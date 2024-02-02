All Pals from Black Marketeer | Palworld
Sometimes a Black Market deal is what you need to get an edge in Palworld.
In Palworld, some Pals can be obtained by Black Marketeers. There are 14 Rare Pals you can get from the Black Marketeer and and 30 Common Pals. We have compined the full list for you below.
About the Black Marketeer in Palworld
In Palworld, Black Marketeers are key sources for both rare and common Pals, with their inventory changing unpredictably through menu exits, fast travel, and sleeping. The availability of Pals is fixed, but daily randomness keeps their selection dynamic. Players face challenge in obtaining their desired companions, as prices vary based on rarity and level, adding an economic dimension to how you interact with them.
List of Rare Contraband Pals (14)
90
80
100
80
800
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ice Missile
Dragon Cannon
Dragon Burst
Icicle Cutter
Draconic Breath
Cryst Breath
Dragon Meteor
30
30
55
55
70
90
150
Gathering
Cooling
1
1
Partner Skill
Wriggling Weasel
Can be ridden.
Applies Dragon damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Leather
Chillet
It can curl up its body and roll around at extremely high speeds. Long ago, people would tie bags of milk to domesticated as they grazed to produce butter using this spinning force.
100
110
140
100
900
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Power Shot
Ice Missile
Stone Cannon
Icicle Cutter
Iceberg
Cryst Breath
Blizzard Spike
35
30
70
55
70
90
130
Handiwork
Lumbering
Cooling
1
2
3
Partner Skill
Dragon Hunter
While fighting together, Dragon Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ
Cryolinx
It can easily climb steep mountains with its hard claws. However, its short legs make it difficult to descend, often leaving it stranded in high places.
110
90
80
80
800
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Dragon Cannon
Dragon Burst
Flare Arrow
Mystic Whirlwind
Draconic Breath
Pal Blast
Dragon Meteor
30
55
55
70
70
150
150
Lumbering
2
Partner Skill
Amicable Holy Dragon
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
While fighting together, Dark Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
High Quality Pal Oil
Elphidran
It possesses a demeanor as pure as its appearance suggests. Perhaps because of this, it is sometimes unable to discern good from evil, often allowing wrongdoers to take advantage of it.
95
85
150
100
960
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast
Spirit Fire
Flare Arrow
Hellfire Claw
Shadow Burst
Fire Ball
Ignis Rage
30
45
55
70
55
150
120
Kindling
Handiwork
Transporting
Mining
1
2
2
1
Partner Skill
Flameclaw Hunter
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
Possible Drops
Horn, Leather
Incineram
In the dark of night, this Pal snatches prey to bring back to its territory. What happens to those poor souls afterwards isn't too hard to imagine.
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast
Spirit Fire
Flare Arrow
Hellfire Claw
Shadow Burst
Fire Ball
Ignis Rage
30
45
55
70
55
150
120
Handiwork
Transporting
Mining
2
2
1
Partner Skill
Darkclaw Hunter
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw.
Possible Drops
Horn, Leather
Incineram Noct
It specifically targets baby pals, taking them back to its territory. One can only imagine the profound despair of the parent Pal, whose child has been taken away.
90
90
100
105
620
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast
Dark Ball
Flare Arrow
Shadow Burst
Spirit Flame
Nightmare Ball
Dark Laser
30
40
55
55
75
100
150
Handiwork
Medicine
Transporting
2
2
2
Partner Skill
Grimoire Collector
While fighting together, Normal Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Leather, Katress Hair, High Grade Technical Manual
Katress
With the power of shadows, it produces arcane phenomena. It prefers to eat food raw and is particularly hostile towards.
120
90
100
85
700
90
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast
Power Shot
Power Bomb
Kingly Slam
Tri-Lightning
Rock Lance
Pal Blast
40
35
70
100
90
150
150
Gathering
1
Partner Skill
King of Muscles
Can be ridden.
While in team, Kingpaca helps carry supplies,
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Flame Wool
Kingpaca
Melpaca serve this Pal. Contests between Kingpaca offer up their vassals as a wager. Those seen alone are losers of such contests.
90
90
80
100
650
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon
Power Shot
Icicle Cutter
Plasma Tornado
Power Bomb
Blizzard Spike
Pal Blast
25
35
55
65
70
130
150
Handiwork
Transporting
Gathering
3
1
1
Partner Skill
Antigravity
While in team, Mutant manipulates gravity,
increasing the player's max carrying capacity.
Possible Drops
Paldium Fragment
Lunaris
It can control those who carelessly stare into its eyes. Those seen with a are in its mind, simply under its control.
95
95
70
95
600
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Aqua Gun
Iceberg
Emperor Slide
Cryst Breath
Aqua Burst
Blizzard Spike
Hydro Laser
40
70
70
90
100
130
150
Handiwork
Transporting
Watering
Mining
Cooling
2
2
2
2
2
Partner Skill
Brave Sailor
While fighting together, Fire Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Ice Organ, Penking Plume
Penking
Surprisingly, it is unrelated to. Ever wanting to be the center of attention, this Pal will strut its stuff for any onlookers.
100
100
100
95
700
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter
Aqua Gun
Seed Machine Gun
Bubble Blast
Grass Tornado
Spine Vine
Solar Blast
30
40
50
65
80
95
150
Planting
Handiwork
Medicine
Transporting
Gathering
3
2
2
1
2
Partner Skill
Blessing of the Flower Spirit
When activated, uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP.
Possible Drops
Beautiful Flower
Petallia
A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every ten years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new is born.
110
70
110
100
800
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Dragon Cannon
Aqua Gun
Dragon Burst
Bubble Blast
Draconic Breath
Aqua Burst
Dragon Meteor
30
40
55
65
70
100
150
Transporting
Watering
1
2
Partner Skill
Hungry Missile
Can be ridden.
Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted.
Possible Drops
High Quality Pal Oil, Ruby
Relaxaurus
Contrary to its blasé appearance, it's quite ferocious. It perceives everything in its sight as prey and will stop at nothing to devour it.
90
80
70
90
650
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Hydro Jet
Dragon Cannon
Aqua Gun
Bubble Blast
Dragon Burst
Draconic Breath
Hydro Laser
30
30
40
65
55
70
150
Watering
2
Partner Skill
Swift Swimmer
Can be ridden to travel on water.
While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water.
Possible Drops
Pal Fluids
Surfent
Its hydrodynamic form is well suited to life in water. Poachers often catch them and use them in place of surfboards.
100
90
100
90
500
50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Power Shot
Ice Missile
Icicle Cutter
Iceberg
Cryst Breath
Pal Blast
Blizzard Spike
35
30
55
70
90
150
130
Gathering
Cooling
2
2
Partner Skill
King of Fluff
Can be ridden.
While fighting together, stats will increase the more Sweepa are in your team.
Possible Drops
Wool
Sweepa
While hibernating, a large number of hide within its voluminous body hair. The most ever recorded is 101.
120
120
100
100
600
85
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Wind Cutter
Seed Machine Gun
Stone Blast
Stone Cannon
Giga Horn
Rock Lance
Solar Blast
30
50
55
70
75
150
150
Planting
Handiwork
Lumbering
Transporting
1
1
3
3
Partner Skill
Hard Armor
When fighting together, increases player's defense and applies
Fire damage to the player's attacks.
Possible Drops
Honey
Warsect
The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch.
List of Common Contraband Pals (30)
