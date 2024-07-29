Key Takeaways Marvel Rivals features renowned voice actors like Yuri Lowenthal and Troy Baker.

The Marvel Rivals voice actors list is super stacked with talents who have worked on the Uncharted series and Persona 5 games. Experienced actor Yuri Lowenthal also reprises one of his most iconic roles for Marvel Rivals.

Scott Porter plays Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals.

All Voice Actors in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals has a cavalcade of heroes and villains, and all of them are voiced by talented actors, including Troy Baker, Nolan North, and Mara Junot. Here are all the Marvel Rivals voice actors listed, according to Behind The Voice Actors:

Galacta - Cassandra Lee Morris

Iron Man - Josh Keaton

Peni Parker - Sally Amaki

Hulk - Fred Tatasciore

Doctor Strange - Liam O'Brien

Luna Snow - Judy Alice Lee

Magik - Abby Trott

Namor - Daniel Marin

Groot - Adam Harrington

Rocket Raccoon - Nolan North

Black Panther - James C Mathis III

Loki - Troy Baker

Spider-Man - Yuri Lowenthal

Star-Lord - Scott Porter

Storm - Mara Junot

Scarlet Witch - Kate Higgins

Mantis - Colleen O'Shaughnessey

Magneto - James Arnold Taylor

The Punisher - Bill Millsap

Hela - Nika Futterman

Venom - Steve Blum

Adam Warlock - Jordan Reynolds

Thor and Dr. Doom - Travis Willingham

Bruce Banner - Joe Zieja

Master Weaver - Andrew Kishino

Spider-Zero - Daisy Lightfoot

Jeff the Land Shark - Unknown

Troy Baker also voices Joel in The Last of Us.

What Have Some of These Marvel Rivals Voice Actors Worked On?

If you're a fan of the voice acting industry, you'll know the publisher Netease has spared no expense at bringing the best talent like Uncharted's Nolan North and Yuri Lowenthal, who voices Spider-Man for multiple universes.

Cassandra Lee Morris, for example, has been Morgana in Persona 5 and Fire Emblem's Sothis. Troy Baker is also a big name. He plays Loki in this game but has prior experience as The Last of Us' Joel and Booker DeWitt in BioShock Infinite. Baker's also played another famous comic book villain The Joker in Batman: Arkham Origins.

James Arnold Taylor has a long and varied career in the voiceover world. He plays an intense villain Magneto in Marvel Rivals but he's also played the heroic Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Additionally, he played the family-friendly Ratchet in PlayStation's Ratchet & Clank series. If you're a PS2 fan, you may have heard Arnold Taylor's voice (and laugh) as Tidus in Final Fantasy X.

Another possibly unexpected voice is Colleen O'Shaughnessey for Mantis. She plays the adorable Tails in the Sonic series. She's also Ino Yamanaka in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Sora in the Digimon franchise.