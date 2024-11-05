Location 1 South of Steamy Stacks, go across the river and you'll see an electricity tower. Go under it and you'll find the gnome facing a teddy

Location 2 Southeast of Frenzy Farm, go past a river and then a road. By the second river stream, you'll see a teddy bear and the gnome by a campfire, surrounded by rocks.

Location 3 On the southeast side of Holly Hedges, you'll find the teddy bear and gnome watching TV inside the living room of a house.

Location 4 East of Holly Hodges, you'll find a gnome looking at a large tree by itself. It's nearby a big bush too.