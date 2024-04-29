In Elden Ring , map fragments can be found throughout each region that adds visibility to your overall world map. These fragments are already identified on your map and can be found next to a stele, or stone structure. See the list below for all Map fragments that can be found in Elden Ring.

Item

Item Effect

Map (Ainsel River)

Map of Ainsel River and environs

Map (Altus Plateau)

Reveals Altus Plateau on your map

Map (Caelid)

Reveals the region of Caelid on the map.

Map (Consecrated Snowfield)

Map of Consecrated Snowfield and environs.

Map (Deeproot Depths)

Revels Deeproot Depths and environs on your map

Map (Dragonbarrow)

Reveals the region of Dragonbarrow on the map.

Map (Leyndell, Royal Capital)

Reveals the region of Leyndell on the map.

Map (Limgrave, East)

Map of Limgrave's eastern region

Map (Limgrave, West)

Map of Limgrave's western region.

Map (Liurnia, East)

Map of Liurnia's eastern region

Map (Liurnia, North)

Map of Liurnia's northern region

Map (Liurnia, West)

Reveals the western portion of Liurnia on your map.

Map (Mohgwyn Palace)

Map of Mohgwyn Palaca and environs.

Map (Mountaintops of The Giants, East)

Map of Eastern Mountaintops of the Giants.

Map (Mountaintops of The Giants, West)

Map of Western Mountaintops of the Giants.

Map (Mt. Gelmir)

Map of Mt. Gelmir region

Map (Siofra River)

Reveals the region of Siofra River on the map.

Map (Weeping Peninsula)

Map of Weeping peninsula

Map: Lake of Rot

Map of Lake of Rot and environs.