In Elden Ring , map fragments can be found throughout each region that adds visibility to your overall world map. These fragments are already identified on your map and can be found next to a stele, or stone structure. See the list below for all Map fragments that can be found in Elden Ring.
Item
Item Effect
Map of Ainsel River and environs
Reveals Altus Plateau on your map
Reveals the region of Caelid on the map.
Map of Consecrated Snowfield and environs.
Revels Deeproot Depths and environs on your map
Reveals the region of Dragonbarrow on the map.
Reveals the region of Leyndell on the map.
Map of Limgrave's eastern region
Map of Limgrave's western region.
Map of Liurnia's eastern region
Map of Liurnia's northern region
Reveals the western portion of Liurnia on your map.
Map of Mohgwyn Palaca and environs.
Map of Eastern Mountaintops of the Giants.
Map of Western Mountaintops of the Giants.
Map of Mt. Gelmir region
Reveals the region of Siofra River on the map.
Map of Weeping peninsula
Map of Lake of Rot and environs.