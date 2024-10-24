In Metaphor: ReFantazio, you'll inevitably come across countless items on your quest that will aid you with the tasks at hand. But not every item is a simple stat-boosting consumable, weapon, or piece of armor. Some items are necessary to progress the story in-game. These key items can be obtained through completing certain tasks or speaking with specific characters.
Below is a listing of all key items available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. As this database is still a work-in-progress, be sure to check back regularly for more updates to this listing.
|
Item
|
Category
|
Description
|
How To Obtain
|
Adamantine Honey Cake Recipe
|
Key Item
|
Altabury Wheat Flour x1, Queen's Honey Jar x1, Orgo Sugar x2.
|
Almighty Golden Stew Recipe
|
Key Item
|
Limp Goldfish x2, Mellow Milk x1, Lumibee x1.
|
Alonzo's Will
|
Key Item
|
Alonzo's will with an honest account of his feelings. Received from the landowner Alonzo made peace with.
|
Alpha Rockworm Eye
|
Key Item
|
The eye of an Alpha Rockworm Valmo and proof of a successful subjugation.
|
Altabury Cake
|
Key Item
|
A cake received as a gift from an attendant. An Altabury speciality made from the milk of free-range cows from the mountains.
|
Altar Chamber Key
|
Key Item
|
A key to a Sanctist warehouse. It opens the door leading to the Altar Chamber.
|
Regalith Grand Cathedral
|
Amber Stew Recipe
|
Key Item
|
Brocaded Koi x1, Queen's Honey Jar x1, Redgrass x3.
|
Ashen Meteorite Bracelet
|
Key Item
|
A luminescent piece of augite. Parents give these to children to light their way in the dark. +5 Agility when channelling the Thief Lineage.
|
Bargain Igniter
|
Key Item
|
You've been assured this igniter is an invaluable find,
|
Benevolent Bread Recipe
|
Key Item
|
Fragrant Spice x1, Mellow Milk x1, Orgo Sugar x1.
|
Black Frost Vessel
|
Key Item
|
A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Night. Night uses multi-target Ice magic and inflicts Frostbite.
|
Black Jewel Necklace
|
Key Item
|
A large black jewel dominates this necklace. Dropped by the monster at the Grand Cathedral.
|
Bloodstained Talon
|
Key Item
|
An alarmingly sharp crimson nail.
|
Blossom Garment
|
Key Item
|
Light, sturdy clothes made of woven wildflower petals. The technique behind its creation is a secret known only to fairies.
|
Bramblethorn Baton
|
Key Item
|
A large club embedded with innumerable spikes. Splatters of blood stain its surface.
|
Breath of Fresh Air
|
Key Item
|
Said to cure diseases of the lung and make breathing easier. Supply is scarce, and it is sold only to Sanctists.
|
Royal Capital Grand Trad, St. Fermis Church
|
Brigitta's Brooch
|
Key Item
|
Dazzling jewellery fashioned from rare magla crystals. +5 Luck when channelling the Merchant Lineage.
|
Broken Sword
|
Key Item
|
A broken practice sword. Perhaps its owner had practised enough.
|
Brute's Horn
|
Key Item
|
Horn from the monster obstructing the trade route. Proof that you completed the request from Brigitta.
|
Defeat Grotesque Guptauros
|
Buzzing Fly Vessel
|
Key Item
|
A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Tyrant. Tyrant uses powerful multi-target Almighty magic and inflicts Hex.
|
Chalice of Legends
|
Key Item
|
An grotesquely shaped goblet. Holding it fills one with an inexplicable rush of adrenaline.
|
Chamber Side Room Key
|
Key Item
|
The key to a small room in the prayer chamber.
|
Regalith Grand Cathedral
|
Chef Queen's Essentials
|
Key Item
|
Ingredients hand-picked by the self-proclaimed Queen of Cuisine.
|
Chef Queen's Finest
|
Key Item
|
Ingredients hand-picked by the self-proclaimed Queen of Cuisine.
|
Cherished Reliquary
|
Key Item
|
A bone necklace fashioned from the precious remains of Heismay's son.
|
Chief's Magla Key
|
Key Item
|
A magic key carried by the Maintenance Chief of the Charadrius. Grants access to a primary block of the vessel.
