In Palworld, some Pals you can only catch when the sun sets and darkness decends across the land. There are 16 Nocturnal pals that are Night Exclusive.
Below we have also outlined where you can find each pal on a map.
All Night Pals in Palworld
- Hoocrates
- Depresso
- Daedream
- Nox
- Hangyu
- Cawgnito
- Loupmoon
- Grintale
- Pyrin Noct
- Maraith
- Tombat
- Lovander
- Vanwyrm Cryst
- Katress
- Blazehowl Noct
- Helzephyr
Hoocrates
Hoocrates (015)
Dark
70 80 70 70 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Dark Ball Shadow Burst Sand Tornado Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser
25 40 55 80 75 100 150
Gathering
1
Partner Skill
Dark Knowledge
While in team, increases attack power of Dark Pals.
Possible Drops
Fiber, High Grade Technical Manual
Hoocrates Location:
Depresso
Depresso (017)
Dark
70 70 70 70 400 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Poison Blast Sand Blast Dark Ball Ice Missile Shadow Burst Nightmare Ball Dark Laser
30 40 40 30 55 100 150
Handiwork Transporting Mining
1 1 1
Partner Skill
Caffeine Inoculation
When activated, Depresso drinks a massive amount of energy drinks, causing its movement speed to increase.
Possible Drops
Venom Gland
Depresso Location:
Daedream
Daedream (019)
Dark
70 60 100 75 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Dark Ball Poison Blast Shadow Burst Cryst Breath Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser
40 30 55 90 75 100 150
Handiwork Transporting Gathering
1 1 1
Partner Skill
Dream Chaser
While in team, appears near the player.
Follows up player attacks with magic bullets.
Possible Drops
Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul
Daedream Location:
Nox
Nox (021)
Dark
75 70 70 85 500 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Dark Ball Shadow Burst Power Bomb Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser
25 40 55 70 75 100 150
Gathering
1
Partner Skill
Kuudere
When fighting together, applies
Dark damage to the player's attacks.
Possible Drops
Leather, Small Pal Soul
Nox Location:
Hangyu Cryst
Hangyu Cryst (032b)
Ice
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Ice Missile Power Shot Icicle Cutter Iceberg Cryst Breath Blizzard Spike
25 30 35 55 70 90 130
Handiwork Transporting Gathering Cooling
1 2 1 1
Partner Skill
Winter Trapeze
While in team, can be summoned and used instead of a glider.
Carries the player up high while gliding.
Possible Drops
Hangyu Cyst Location:
Cawgnito
Cawgnito (044)
Dark
75 80 80 95 1200 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Dark Ball Phantom Peck Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser
25 40 55 55 75 100 150
Lumbering
1
Partner Skill
Telepeck
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Phantom Peck.
Possible Drops
Bone, Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul
Cawgnito Location:
Loupmoon
Loupmoon (046)
Dark
80 80 130 100 800 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Dark Ball Jumping Claw Shadow Burst Icicle Cutter Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser
40 55 55 55 75 100 150
Handiwork
2
Partner Skill
Claws Glistening in the Dark
When activated, attacks targeted enemy with a powerful Jumping Claw.
Possible Drops
Bone
Loupmoon Location:
Grintale
Grintale (052)
Neutral
110 80 100 80 800 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Sand Blast Power Shot Cat Press Stone Blast Stone Cannon Power Bomb Pal Blast
40 35 60 55 70 70 150
Gathering
2
Partner Skill
Plump Body
Can be ridden.
Enhances Normal attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
High Quality Pal Oil
Grintale Location:
Pyrin Noct
Pyrin Noct (058b)
Fire Dark
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast Shadow Burst Ignis Breath Spirit Flame Dark Charge Ignis Rage Dark Laser
30 55 70 75 85 120 150
Kindling Lumbering
2 1
Partner Skill
Black Hare
Can be ridden.
Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Flame Organ, Leather
Pyrin Noct Location:
Maraith
Maraith (066)
Dark
75 80 50 105 800 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast Dark Ball Flare Arrow Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser
30 40 55 55 75 100 150
Gathering Mining
2 1
Partner Skill
Messenger of Death
Can be ridden. Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Bone, Small Pal Soul
Maraith Location:
Tombat
Tombat (068)
Dark
95 80 100 95 550 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Poison Blast Dark Ball Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser
25 30 40 55 75 100 150
Transporting Gathering Mining
2 2 2
Partner Skill
Ultrasonic Sensor
When activated, uses ultrasonic waves to detect the location of nearby Pals.
Possible Drops
Leather, Small Pal Soul
Tombat Location:
Lovander
Lovander (069)
Neutral
120 70 70 70 850 30
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Power Shot Poison Blast Shadow Burst Acid Rain Power Bomb Implode Pal Blast
35 30 55 80 70 180 150
Handiwork Medicine Transporting Mining
2 2 2 1
Partner Skill
Heart Drain
While fighting together, grants the player and Lovander the life steal effect
which absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.
Possible Drops
Mushroom, Cake, Suspicious Juice, Strange Juice
Lovander Location:
Vanwyrm Cryst
Vanwyrm Cryst (071b)
Ice Dark
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Air Cannon Ice Missile Icicle Cutter Cryst Breath Nightmare Ball Blizzard Spike Dark Laser
25 30 55 90 100 130 150
Cooling Transporting
2 3
Partner Skill
Aerial Marauder
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
Increases damage player deals to enemy weak points while mounted.
Possible Drops
Bone, Ice Organ, Sapphire
Vanwyrm Cryst Location:
Katress
Katress (075)
Dark
90 90 100 105 620 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Ignis Blast Dark Ball Flare Arrow Shadow Burst Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser
30 40 55 55 75 100 150
Handiwork Medicine Transporting
2 2 2
Partner Skill
Grimoire Collector
While fighting together, Normal Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Leather, Katress Hair, High Grade Technical Manual
Katress Location:
Blazehowl Noct
Blazehowl Noct (084b)
Fire Dark
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Shadow Burst Flare Arrow Ignis Breath Spirit Flame Ignis Rage Fire Ball Dark Laser
55 55 70 75 120 150 150
Kindling Lumbering
3 2
Partner Skill
Darkflame Lion
Can be ridden.
While fighting together, Normal Pals drop more items when defeated.
Possible Drops
Flame Organ
Blazehowl Noct Location:
Helzephyr
Helzephyr (097)
Dark
100 100 100 125 1100 50
Active SkillsWork Suitability
Spirit Fire Dark Ball Shadow Burst Flare Storm Spirit Flame Nightmare Ball Dark Laser
45 40 55 80 75 100 150
Transporting
3
Partner Skill
Wings of Death
Can be ridden as an flying mount.
Applies Dark damage to the player's attacks while mounted.
Possible Drops
Venom Gland, Medium Pal Soul
Helzephyr Location:
So, fellow night creatures, gear up and get ready to catch some Pals after dark. Armed with your newfound knowledge of the 16 exclusive Nocturnal Pals, you're now ready to rock.