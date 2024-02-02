In Palworld, some Pals can be obtained by Black Marketeers. There are 14 Rare Pals you can get from the Black Marketeer and and 30 Common Pals. We have compined the full list for you below.

About the Black Marketeer in Palworld

In Palworld, Black Marketeers are key sources for both rare and common Pals, with their inventory changing unpredictably through menu exits, fast travel, and sleeping. The availability of Pals is fixed, but daily randomness keeps their selection dynamic. Players face challenge in obtaining their desired companions, as prices vary based on rarity and level, adding an economic dimension to how you interact with them.

List of Rare Contraband Pals (14)

Chillet (055) Ice Dragon 90 80 100 80 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ice Missile Dragon Cannon Dragon Burst Icicle Cutter Draconic Breath Cryst Breath Dragon Meteor 30 30 55 55 70 90 150 Gathering Cooling 1 1 Partner Skill Wriggling Weasel Can be ridden.

Applies Dragon damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Leather Chillet It can curl up its body and roll around at extremely high speeds. Long ago, people would tie bags of milk to domesticated as they grazed to produce butter using this spinning force.

Cryolinx (083) Ice 100 110 140 100 900 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Power Shot Ice Missile Stone Cannon Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike 35 30 70 55 70 90 130 Handiwork Lumbering Cooling 1 2 3 Partner Skill Dragon Hunter While fighting together, Dragon Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Ice Organ Cryolinx It can easily climb steep mountains with its hard claws. However, its short legs make it difficult to descend, often leaving it stranded in high places.

Elphidran (080) Dragon 110 90 80 80 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Dragon Cannon Dragon Burst Flare Arrow Mystic Whirlwind Draconic Breath Pal Blast Dragon Meteor 30 55 55 70 70 150 150 Lumbering 2 Partner Skill Amicable Holy Dragon Can be ridden as an flying mount.

While fighting together, Dark Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops High Quality Pal Oil Elphidran It possesses a demeanor as pure as its appearance suggests. Perhaps because of this, it is sometimes unable to discern good from evil, often allowing wrongdoers to take advantage of it.

Incineram (040) Fire Dark 95 85 150 100 960 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Spirit Fire Flare Arrow Hellfire Claw Shadow Burst Fire Ball Ignis Rage 30 45 55 70 55 150 120 Kindling Handiwork Transporting Mining 1 2 2 1 Partner Skill Flameclaw Hunter When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw. Possible Drops Horn, Leather Incineram In the dark of night, this Pal snatches prey to bring back to its territory. What happens to those poor souls afterwards isn't too hard to imagine.

Incineram Noct (040b) Dark Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Spirit Fire Flare Arrow Hellfire Claw Shadow Burst Fire Ball Ignis Rage 30 45 55 70 55 150 120 Handiwork Transporting Mining 2 2 1 Partner Skill Darkclaw Hunter When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Hellfire Claw. Possible Drops Horn, Leather Incineram Noct It specifically targets baby pals, taking them back to its territory. One can only imagine the profound despair of the parent Pal, whose child has been taken away.

Katress (075) Dark 90 90 100 105 620 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Dark Ball Flare Arrow Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 30 40 55 55 75 100 150 Handiwork Medicine Transporting 2 2 2 Partner Skill Grimoire Collector While fighting together, Normal Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Leather, Katress Hair, High Grade Technical Manual Katress With the power of shadows, it produces arcane phenomena. It prefers to eat food raw and is particularly hostile towards.

Kingpaca (089) Neutral 120 90 100 85 700 90 Active Skills Work Suitability Sand Blast Power Shot Power Bomb Kingly Slam Tri-Lightning Rock Lance Pal Blast 40 35 70 100 90 150 150 Gathering 1 Partner Skill King of Muscles Can be ridden.

While in team, Kingpaca helps carry supplies,

increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Flame Wool Kingpaca Melpaca serve this Pal. Contests between Kingpaca offer up their vassals as a wager. Those seen alone are losers of such contests.

Lunaris (063) Neutral 90 90 80 100 650 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Power Shot Icicle Cutter Plasma Tornado Power Bomb Blizzard Spike Pal Blast 25 35 55 65 70 130 150 Handiwork Transporting Gathering 3 1 1 Partner Skill Antigravity While in team, Mutant manipulates gravity,

increasing the player's max carrying capacity. Possible Drops Paldium Fragment Lunaris It can control those who carelessly stare into its eyes. Those seen with a are in its mind, simply under its control.

Penking (011) Water Ice 95 95 70 95 600 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Aqua Gun Iceberg Emperor Slide Cryst Breath Aqua Burst Blizzard Spike Hydro Laser 40 70 70 90 100 130 150 Handiwork Transporting Watering Mining Cooling 2 2 2 2 2 Partner Skill Brave Sailor While fighting together, Fire Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Ice Organ, Penking Plume Penking Surprisingly, it is unrelated to. Ever wanting to be the center of attention, this Pal will strut its stuff for any onlookers.

Petallia (087) Grass 100 100 100 95 700 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Aqua Gun Seed Machine Gun Bubble Blast Grass Tornado Spine Vine Solar Blast 30 40 50 65 80 95 150 Planting Handiwork Medicine Transporting Gathering 3 2 2 1 2 Partner Skill Blessing of the Flower Spirit When activated, uses medicinal flowers to restore the player's HP. Possible Drops Beautiful Flower Petallia A Pal that transforms into a massive plant when at the end of its life. Once every ten years, a beautiful flower blooms and a new is born.

Relaxaurus (085) Dragon Water 110 70 110 100 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Dragon Cannon Aqua Gun Dragon Burst Bubble Blast Draconic Breath Aqua Burst Dragon Meteor 30 40 55 65 70 100 150 Transporting Watering 1 2 Partner Skill Hungry Missile Can be ridden.

Can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted. Possible Drops High Quality Pal Oil, Ruby Relaxaurus Contrary to its blasé appearance, it's quite ferocious. It perceives everything in its sight as prey and will stop at nothing to devour it.

Surfent (065) Water 90 80 70 90 650 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Hydro Jet Dragon Cannon Aqua Gun Bubble Blast Dragon Burst Draconic Breath Hydro Laser 30 30 40 65 55 70 150 Watering 2 Partner Skill Swift Swimmer Can be ridden to travel on water.

While mounted, prevents stamina depletion while moving over water. Possible Drops Pal Fluids Surfent Its hydrodynamic form is well suited to life in water. Poachers often catch them and use them in place of surfboards.

Sweepa (054) Ice 100 90 100 90 500 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Power Shot Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Pal Blast Blizzard Spike 35 30 55 70 90 150 130 Gathering Cooling 2 2 Partner Skill King of Fluff Can be ridden.

While fighting together, stats will increase the more Sweepa are in your team. Possible Drops Wool Sweepa While hibernating, a large number of hide within its voluminous body hair. The most ever recorded is 101.

Warsect (092) Ground Grass 120 120 100 100 600 85 Active Skills Work Suitability Wind Cutter Seed Machine Gun Stone Blast Stone Cannon Giga Horn Rock Lance Solar Blast 30 50 55 70 75 150 150 Planting Handiwork Lumbering Transporting 1 1 3 3 Partner Skill Hard Armor When fighting together, increases player's defense and applies

Fire damage to the player's attacks. Possible Drops Honey Warsect The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch.

List of Common Contraband Pals (30)

Don't Forget to check out ou