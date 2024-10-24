In Metaphor: ReFantazio, you'll inevitably come across countless items on your quest that will aid you with the tasks at hand. But not every item is a simple stat-boosting consumable, weapon, or piece of armor. Some items are necessary to progress the story in-game. These key items can be obtained through completing certain tasks or speaking with specific characters.

Below is a listing of all key items available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. As this database is still a work-in-progress, be sure to check back regularly for more updates to this listing.

Item

Category

Description

How To Obtain

Adamantine Honey Cake Recipe

Altabury Wheat Flour x1, Queen's Honey Jar x1, Orgo Sugar x2.

Almighty Golden Stew Recipe

Limp Goldfish x2, Mellow Milk x1, Lumibee x1.

Alonzo's Will

Alonzo's will with an honest account of his feelings. Received from the landowner Alonzo made peace with.

Alpha Rockworm Eye

The eye of an Alpha Rockworm Valmo and proof of a successful subjugation.

Altabury Cake

A cake received as a gift from an attendant. An Altabury speciality made from the milk of free-range cows from the mountains.

Altar Chamber Key

A key to a Sanctist warehouse. It opens the door leading to the Altar Chamber.

Regalith Grand Cathedral

Amber Stew Recipe

Brocaded Koi x1, Queen's Honey Jar x1, Redgrass x3.

Ashen Meteorite Bracelet

A luminescent piece of augite. Parents give these to children to light their way in the dark. +5 Agility when channelling the Thief Lineage.

Bargain Igniter

You've been assured this igniter is an invaluable find,

Benevolent Bread Recipe

Fragrant Spice x1, Mellow Milk x1, Orgo Sugar x1.

Black Frost Vessel

A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Night. Night uses multi-target Ice magic and inflicts Frostbite.

Black Jewel Necklace

A large black jewel dominates this necklace. Dropped by the monster at the Grand Cathedral.

Bloodstained Talon

An alarmingly sharp crimson nail.

Blossom Garment

Light, sturdy clothes made of woven wildflower petals. The technique behind its creation is a secret known only to fairies.

Bramblethorn Baton

A large club embedded with innumerable spikes. Splatters of blood stain its surface.

Breath of Fresh Air

Said to cure diseases of the lung and make breathing easier. Supply is scarce, and it is sold only to Sanctists.

Royal Capital Grand Trad, St. Fermis Church

Brigitta's Brooch

Dazzling jewellery fashioned from rare magla crystals. +5 Luck when channelling the Merchant Lineage.

Broken Sword

A broken practice sword. Perhaps its owner had practised enough.

Brute's Horn

Horn from the monster obstructing the trade route. Proof that you completed the request from Brigitta.

Defeat Grotesque Guptauros

Buzzing Fly Vessel

A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Tyrant. Tyrant uses powerful multi-target Almighty magic and inflicts Hex.

Chalice of Legends

An grotesquely shaped goblet. Holding it fills one with an inexplicable rush of adrenaline.

Chamber Side Room Key

Key Item

Regalith Grand Cathedral

Chef Queen's Essentials

Ingredients hand-picked by the self-proclaimed Queen of Cuisine.

Chef Queen's Finest

Ingredients hand-picked by the self-proclaimed Queen of Cuisine.

Cherished Reliquary

A bone necklace fashioned from the precious remains of Heismay's son.

Chief's Magla Key

A magic key carried by the Maintenance Chief of the Charadrius. Grants access to a primary block of the vessel.

Chipped Key: Lower Half

A broken key, chipped in the middle. It should still work if you can find the other piece.

Chipped Key: Upper Half

A broken key, chipped in the middle. It should still work if you can find the other piece.

Chronicle of the End

A book said to contain the truth about the destruction of the world.

City Ruins Drawing

A drawing of shimmering crystals in the ruins of a city ransacked by humans.

Cockatrice Crest

A comb with a venomous-looking colour. It almost feels like it's watching you.

Cockscomb Vessel

A vessel for Summoners to call upon Cockatrice. Cockatrice wields Dark magic and inflicts Poison.

Colerodio Cliff Drawing

A drawing of sheer white cliffs with a jagged crevice formed by the wrath of God.

Collared Beast Vessel

A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Beast. Beast uses single-target Fire magic and inflicts Burn.

Conch Shell Vessel

A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Deity. Deity uses multi-target Light magic and inflicts Daze.

Coney Stew Recipe

Mora Coney Meat x1, Briny Salt x2, Mellow Milk x2.

Construction Material

Material to be used for repairing buildings in Matira.

Crested Shortsword

A shortsword inscribed with the Haliaetus family crest. +3 Strength and +2 Endurance when channelling the Warrior Lineage.

Critical Meatballs Recipe

Giant Worm Meat x1, Rockbeans x1, Redgrass x1.

Curative Coney Roast Recipe

Mora Coney Meat x1, Orgo Sugar x1, Pristine Clearwater x2.

Cursed Love Ballad Recipe

Rockbeans x2, Briny Salt x2, Dreameater Moth x1.

Decaying Estate Drawing

A drawing of dilapidated buildings on a small island floating in the sky.

Deed

An aged document. It looks like a land deed.

