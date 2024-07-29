Quick Links
Key Takeaways
- Marvel Rivals features renowned voice actors like Yuri Lowenthal and Troy Baker.
- Characters in the game are voiced by actors with notable roles in Persona 5, Uncharted, and other games.
- Talented voice actors like James Arnold Taylor and Colleen O'Shaughnessey bring iconic characters to life in Marvel Rivals.
The Marvel Rivals voice actors list is super stacked with talents who have worked on the Uncharted series and Persona 5 games. Experienced actor Yuri Lowenthal also reprises one of his most iconic roles for Marvel Rivals.
All Voice Actors in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals has a cavalcade of heroes and villains, and all of them are voiced by talented actors, including Troy Baker, Nolan North, and Mara Junot. Here are all the Marvel Rivals voice actors listed, according to Behind The Voice Actors:
- Galacta - Cassandra Lee Morris
- Iron Man - Josh Keaton
- Peni Parker - Sally Amaki
- Hulk - Fred Tatasciore
- Doctor Strange - Liam O'Brien
- Luna Snow - Judy Alice Lee
- Magik - Abby Trott
- Namor - Daniel Marin
- Groot - Adam Harrington
- Rocket Raccoon - Nolan North
- Black Panther - James C Mathis III
- Loki - Troy Baker
- Spider-Man - Yuri Lowenthal
- Star-Lord - Scott Porter
- Storm - Mara Junot
- Scarlet Witch - Kate Higgins
- Mantis - Colleen O'Shaughnessey
- Magneto - James Arnold Taylor
- The Punisher - Bill Millsap
- Hela - Nika Futterman
- Venom - Steve Blum
- Adam Warlock - Jordan Reynolds
- Thor and Dr. Doom - Travis Willingham
- Bruce Banner - Joe Zieja
- Master Weaver - Andrew Kishino
- Spider-Zero - Daisy Lightfoot
- Jeff the Land Shark - Unknown
What Have Some of These Marvel Rivals Voice Actors Worked On?
If you're a fan of the voice acting industry, you'll know the publisher Netease has spared no expense at bringing the best talent like Uncharted's Nolan North and Yuri Lowenthal, who voices Spider-Man for multiple universes.
Thor and Jeff the Land Shark Join Marvel Rivals Roster Alongside Adorable Trailer
The two Marvel characters Thor and Jeff the Land Shark head to the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta on July 27.
Cassandra Lee Morris, for example, has been Morgana in Persona 5 and Fire Emblem's Sothis. Troy Baker is also a big name. He plays Loki in this game but has prior experience as The Last of Us' Joel and Booker DeWitt in BioShock Infinite. Baker's also played another famous comic book villain The Joker in Batman: Arkham Origins.
James Arnold Taylor has a long and varied career in the voiceover world. He plays an intense villain Magneto in Marvel Rivals but he's also played the heroic Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Additionally, he played the family-friendly Ratchet in PlayStation's Ratchet & Clank series. If you're a PS2 fan, you may have heard Arnold Taylor's voice (and laugh) as Tidus in Final Fantasy X.
Another possibly unexpected voice is Colleen O'Shaughnessey for Mantis. She plays the adorable Tails in the Sonic series. She's also Ino Yamanaka in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Sora in the Digimon franchise.
How to Get a Friend Code in Marvel Rivals
Didn't get a code and wondering how to get into the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test? Here's how to make sure you can take part in the action.