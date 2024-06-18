Key Takeaways Just Dance 2025 will feature 40 new tracks throughout history.

The game will introduce different difficulty levels for diverse choreographies.

Expected releases: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch, with Nintendo Switch confirmed.

The series has been rocking for almost decades now, but Just Dance 2025 continues the party with a whole new selection of songs. Some of the Just Dance 2025 songs so far include Ariana Grande's "Yes, And?" and "Galabria 2007" by Anur and Natasja.

The Just Dance 2025 song list includes "Basket Case" by Green Day

Just Dance 2025 Song List so Far

Just Dance 2025 will include 40 "hot new tracks" throughout history. Some of the songs have been revealed, but as we near the game's release later this year, more will be revealed. The information usually debuts on the Just Dance YouTube channel with previews of upcoming songs in the game. We'll update this list once we have more details. So far, Ubisoft has confirmed these Just Dance 2025 songs:

"Yes, And?" - Ariana Grande

"Galabria 2007" - Anur ft. Natasja

"Unstoppable" - Sia

"Basket Case" - Green Day

"Poker Face" - Lady Gaga

Of course, there will be Just Dance+ when this year's iteration releases. This subscription service offers hundreds of songs to dancers around the world. There will be a free trial that comes with your purchase of Just Dance 2025 like in prior years. You'll be able to dance to these songs when the game launches sometime this October.

This year's Just Dance will be somewhat different to past entries. For the first time ever, there will be different difficulties. Each dancing coach on screen will provide a different choreography. This should make both casual and hardcore fans of Just Dance happy. It feels like a flashback to the good ol' Dance Central days.

One of the oddest choices for Just Dance 2025 so far is "Basket Case" by Green Day. It's hard to imagine someone dancing to this rock track at a disco or a karaoke night, but hey, it's a fun tune regardless.

Just Dance 2025 is heading to the Switch as announced during the June 2024 Nintendo Direct.

Which Consoles is Just Dance 2025 Releasing on?

Just Dance 2025 is likely to head to the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Switch this October. However, only the Nintendo Switch is listed on the Ubisoft Press website and Just Dance's YouTube channel. We'll update this if we get more information. It would seem silly for Ubisoft to skip the two platforms that had prior games of the series.

What Songs Should We Expect in Just Dance 2025?

Let's theorize for a little about which songs will be in Just Dance 2025. Calvin Harris is a common artist that appears in many Just Dance songlists. His track withEllie Goulding "Miracle" is likely to show up. Taylor Swift also pops up often in these games. Her song "Cruel Summer" could emerge in the next few months.