There are so many talented MultiVersus voice actors that have voiced roles throughout DC, Cartoon Network, and other legendary properties; WB Games has pulled all of the stops. This will be one of the last times we'll hear Kevin Conroy perform as Batman alongside Mark Hamill's The Joker.

All Female (and Non-Binary) MultiVersus Voice Actors

Starting with the ladies, these voices have provided the performances of beloved characters like Harley Quinn and Garnet. Hollywood stars have also reprised their roles like Maisie Williams for Game of Thrones' Arya Stark. If any actors call themselves non-binary, they will be included in this list as well. According to Behind The Voice Actors, they include the following:

Wonder Woman - Abby Trott

Harley Quinn - Tara Strong

Arya Stark - Maisie Williams

Garnet - Estelle

Velma - Kate Micucci

Cake - Roz Ryan

Lady Rainicorn - Niki Yang

Hopefully, more female characters join the roster soon. Raven from the Teen Titans may have been teased in the launch trailer. While Wonder Woman fights dopplegangers of herself, you can see a purple magic circle in the background. It would be cool if Tara Strong, who also voices Harley Quinn in MultiVersus, returned to the role. Also, there's currently a Powerpuff Girls stage based on Townsville, teasing their arrival.

All Male MultiVersus Voice Actors

Like many fighting games before it, MultiVersus features more male characters than women. Despite that, industry veterans like Jim Cummings are behind the performances of these beloved heroes and villains. They include:

Batman - Kevin Conroy

Superman - George Newbern

The Joker - Mark Hamill

Shaggy Rogers - Matthew Lillard

Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Tom, and Jerry - Eric Bauza

Finn - Jeremy Shada

Jake the Dog - John DiMaggio

Steven Universe - Daniel Divenere

Reindog - Andrew Frankel

Taz - Jim Cummings

Iron Giant - Jonathan Lipow

Uncle Shagworthy, Gizmo, and Stripe - Daniel Ross

Rick - Ian Cardoni

Morty - Harry Belden

LeBron James - John Eric Bentley

Black Adam - Bob Carter

Fern - Hayden Ezzy

Man in Black (Black Adam) - Imari Williams

Banana Guard - Austen Moret

The official MultiVersus Twitter account confirmed that Rick Sanchez would be played by a new actor Ian Cardoni. This comes after the sexual allegations made against the original actor Justin Roiland.

As Jason Voorhees is a silent character, he does not have a voice actor. In fact, the MultiVersus Twitter account joked that "menacing SFX" is who is portraying him. The Matrix's Agent Smith has also been confirmed for the game, but as he's releasing later on in Season 1, we do not know who his voice actor is yet. We'll update this post when we find out.