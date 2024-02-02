In Palworld, some Pals can be obtained by Black Marketeers. There are 14 Rare Pals you can get from the Black Marketeer and and 30 Common Pals. We have compined the full list for you below.

About the Black Marketeer in Palworld

In Palworld, Black Marketeers are key sources for both rare and common Pals, with their inventory changing unpredictably through menu exits, fast travel, and sleeping. The availability of Pals is fixed, but daily randomness keeps their selection dynamic. Players face challenge in obtaining their desired companions, as prices vary based on rarity and level, adding an economic dimension to how you interact with them.

List of Rare Contraband Pals (14)

Chillet

icon
Chillet (055)
Ice Dragon
90 80 100 80 800 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ice Missile Dragon Cannon Dragon Burst Icicle Cutter Draconic Breath Cryst Breath Dragon Meteor
30 30 55 55 70 90 150
Gathering Cooling
1 1
Partner Skill
Wriggling Weasel
Can be ridden.
Applies Dragon damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Leather
3450 M
Chillet

It can curl up its body and roll around at extremely high speeds. Long ago, people would tie bags of milk to domesticated as they grazed to produce butter using this spinning force.

Cryolinx

icon
Cryolinx (083)
Ice
100 110 140 100 900 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Power Shot Ice Missile Stone Cannon Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike
35 30 70 55 70 90 130
Handiwork Lumbering Cooling
1 2 3
Partner Skill
Dragon Hunter
While fighting together, Dragon Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ
8440 L
Cryolinx

It can easily climb steep mountains with its hard claws. However, its short legs make it difficult to descend, often leaving it stranded in high places.

Elphidran

icon
Elphidran (080)
Dragon
110 90 80 80 800 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Dragon Cannon Dragon Burst Flare Arrow Mystic Whirlwind Draconic Breath Pal Blast Dragon Meteor
30 55 55 70 70 150 150
Lumbering
2
Partner Skill
Amicable Holy Dragon
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
While fighting together, Dark Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
High Quality Pal Oil
5230 L
Elphidran

It possesses a demeanor as pure as its appearance suggests. Perhaps because of this, it is sometimes unable to discern good from evil, often allowing wrongdoers to take advantage of it.

Incineram

icon
Incineram (040)
Fire Dark
95 85 150 100 960 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast Spirit Fire Flare Arrow Hellfire Claw Shadow Burst Fire Ball Ignis Rage
30 45 55 70 55 150 120
Kindling Handiwork Transporting Mining
1 2 2 1
Partner Skill
Flameclaw Hunter
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
Possible Drops
Horn, Leather
4780 M
Incineram

In the dark of night, this Pal snatches prey to bring back to its territory. What happens to those poor souls afterwards isn't too hard to imagine.

Incineram Noct

icon
Incineram Noct (040b)
Dark
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast Spirit Fire Flare Arrow Hellfire Claw Shadow Burst Fire Ball Ignis Rage
30 45 55 70 55 150 120
Handiwork Transporting Mining
2 2 1
Partner Skill
Darkclaw Hunter
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
Possible Drops
Horn, Leather
Incineram Noct

It specifically targets baby pals, taking them back to its territory. One can only imagine the profound despair of the parent Pal, whose child has been taken away.

Katress

icon
Katress (075)
Dark
90 90 100 105 620 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast Dark Ball Flare Arrow Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser
30 40 55 55 75 100 150
Handiwork Medicine Transporting
2 2 2
Partner Skill
Grimoire Collector
While fighting together, Normal Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Leather, Katress Hair, High Grade Technical Manual
4120 M
Katress

With the power of shadows, it produces arcane phenomena. It prefers to eat food raw and is particularly hostile towards.

Kingpaca

icon
Kingpaca (089)
Neutral
120 90 100 85 700 90
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast Power Shot Power Bomb Kingly Slam Tri-Lightning Rock Lance Pal Blast
40 35 70 100 90 150 150
Gathering
1
Partner Skill
King of Muscles
Can be ridden.
While in team, Kingpaca helps carry supplies,
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Flame Wool
5800 XL
Kingpaca

Melpaca serve this Pal. Contests between Kingpaca offer up their vassals as a wager. Those seen alone are losers of such contests.

Lunaris

icon
Lunaris (063)
Neutral
90 90 80 100 650 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Power Shot Icicle Cutter Plasma Tornado Power Bomb Blizzard Spike Pal Blast
25 35 55 65 70 130 150
Handiwork Transporting Gathering
3 1 1
Partner Skill
Antigravity
While in team, Mutant manipulates gravity,
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Paldium Fragment
1760 M
Lunaris

It can control those who carelessly stare into its eyes. Those seen with a are in its mind, simply under its control.

Penking

icon
Penking (011)
Water Ice
95 95 70 95 600 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Aqua Gun Iceberg Emperor Slide Cryst Breath Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike Hydro Laser
40 70 70 90 100 130 150
Handiwork Transporting Watering Mining Cooling
2 2 2 2 2
Partner Skill
Brave Sailor
While fighting together, Fire Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ, Penking Plume
5410 L
Penking

Surprisingly, it is unrelated to. Ever wanting to be the center of attention, this Pal will strut its stuff for any onlookers.

Petallia

icon
Petallia (087)
Grass
100 100 100 95 700 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Machine Gun Bubble Blast Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast
30 40 50 65 80 95 150
Planting Handiwork Medicine Transporting Gathering
3 2 2 1 2
Partner Skill
Blessing of the Flower Spirit
When activated, uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP.
Possible Drops
Beautiful Flower
3590 M
Petallia

A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every ten years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new is born.

Relaxaurus

icon
Relaxaurus (085)
Dragon Water
110 70 110 100 800 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Dragon Cannon Aqua Gun Dragon Burst Bubble Blast Draconic Breath Aqua Burst Dragon Meteor
30 40 55 65 70 100 150
Transporting Watering
1 2
Partner Skill
Hungry Missile
Can be ridden.
Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
Possible Drops
High Quality Pal Oil, Ruby
10240 XL
Relaxaurus

Contrary to its blasé appearance, it's quite ferocious. It perceives everything in its sight as prey and will stop at nothing to devour it.

Surfent

icon
Surfent (065)
Water
90 80 70 90 650 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Hydro Jet Dragon Cannon Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Dragon Burst Draconic Breath Hydro Laser
30 30 40 65 55 70 150
Watering
2
Partner Skill
Swift Swimmer
Can be ridden to travel on water.
While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
Possible Drops
Pal Fluids
5050 M
Surfent

Its hydrodynamic form is well suited to life in water. Poachers often catch them and use them in place of surfboards.

Sweepa

icon
Sweepa (054)
Ice
100 90 100 90 500 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Power Shot Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Pal Blast Blizzard Spike
35 30 55 70 90 150 130
Gathering Cooling
2 2
Partner Skill
King of Fluff
Can be ridden.
While fighting together, stats will increase the more Sweepa are in your team.
Possible Drops
Wool
6400 L
Sweepa

While hibernating, a large number of hide within its voluminous body hair. The most ever recorded is 101.

Warsect

icon
Warsect (092)
Ground Grass
120 120 100 100 600 85
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Stone Blast Stone Cannon Giga Horn Rock Lance Solar Blast
30 50 55 70 75 150 150
Planting Handiwork Lumbering Transporting
1 1 3 3
Partner Skill
Hard Armor
When fighting together, increases player's defense and applies
Fire damage to the player's attacks.
Possible Drops
Honey
6830 L
Warsect

The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch.

List of Common Contraband Pals (30)

