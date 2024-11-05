There are many gnomes to find in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix, and they're well hidden. Thankfully, we've spotted where each of these garden creatures are hanging out in the open world. You'll get a lot of XP for your trouble.
Where to Find Gnomes #1-5
Location 1
South of Steamy Stacks, go across the river and you'll see an electricity tower. Go under it and you'll find the gnome facing a teddy
Location 2
Southeast of Frenzy Farm, go past a river and then a road. By the second river stream, you'll see a teddy bear and the gnome by a campfire, surrounded by rocks.
Location 3
On the southeast side of Holly Hedges, you'll find the teddy bear and gnome watching TV inside the living room of a house.
Location 4
East of Holly Hodges, you'll find a gnome looking at a large tree by itself. It's nearby a big bush too.
Location 5
The Pond Gnome is located on a bridge in the middle of the Weeping Woods by a small pond. It's close to the playground.