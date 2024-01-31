In Palworld, some Pals you can only catch when the sun sets and darkness decends across the land. There are 16 Nocturnal pals that are Night Exclusive.

Below we have also outlined where you can find each pal on a map.

All Night Pals in Palworld

Hoocrates

Depresso

Daedream

Nox

Hangyu

Cawgnito

Loupmoon

Grintale

Pyrin Noct

Maraith

Tombat

Lovander

Vanwyrm Cryst

Katress

Blazehowl Noct

Helzephyr

Hoocrates (015) Dark 70 80 70 70 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Dark Ball Shadow Burst Sand Tornado Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 25 40 55 80 75 100 150 Gathering 1 Partner Skill Dark Knowledge While in team, increases attack power of Dark Pals. Possible Drops Fiber, High Grade Technical Manual

Hoocrates Location:

Depresso (017) Dark 70 70 70 70 400 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Poison Blast Sand Blast Dark Ball Ice Missile Shadow Burst Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 30 40 40 30 55 100 150 Handiwork Transporting Mining 1 1 1 Partner Skill Caffeine Inoculation When activated, Depresso drinks a massive amount of energy drinks, causing its movement speed to increase. Possible Drops Venom Gland

Depresso Location:

Daedream (019) Dark 70 60 100 75 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Dark Ball Poison Blast Shadow Burst Cryst Breath Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 40 30 55 90 75 100 150 Handiwork Transporting Gathering 1 1 1 Partner Skill Dream Chaser While in team, appears near the player.

Follows up player attacks with magic bullets. Possible Drops Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul

Daedream Location:

Nox (021) Dark 75 70 70 85 500 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Dark Ball Shadow Burst Power Bomb Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 25 40 55 70 75 100 150 Gathering 1 Partner Skill Kuudere When fighting together, applies

Dark damage to the player's attacks. Possible Drops Leather, Small Pal Soul

Nox Location:

Hangyu Cryst (032b) Ice Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Ice Missile Power Shot Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike 25 30 35 55 70 90 130 Handiwork Transporting Gathering Cooling 1 2 1 1 Partner Skill Winter Trapeze While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider.

Carries the player up high while gliding. Possible Drops

Hangyu Cyst Location:

Cawgnito (044) Dark 75 80 80 95 1200 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Dark Ball Phantom Peck Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 25 40 55 55 75 100 150 Lumbering 1 Partner Skill Telepeck When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Phantom Peck. Possible Drops Bone, Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul

Cawgnito Location:

Loupmoon (046) Dark 80 80 130 100 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Dark Ball Jumping Claw Shadow Burst Icicle Cutter Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 40 55 55 55 75 100 150 Handiwork 2 Partner Skill Claws Glistening in the Dark When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Jumping Claw. Possible Drops Bone

Loupmoon Location:

Grintale (052) Neutral 110 80 100 80 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Sand Blast Power Shot Cat Press Stone Blast Stone Cannon Power Bomb Pal Blast 40 35 60 55 70 70 150 Gathering 2 Partner Skill Plump Body Can be ridden.

Enhances Normal attacks while mounted. Possible Drops High Quality Pal Oil

Grintale Location:

Pyrin Noct (058b) Fire Dark Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Shadow Burst Ignis Breath Spirit Flame Dark Charge Ignis Rage Dark Laser 30 55 70 75 85 120 150 Kindling Lumbering 2 1 Partner Skill Black Hare Can be ridden.

Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Flame Organ, Leather

Pyrin Noct Location:

Maraith (066) Dark 75 80 50 105 800 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Dark Ball Flare Arrow Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 30 40 55 55 75 100 150 Gathering Mining 2 1 Partner Skill Messenger of Death Can be ridden. Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Bone, Small Pal Soul

Maraith Location:

Tombat (068) Dark 95 80 100 95 550 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Poison Blast Dark Ball Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 25 30 40 55 75 100 150 Transporting Gathering Mining 2 2 2 Partner Skill Ultrasonic Sensor When activated, uses ultrasonic waves to detect the location of nearby Pals. Possible Drops Leather, Small Pal Soul

Tombat Location:

Lovander (069) Neutral 120 70 70 70 850 30 Active Skills Work Suitability Power Shot Poison Blast Shadow Burst Acid Rain Power Bomb Implode Pal Blast 35 30 55 80 70 180 150 Handiwork Medicine Transporting Mining 2 2 2 1 Partner Skill Heart Drain While fighting together, grants the player and Lovander the life steal effect

which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP. Possible Drops Mushroom, Cake, Suspicious Juice, Strange Juice

Lovander Location:

Vanwyrm Cryst (071b) Ice Dark Active Skills Work Suitability Air Cannon Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Cryst Breath Nightmare Ball Blizzard Spike Dark Laser 25 30 55 90 100 130 150 Cooling Transporting 2 3 Partner Skill Aerial Marauder Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Increases damage player deals to enemy weak points while mounted. Possible Drops Bone, Ice Organ, Sapphire

Vanwyrm Cryst Location:

Katress (075) Dark 90 90 100 105 620 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Ignis Blast Dark Ball Flare Arrow Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 30 40 55 55 75 100 150 Handiwork Medicine Transporting 2 2 2 Partner Skill Grimoire Collector While fighting together, Normal Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Leather, Katress Hair, High Grade Technical Manual

Katress Location:

Blazehowl Noct (084b) Fire Dark Active Skills Work Suitability Shadow Burst Flare Arrow Ignis Breath Spirit Flame Ignis Rage Fire Ball Dark Laser 55 55 70 75 120 150 150 Kindling Lumbering 3 2 Partner Skill Darkflame Lion Can be ridden.

While fighting together, Normal Pals drop more items when defeated. Possible Drops Flame Organ

Blazehowl Noct Location:

Helzephyr (097) Dark 100 100 100 125 1100 50 Active Skills Work Suitability Spirit Fire Dark Ball Shadow Burst Flare Storm Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser 45 40 55 80 75 100 150 Transporting 3 Partner Skill Wings of Death Can be ridden as an flying mount.

Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted. Possible Drops Venom Gland, Medium Pal Soul

Helzephyr Location:

So, fellow night creatures, gear up and get ready to catch some Pals after dark. Armed with your newfound knowledge of the 16 exclusive Nocturnal Pals, you're now ready to rock.