, more bonus rewards are set to be announced. These pages will be unlocked in 19 days.

All Quest Rewards for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

If you complete specific quests, you'll gain pickaxes, loading screens, and most importantly, more skins for the game. They include:

Oxide Rust (available on June 13)

Nitro Flare Machinist (available on June 25)

Like the bonus rewards, more will be revealed on a later date. The developer, Epic Games, has given no specific timing. Once we gain new information, we will update this post.

How to Earn XP in Fortnite

The best way to earn XP in Fortnite is to log in regularly, complete daily quests, finish weekly quests, and keep an eye on the milestone quests. For the latter, it's easy to keep thanking the bus driver and traveling around the map in a vehicle. Completing a certain number of weekly quests net you 25K per stage. Daily Quests can give you a total of 45K experience if you finish three of them in one day. Some of the daily challenges are super easy like visiting different locations and throwing consumables. You can finish these tasks with someone on the couch or with friends online.