|
Chipped Key: Lower Half
|
Key Item
|
A broken key, chipped in the middle. It should still work if you can find the other piece.
|
Chipped Key: Upper Half
|
Key Item
|
A broken key, chipped in the middle. It should still work if you can find the other piece.
|
Chronicle of the End
|
Key Item
|
A book said to contain the truth about the destruction of the world.
|
City Ruins Drawing
|
Key Item
|
A drawing of shimmering crystals in the ruins of a city ransacked by humans.
|
Cockatrice Crest
|
Key Item
|
A comb with a venomous-looking colour. It almost feels like it's watching you.
|
Cockscomb Vessel
|
Key Item
|
A vessel for Summoners to call upon Cockatrice. Cockatrice wields Dark magic and inflicts Poison.
|
Colerodio Cliff Drawing
|
Key Item
|
A drawing of sheer white cliffs with a jagged crevice formed by the wrath of God.
|
Collared Beast Vessel
|
Key Item
|
A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Beast. Beast uses single-target Fire magic and inflicts Burn.
|
Conch Shell Vessel
|
Key Item
|
A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Deity. Deity uses multi-target Light magic and inflicts Daze.
|
Coney Stew Recipe
|
Key Item
|
Mora Coney Meat x1, Briny Salt x2, Mellow Milk x2.
|
Construction Material
|
Key Item
|
Material to be used for repairing buildings in Matira.
|
Crested Shortsword
|
Key Item
|
A shortsword inscribed with the Haliaetus family crest. +3 Strength and +2 Endurance when channelling the Warrior Lineage.
|
Critical Meatballs Recipe
|
Key Item
|
Giant Worm Meat x1, Rockbeans x1, Redgrass x1.
|
Curative Coney Roast Recipe
|
Key Item
|
Mora Coney Meat x1, Orgo Sugar x1, Pristine Clearwater x2.
|
Cursed Love Ballad Recipe
|
Key Item
|
Rockbeans x2, Briny Salt x2, Dreameater Moth x1.
|
Decaying Estate Drawing
|
Key Item
|
A drawing of dilapidated buildings on a small island floating in the sky.
|
Deed
|
Key Item
|
An aged document. It looks like a land deed.
|
Deepsea Star
|
Key Item
|
An ultramarine jewel from the depths of the ocean. A thing, white bean like a strand light glows from within.
|
Desertglass Lantern
|
Key Item
|
A regional specialty made from the shed carapace of a sandworm. +3 Endurance and +2 Agility when channelling the Commander Lineage.
|
Dissolving Fluid
|
Key Item
|
The bodily fluids of a monster. Liquefies any object upon contact.
|
Dragon Crystal Specimen
|
Key Item
|
The very first dragon crystal Neuras found as a young boy. +3 Strength and +2 Agility when channelling the Gunner Lineage.
|
Dragonthistle Berry
|
Key Item
|
Berries that can be harvested from the thorny grass which sprouts along a dragon's body. Rumoured to be a medicinal ingredient.
|
Drakodios Sack
|
Key Item
|
A bag containing the Lance of the Dragon God.
|
Durable Spider Silk
|
Key Item
|
A bundle of spider silk.
|
Ebony Horn
|
Key Item
|
A jet black monster horn. Possesses unnatural hardness.
|
Embroidered Jacket
|
Key Item
|
A jacket embroidered with the crest of House Haliaetus, gifted by the manor's servants. As the only finery he owns, he keeps it clean and tailored.
|
It becomes available once Strohl joins your party.
|
Empty Vial
|
Key Item
|
A vial received from a merchant in Altabury, to be filled with bathing water from the hot spring.
|
Enchanted Pottage Recipe
|
Key Item
|
Altabury Wheat Flour x1, Monster Bome x2, Lord of the Lake x1
|
Enormous Eyeball
|
Key Item
|
A colossal eyeball dripping with vitreous humour. Slimy to the touch.
|
Erika Flower Bookmark
|
Key Item
|
Pressed magenta flowers dance merrily across this bookmark. +3 Magic and +2 Agility when channelling the Masked Dancer Lineage.
|
Esoteric Hair Vessel
|
Key Item
|
A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Wilder. Wilder uses multi-target Electric magic.
|
Fantasy Novel
|
Key Item
|
A novel depicting a fantasy world. The cover is faded and the author is unknown.
