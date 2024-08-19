Key Takeaways Only 6 Milestone Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, each with 20 stages for 15K XP.

Ways to maximize XP include collecting bars, doing Daily Quests for usually 63K XP, and completing Weekly Quests for extra 30K.

To earn XP fast, utilize Easy Kickstart Quests and track Milestone Quest progress by pressing triangle or Y.

The Milestone Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 are a great way to earn XP fast. Unfortunately, there are far fewer milestone quests than usual. One includes thanking the bus driver every time you start a match.

Some of the Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 4 Milestone Quests involve you outlasting opponents or taking them out.

Chapter 5 Season 4 Milestone Quests, Detailed

There are a total of just six milestone quests in Fortnite this season. There are 20 stages to each of them, and once each stage is completed, you'll get 15K of experience points. Still, it's less impressive than last season's milestone quests. They include:

Thank the bus driver

Eliminate enemy players

Collect or spend bars

Survive storm circles

Damage opponents

Outlast players

You can thank the bus driver by pressing up on the D-Pad on your controller or B on your PC's keyboard. If you're using mobile, tap the emote button on the bottom right.

You can collect bars pretty quickly by visiting bunkers that open up throughout the match. Also, check out shops and open up the cashiers for money. You can also get them from defeating players. If you want to keep track of a milestone quest, press triangle or Y on your controller. On the quests menu, you can see the associated key on PC on the bottom right.

There are many ways to gain XP in Fortnite, like Kickstart Quests.

Other Ways to Gain XP

Thankfully, there are many ways to gain XP in Fortnite, despite this season's lacking Milestone Quests. Daily Quests are a quick and easy way to get a quick 63K experience points or perhaps even more. For example, some of the quests could simply have you use two Medkits or survive 60 seconds inside the Nitrodrome. Easy.

Normally, each Daily Quest only gives 1K of experience (although some can give 5K if you're lucky), but if you manage to complete three Daily Quests, you can get an extra 60K. However, you only have a certain amount of time to complete them. On the top right of the Daily Bonus Goals box, you'll see a timer. You might have only a few hours to complete them before they reset.

You can also get bonuses for completing a certain amount of weekly quests. This season, for example, if you finish eight of these, you'll gain an extra 30K. It will start to pile up. The Weekly quests are usually harder, especially if you play Fortnite by yourself. It's a good thing then that the Kickstart Quests are very easy to complete as all you need to do for some of these are to accept a SHADOW Briefing, search Avenger's (or Dr. Doom) Chests, and discover three new areas on the map. You can get 20K each for these missions.

There are some quests that require you to play Fortnite Reload as well.