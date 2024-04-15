Key Takeaways Harold Halibut features a diverse English voice cast, including notable actors such as Andrew Nolen and Sally Beaumont.

Andrew Nolen, known for theatrical roles, portrays Harold, while Sally Beaumont has taken on various video game characters.

Other cast members like Angela Tran and Tiffany Bennicke have lent their voices to multiple projects beyond Harold Halibut.

You need a talented voice cast to create a fascinating story-heavy indie game like Harold Halibut. Thankfully, the Slow Bros. was able to find actors such as Andrew Nolen and Sally Beaumont for their roles.

Full Harold Halibut English Cast

There is a wide array of English cast members for Harold Halibut. Many have performed multiple roles for the project. Some of the standouts are opera actor Andrew Nolen and Pearl actress Pat Garrett, who play Harold and Professor Jeanne Mareaux.

Harold Halibut - Andrew Nolen

Prof. Jeanne Mareaux - Pat Garrett

Alien Translator and Gunter Segura - Sally Beaumont

Weeoo (Alien Language) - Ilja Burzev

Brigitte van der Vaart, Robot Shower, and Zim Vert - Leila Berzins

Cyrus Soleil - Edwyn Tiong

Secretary Brothers, Secretary Robot, and Warren Wiener - Tim Bick

Buddy Riccio - Malk Williams

Tommy van der Vaart, Alon Zems, and John Slippie Jr. - Chris Young

Chris Tinnerbaum, Nigel (Fish Hut Owner), and Fern Gastheimer - Anthony Sardina

AW Ceo Brenna Casselchop - Nina Kristofferson

Captain Zoya Barenhout - Michael Snelders

Yava Pelettier, Liis Rami, Corey Zoodle, and Yves Mandarin - Angela Tran

Sunny Soleil, Vernie Pa, Rafi Zelters, ColorSoup Owner, and Felix van der Vaart - Tiffany Bennicke

AW Announcer - Adrian Vaughan

Flumylym (Alien) - Max Selvi, Kardelen Babal, Daniel Beckmann, Sascha Haus

Entertainment Onat, Emre (Sonsuz Ask) - Onat Hekimoglu

Earth Control - Danny Wadeson

Snail - Tommy Kolak

Coco - Max Selvi

AW Official - Ole Tillman

Zeynep (Sonsuz Ask) - Filiz Hekimoglu

What are these actors known for?

The main lead Andrew Nolen is typically on the theatrical stage. For example, he played and sang the role of Andrew Urlias in Reinhard Keiser’s Ulysses with the Schwetzinger Festspiele.

Sally Beaumont has taken more video game parts than Nolen. She's been Threeadora in Lost in Random, Carlata in Mutropolis, and Carla in No Rest for the Wicked.

Next, Angela Tran voiced Takeru, Yamada, and Maki in Genshin Impact, in addition to playing Captain Maxine Blake in the Sojourn TV series. She also played a few more roles in another indie game called Summer in Mara among other characters.

Lastly Tiffany Bennicke, who plays an astonishing five different roles in Harold Halibut, is Horizon: Forbidden West's Delah, Haruka in Exoprimal, and randomly the Sad Girl in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.