|
Finisher Noodles Recipe
|
Key Item
|
Brocaded Koi x1, Monster Bone x1, Pristine Clearwater x3.
|
Flaming Mane Vessel
|
Key Item
|
A vessel for Summoners to call upon Lava Beast. Lava Beast uses multi-target Almighty magic.
|
Founder's Hatchet
|
Key Item
|
A hatchet that belonged to the Founder. Proof of a successful subjugation.
|
Fractured Fur
|
Key Item
|
A fur coat, cracked from dryness. Proof of a successful subjugation.
|
Frostpoint Horn
|
Key Item
|
A giant horn. Icy cold to the touch, it gradually drains body heat when holding it.
|
Glass Ornament
|
Key Item
|
An astonishingly transparent glass ornament. A high level of craftmanship is readily apparent...
|
Goblin Loincloth Vessel
|
Key Item
|
A vessel for Summoners to call upon Goblin King. Goblin King attacks with powerful critical strikes.
|
Gold Beetle
|
Key Item
|
A small bug that glows with golden magla. Nobody would buy it, but there's apparently someone out there who's into them.
|
Gold item locations: Royal Capital Grand Trad, Royal Army Recruitment Centre, Mountain Forest Camp, Belega Corridor
|
Golden Perfume Cream
|
Key Item
|
Solid perfume made from a rare beeswax. +5 Strength when channelling the Berserker Lineage.
|
Golden Tooth
|
Key Item
|
A dropped tooth implant. Made entirely of gold, it looks expensive.
|
Gravelord Vessel
|
Key Item
|
A vessel for Summoners to call upon Undead King. Undead King uses Dark magic that can instant-kill.
|
Grius's Journal
|
Key Item
|
Notes on an investigation of magical curses. If one can collect Archetypes not yet discovered, perhaps Louis may yet be defeated...
|
Grius's Memento
|
Key Item
|
A keepsake dagger that once belonged to Grius. It bears a magnificent design, yet the broken blade speaks to the profound regret of its late owner.
|
Defeat Undead Grius
|
Guest Room Key
|
Key Item
|
A key found on the corpse of a soldier. Opens the door to the Servants' Chamber.
|
Regalith Grand Cathedral
|
Gypsum Cube
|
Key Item
|
Gypsum cut into a square. It's white and smooth
|
Handmade Charm
|
Key Item
|
A charm handmade by Maria. Its contents are unknown. +5 Magic when channelling the Healer Lineage,
|
Heinous Heart
|
Key Item
|
The heart of a monster.
|
Holistic Whitefish Platter Recipe
|
Key Item
|
Limp Goldfish x2, White Peach Turnip x2, Gauntlet Shrooms x1.
|
Igniter Appraisal Certificate
|
Key Item
|
Certification for an igniter. An artifice without parallel, it says.
|
Igniter Shop Membership
|
Key Item
|
Documentation which grants the owner the ability to buy sell items at igniter shops.
|
Imp's Loincloth
|
Key Item
|
A goborn loincloth. Smells rancid. Proof of a successful subjugation.
|
Indestructible Honey Cake Recipe
|
Key Item
|
White Peach Turnip x1, Altabury Wheat Flour x2, Lumibee x2.
|
Inner Sanctum Key
|
Key Item
|
A repaired key with both pieces now intact. It opens the door to the Inner Sanctum of the mausoleum.
|
Invincible Noodles Recipe
|
Key Item
|
Fragrant Spice x1, Bidou Meat x2, Lumibee x1.
|
Knight's Memorandum
|
Key Item
|
A thick book containing 100 years worth of chivalric code. +5 Endurance when channelling the Knight Lineage.
|
Land of Sealing Drawing
|
Key Item
|
Huge geometric patterns are drawn into the earth, as seen from the sky.
|
Leather String
|
Key Item
|
A leather string that was lying in the Backstage Passage. It may prove useful.
|
Letter Addressed to Strohl
|
Key Item
|
A letter left by Strohl's father to Strohl.
|
Letter from Myrtus
|
Key Item
|
A letter for Junah. Accompanied with an erika flower.
|
Linked Igniter
|
Key Item
|
A magic igniter bestowed by More. Lets you study an Archetype from anywhere.
|
Complete ""More's Task: Foreword and Prologue""