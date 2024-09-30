The region of Natlan is gorgeous, and the characters inside Genshin Impact have the vibrant personalities to match it. From the upbeat Mualani to the intense Kinich, here are all the Genshin Impact Natlan characters we know about so far.

Mavuika is Natlan's archon.

Who is the Natlan Archon?

The most powerful character in each region is typically the archon and this time, the Natlan counterpart is Mavuika. She wields the power of pyro (fire). She has an awesome biker-like design with fiery-red hair that looks like strands of flames. Mavuika hosts a tournament in Natlan and is the God of War. She's voiced by Katiana Sarkissian, who is known for performing as Fallout 76's June Seaver and Smite's Hecate among other roles.

Mualani is one of the first characters you'll meet in Natlan.

All Playable Natlan Characters

In addition to Mavuika, there are nine other Natlan characters who are playable. First, there's Mualani. She's a peppy guide from the People of the Springs. She helps people with sightseeing and is so excited to show why Natlan is awesome to visit. She's played by Persona 5 and Fire Emblem actress Cassandra Lee Morris.

From the Children of Echoes comes Kachina, an adorable little girl who hopes to become a young warrior in Genshin Impact. The Traveler and Paimon take her on as a young pupil, and she looks up to the protagonist. She's a free character that players can get when they reach her Natlan story quest. She's voiced by Kristen McGuire, who has been Milim Nava in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Biscuit in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Next is Kinich, a saurian hunter. He accepts commissions, even if they're tough, and is a strong warrior in the realm of Natlan. He's voiced by John Patneaude, who plays Rei in Pokemon Masters and Daelophos in Visions of Mana.

Future Natlan characters seem exciting.

Future Characters

Chasca, played by Lauren Amante (Street Fighter 6, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster), is a new Anemo character to play as Natlan. She's from the Flower-Feather Clan in this region. She was abandoned by her powers for having a rare affliction and was raised by Qucusaurs. In that sense, she's kind of like Razor. Chuychu's family then adopted her once she returned to human civilization. Citlali is a Cryo user with bright pink hair and distinct blue eyes. She is from the Masters of the Night-Wind tribe and is a fortune-teller. Mualani says "Her predictions are always super accurate." She's voiced by Honkai: Star Rail (March 7th) voice actor Skyler Davenport.

Iansen is an adorable electro girl from Natlan. We don't know much about her, but she is a fitness instructor that comes from the Collective of Plenty. Kachina's grateful to her for the hard workouts and great training. The adorable Iansan is voiced by Katrina Salisbury, who is Yona in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic and Nina in Dragalia Lost.

The Fatui Harbinger we'll be facing in Natlan is Il Capitano. Voiced by Chris Tergliafera, this character is a high-level authority figure within the Fatui. Mika says he's not remotely as powerful as Il Capitano. He sounds like a tough boss fight in the future. Ororon is a mysterious electro character who is aligned with the Masters of the Night-Wind. He's played by Nathan Nokes (Dislyte, Happy Heroes 3)

Lastly, Xilonen is a five-star Geo character with cat-like features. She's from the Children of Echoes and forges weapons for the people of Natlan. Her character is a part of the banner starting October 9. Her voice actress is Beth Curry, who played Betty in Zenless Zone Zero and Amanda Beth in the TV series GLOW.