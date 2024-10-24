How To Obtain

Adamantine Honey Cake Recipe Key Item Altabury Wheat Flour x1, Queen's Honey Jar x1, Orgo Sugar x2.

Almighty Golden Stew Recipe Key Item Limp Goldfish x2, Mellow Milk x1, Lumibee x1.

Alonzo's Will Key Item Alonzo's will with an honest account of his feelings. Received from the landowner Alonzo made peace with.

Alpha Rockworm Eye Key Item The eye of an Alpha Rockworm Valmo and proof of a successful subjugation.

Altabury Cake Key Item A cake received as a gift from an attendant. An Altabury speciality made from the milk of free-range cows from the mountains.

Altar Chamber Key Key Item A key to a Sanctist warehouse. It opens the door leading to the Altar Chamber. Regalith Grand Cathedral

Amber Stew Recipe Key Item Brocaded Koi x1, Queen's Honey Jar x1, Redgrass x3.

Ashen Meteorite Bracelet Key Item A luminescent piece of augite. Parents give these to children to light their way in the dark. +5 Agility when channelling the Thief Lineage.

Bargain Igniter Key Item You've been assured this igniter is an invaluable find,

Benevolent Bread Recipe Key Item Fragrant Spice x1, Mellow Milk x1, Orgo Sugar x1.

Black Frost Vessel Key Item A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Night. Night uses multi-target Ice magic and inflicts Frostbite.

Black Jewel Necklace Key Item A large black jewel dominates this necklace. Dropped by the monster at the Grand Cathedral.

Bloodstained Talon Key Item An alarmingly sharp crimson nail.

Blossom Garment Key Item Light, sturdy clothes made of woven wildflower petals. The technique behind its creation is a secret known only to fairies.

Bramblethorn Baton Key Item A large club embedded with innumerable spikes. Splatters of blood stain its surface.

Breath of Fresh Air Key Item Said to cure diseases of the lung and make breathing easier. Supply is scarce, and it is sold only to Sanctists. Royal Capital Grand Trad, St. Fermis Church

Brigitta's Brooch Key Item Dazzling jewellery fashioned from rare magla crystals. +5 Luck when channelling the Merchant Lineage.

Broken Sword Key Item A broken practice sword. Perhaps its owner had practised enough.

Brute's Horn Key Item Horn from the monster obstructing the trade route. Proof that you completed the request from Brigitta. Defeat Grotesque Guptauros

Buzzing Fly Vessel Key Item A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Tyrant. Tyrant uses powerful multi-target Almighty magic and inflicts Hex.

Chalice of Legends Key Item An grotesquely shaped goblet. Holding it fills one with an inexplicable rush of adrenaline.

Chamber Side Room Key Key Item The key to a small room in the prayer chamber. Regalith Grand Cathedral

Chef Queen's Essentials Key Item Ingredients hand-picked by the self-proclaimed Queen of Cuisine.

Chef Queen's Finest Key Item Ingredients hand-picked by the self-proclaimed Queen of Cuisine.

Cherished Reliquary Key Item A bone necklace fashioned from the precious remains of Heismay's son.

Chief's Magla Key Key Item A magic key carried by the Maintenance Chief of the Charadrius. Grants access to a primary block of the vessel.

Chipped Key: Lower Half Key Item A broken key, chipped in the middle. It should still work if you can find the other piece.

Chipped Key: Upper Half Key Item A broken key, chipped in the middle. It should still work if you can find the other piece.

Chronicle of the End Key Item A book said to contain the truth about the destruction of the world.

City Ruins Drawing Key Item A drawing of shimmering crystals in the ruins of a city ransacked by humans.

Cockatrice Crest Key Item A comb with a venomous-looking colour. It almost feels like it's watching you.

Cockscomb Vessel Key Item A vessel for Summoners to call upon Cockatrice. Cockatrice wields Dark magic and inflicts Poison.

Colerodio Cliff Drawing Key Item A drawing of sheer white cliffs with a jagged crevice formed by the wrath of God.

Collared Beast Vessel Key Item A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Beast. Beast uses single-target Fire magic and inflicts Burn.

Conch Shell Vessel Key Item A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Deity. Deity uses multi-target Light magic and inflicts Daze.

Coney Stew Recipe Key Item Mora Coney Meat x1, Briny Salt x2, Mellow Milk x2.

Construction Material Key Item Material to be used for repairing buildings in Matira.

Crested Shortsword Key Item A shortsword inscribed with the Haliaetus family crest. +3 Strength and +2 Endurance when channelling the Warrior Lineage.

Critical Meatballs Recipe Key Item Giant Worm Meat x1, Rockbeans x1, Redgrass x1.

Curative Coney Roast Recipe Key Item Mora Coney Meat x1, Orgo Sugar x1, Pristine Clearwater x2.

Cursed Love Ballad Recipe Key Item Rockbeans x2, Briny Salt x2, Dreameater Moth x1.

Decaying Estate Drawing Key Item A drawing of dilapidated buildings on a small island floating in the sky.

Deed Key Item An aged document. It looks like a land deed.

Deepsea Star Key Item An ultramarine jewel from the depths of the ocean. A thing, white bean like a strand light glows from within.