Deepsea Star

An ultramarine jewel from the depths of the ocean. A thing, white bean like a strand light glows from within.

Desertglass Lantern

A regional specialty made from the shed carapace of a sandworm. +3 Endurance and +2 Agility when channelling the Commander Lineage.

Dissolving Fluid

The bodily fluids of a monster. Liquefies any object upon contact.

Dragon Crystal Specimen

The very first dragon crystal Neuras found as a young boy. +3 Strength and +2 Agility when channelling the Gunner Lineage.

Dragonthistle Berry

Berries that can be harvested from the thorny grass which sprouts along a dragon's body. Rumoured to be a medicinal ingredient.

Drakodios Sack

A bag containing the Lance of the Dragon God.

Durable Spider Silk

A bundle of spider silk.

Ebony Horn

A jet black monster horn. Possesses unnatural hardness.

Embroidered Jacket

A jacket embroidered with the crest of House Haliaetus, gifted by the manor's servants. As the only finery he owns, he keeps it clean and tailored.

It becomes available once Strohl joins your party.

Empty Vial

A vial received from a merchant in Altabury, to be filled with bathing water from the hot spring.

Enchanted Pottage Recipe

Altabury Wheat Flour x1, Monster Bome x2, Lord of the Lake x1

Enormous Eyeball

A colossal eyeball dripping with vitreous humour. Slimy to the touch.

Erika Flower Bookmark

Pressed magenta flowers dance merrily across this bookmark. +3 Magic and +2 Agility when channelling the Masked Dancer Lineage.

Esoteric Hair Vessel

A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Wilder. Wilder uses multi-target Electric magic.

Fantasy Novel

A novel depicting a fantasy world. The cover is faded and the author is unknown.

Finisher Noodles Recipe

Brocaded Koi x1, Monster Bone x1, Pristine Clearwater x3.

Flaming Mane Vessel

A vessel for Summoners to call upon Lava Beast. Lava Beast uses multi-target Almighty magic.

Founder's Hatchet

A hatchet that belonged to the Founder. Proof of a successful subjugation.

Fractured Fur

A fur coat, cracked from dryness. Proof of a successful subjugation.

Frostpoint Horn

A giant horn. Icy cold to the touch, it gradually drains body heat when holding it.

Glass Ornament

An astonishingly transparent glass ornament. A high level of craftmanship is readily apparent...

Goblin Loincloth Vessel

A vessel for Summoners to call upon Goblin King. Goblin King attacks with powerful critical strikes.

Gold Beetle

A small bug that glows with golden magla. Nobody would buy it, but there's apparently someone out there who's into them.

Gold item locations: Royal Capital Grand Trad, Royal Army Recruitment Centre, Mountain Forest Camp, Belega Corridor

Golden Perfume Cream

Solid perfume made from a rare beeswax. +5 Strength when channelling the Berserker Lineage.

Golden Tooth

A dropped tooth implant. Made entirely of gold, it looks expensive.

Gravelord Vessel

A vessel for Summoners to call upon Undead King. Undead King uses Dark magic that can instant-kill.

Grius's Journal

Notes on an investigation of magical curses. If one can collect Archetypes not yet discovered, perhaps Louis may yet be defeated...

Grius's Memento

A keepsake dagger that once belonged to Grius. It bears a magnificent design, yet the broken blade speaks to the profound regret of its late owner.

Defeat Undead Grius

Guest Room Key

A key found on the corpse of a soldier. Opens the door to the Servants' Chamber.

Regalith Grand Cathedral

Gypsum Cube

Gypsum cut into a square. It's white and smooth

Handmade Charm

A charm handmade by Maria. Its contents are unknown. +5 Magic when channelling the Healer Lineage,

Heinous Heart

The heart of a monster.

Holistic Whitefish Platter Recipe

Limp Goldfish x2, White Peach Turnip x2, Gauntlet Shrooms x1.

Igniter Appraisal Certificate

Certification for an igniter. An artifice without parallel, it says.

Igniter Shop Membership

Documentation which grants the owner the ability to buy sell items at igniter shops.

Imp's Loincloth

A goborn loincloth. Smells rancid. Proof of a successful subjugation.

Indestructible Honey Cake Recipe

White Peach Turnip x1, Altabury Wheat Flour x2, Lumibee x2.

Inner Sanctum Key

A repaired key with both pieces now intact. It opens the door to the Inner Sanctum of the mausoleum.

Invincible Noodles Recipe

Fragrant Spice x1, Bidou Meat x2, Lumibee x1.

Knight's Memorandum

A thick book containing 100 years worth of chivalric code. +5 Endurance when channelling the Knight Lineage.

Land of Sealing Drawing

Huge geometric patterns are drawn into the earth, as seen from the sky.

Leather String

A leather string that was lying in the Backstage Passage. It may prove useful.

Letter Addressed to Strohl

A letter left by Strohl's father to Strohl.

Letter from Myrtus

A letter for Junah. Accompanied with an erika flower.

Linked Igniter

A magic igniter bestowed by More. Lets you study an Archetype from anywhere.

Complete ""More's Task: Foreword and Prologue""