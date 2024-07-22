Key Takeaways Genshin Impact Concert 2024 to play at global locations from Sep 2024 to Jan 2025.

Concert features tracks like "A Day in Mondstadt" and "Lamentation et Triomphe."

Tickets available on official website, cost between £67.25 to £132.50 in London.

The Genshin Impact Concert lets fans enjoy the wonderful music this free-to-play gacha RPG presents. The magnificent orchestra will play some of the best tracks from the action game, and there are plenty of Genshin Impact Concert 2024 locations to help the fanbase watch the event.

The Genshin Impact Concert includes tracks from Mondstadt and Fontaine among others.

The Genshin Impact concert is heading all over the globe from Japan to England from September 2024 to January 2025. Here are all the locations the concert will be playing:

Yokohama, Japan - September 5 and 6, 2024 - Pacifico Yokohama

Singapore - September 20, 2024 - The Star Theatre

Osaka Japan - September 28 and 29, 2024 - Grand Cube Osaka

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - October 19, 2024 - Calvary Convention Center

London, United Kingdom - October 29, 2024 - OVO Arena Wembley

Bangkok, Thailand - November 9 and 10, 2024 - Prince Mahidol Hall

Seoul, South Korea - November 23, 2024 - Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace

Jakarta, Indonesia - November 30, 2024 - Jakarta International Expo

Berlin, Germany - December 2, 2024 - Uber Arena

Paris, France - December 8, 2024 - La Villette

New York, USA - January 25, 2025 - The Theater at Madison Square Garden

As of the time of writing, tickets are now available to buy from the official Genshin Impact Concert website.

The concert would be a great way to meet Genshin Impact fans.

What is Being Played at the Genshin Impact Concert in 2024?

Before you head to the event, MiHoYo and the Genshin Concert have announced some of the tracks you should expect to listen at the event. They include the following:

"A Day in Mondstadt"

"Symphony of Boreal Wind"

"Whisper of Weinlesefest"

"Liyue"

"Letter From Ajax"

"Rex Incognito"

"Drifter's Destiny"

"Soar in the Wind"

"Marching to Victory"

"Sorush's Purity"

"For Riddles, for Wonders"

"Chasing Starlight With You"

"Que le vent soit doux"

"Lamentation et Triomphe"

More tracks than these will be played, but these are what you should expect while attending the Genshin Concert. Tickets are pretty pricey, however. At the London show, tickets cost between £67.25 to £132.50, depending on the location of the seat. That's a minimum of $87 for American readers. If you can't afford it, there is the 2023 Orchestral Concert from Shanghai to listen to from YouTube.

Being able to meet fellow Genshin Impact fans and enjoy the music of Yu-peng Chen and others sounds like a marvellous night, however. Venti would likely approve, just as long as there are drinks to enjoy.