Desertglass Lantern Key Item A regional specialty made from the shed carapace of a sandworm. +3 Endurance and +2 Agility when channelling the Commander Lineage.

Dissolving Fluid Key Item The bodily fluids of a monster. Liquefies any object upon contact.

Dragon Crystal Specimen Key Item The very first dragon crystal Neuras found as a young boy. +3 Strength and +2 Agility when channelling the Gunner Lineage.

Dragonthistle Berry Key Item Berries that can be harvested from the thorny grass which sprouts along a dragon's body. Rumoured to be a medicinal ingredient.

Drakodios Sack Key Item A bag containing the Lance of the Dragon God.

Durable Spider Silk Key Item A bundle of spider silk.

Ebony Horn Key Item A jet black monster horn. Possesses unnatural hardness.

Embroidered Jacket Key Item A jacket embroidered with the crest of House Haliaetus, gifted by the manor's servants. As the only finery he owns, he keeps it clean and tailored. It becomes available once Strohl joins your party.

Empty Vial Key Item A vial received from a merchant in Altabury, to be filled with bathing water from the hot spring.

Enchanted Pottage Recipe Key Item Altabury Wheat Flour x1, Monster Bome x2, Lord of the Lake x1

Enormous Eyeball Key Item A colossal eyeball dripping with vitreous humour. Slimy to the touch.

Erika Flower Bookmark Key Item Pressed magenta flowers dance merrily across this bookmark. +3 Magic and +2 Agility when channelling the Masked Dancer Lineage.

Esoteric Hair Vessel Key Item A vessel for Elite Summoners to call upon Wilder. Wilder uses multi-target Electric magic.

Fantasy Novel Key Item A novel depicting a fantasy world. The cover is faded and the author is unknown.

Finisher Noodles Recipe Key Item Brocaded Koi x1, Monster Bone x1, Pristine Clearwater x3.

Flaming Mane Vessel Key Item A vessel for Summoners to call upon Lava Beast. Lava Beast uses multi-target Almighty magic.

Founder's Hatchet Key Item A hatchet that belonged to the Founder. Proof of a successful subjugation.

Fractured Fur Key Item A fur coat, cracked from dryness. Proof of a successful subjugation.

Frostpoint Horn Key Item A giant horn. Icy cold to the touch, it gradually drains body heat when holding it.

Glass Ornament Key Item An astonishingly transparent glass ornament. A high level of craftmanship is readily apparent...

Goblin Loincloth Vessel Key Item A vessel for Summoners to call upon Goblin King. Goblin King attacks with powerful critical strikes.

Gold Beetle Key Item A small bug that glows with golden magla. Nobody would buy it, but there's apparently someone out there who's into them. Gold item locations: Royal Capital Grand Trad, Royal Army Recruitment Centre, Mountain Forest Camp, Belega Corridor

Golden Perfume Cream Key Item Solid perfume made from a rare beeswax. +5 Strength when channelling the Berserker Lineage.

Golden Tooth Key Item A dropped tooth implant. Made entirely of gold, it looks expensive.

Gravelord Vessel Key Item A vessel for Summoners to call upon Undead King. Undead King uses Dark magic that can instant-kill.

Grius's Journal Key Item Notes on an investigation of magical curses. If one can collect Archetypes not yet discovered, perhaps Louis may yet be defeated...

Grius's Memento Key Item A keepsake dagger that once belonged to Grius. It bears a magnificent design, yet the broken blade speaks to the profound regret of its late owner. Defeat Undead Grius

Guest Room Key Key Item A key found on the corpse of a soldier. Opens the door to the Servants' Chamber. Regalith Grand Cathedral

Gypsum Cube Key Item Gypsum cut into a square. It's white and smooth

Handmade Charm Key Item A charm handmade by Maria. Its contents are unknown. +5 Magic when channelling the Healer Lineage,

Heinous Heart Key Item The heart of a monster.

Holistic Whitefish Platter Recipe Key Item Limp Goldfish x2, White Peach Turnip x2, Gauntlet Shrooms x1.

Igniter Appraisal Certificate Key Item Certification for an igniter. An artifice without parallel, it says.

Igniter Shop Membership Key Item Documentation which grants the owner the ability to buy sell items at igniter shops.

Imp's Loincloth Key Item A goborn loincloth. Smells rancid. Proof of a successful subjugation.

Indestructible Honey Cake Recipe Key Item White Peach Turnip x1, Altabury Wheat Flour x2, Lumibee x2.

Inner Sanctum Key Key Item A repaired key with both pieces now intact. It opens the door to the Inner Sanctum of the mausoleum.

Invincible Noodles Recipe Key Item Fragrant Spice x1, Bidou Meat x2, Lumibee x1.

Knight's Memorandum Key Item A thick book containing 100 years worth of chivalric code. +5 Endurance when channelling the Knight Lineage.

Land of Sealing Drawing Key Item Huge geometric patterns are drawn into the earth, as seen from the sky.

Leather String Key Item A leather string that was lying in the Backstage Passage. It may prove useful.

Letter Addressed to Strohl Key Item A letter left by Strohl's father to Strohl.

Letter from Myrtus Key Item A letter for Junah. Accompanied with an erika flower.