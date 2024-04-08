In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you'll be given a plethora of things to do. While many will go straight to Chocobo Racing or Queen's Blood, I poured time into another activity: piano playing. Yes, you can actually play a piano in Rebirth and it's a lot of fun, personally. It's very in-depth, with octaves and tones to play around with. However, if you want to play some classic and iconic pieces from Final Fantasy VII, you'll have to find their sheet music. Here are the locations of them, as well as the pieces themselves.

1. "On Our Way"

The first of the eight piano sheets is one you've probably heard as you walk through the different towns, "On Our Way". The chill vibes make you feel right at home, no matter where you are. It's fitting that it's the first sheet music players can find at the Crow's Nest in the Grasslands. It's located inside the bar across from the community board and near the staircase to Condor Hill.

2. "Tifa's Theme"

This song, dedicated to the fierce-fisted warrior Tifa, is a melodic anthem for her and her bar, Seventh Heaven. It'll remind you of the good old times at the bar, drinking and reminiscing of days past. In the demo, you can collect this at Tifa's house. However, in the main game, "Tifa's Theme" is located at Costa del Sol at the Royal Coast Hotel, which is across from the beach stands. You'll actually earn the piece while earning points for swimsuits for Tifa and Aerith, specifically when Madame M needs Tifa to perform in place of her runaway pianist.

3. "Barret's Theme"

Much like our gun-armed comrade, "Barret's Theme" is a rowdy and deep symphony. The low notes and almost-Western theme hit hardest when you enter North Corel, his home region. His theme will be located in the Settlement at the Rock Bottom Bar, fittingly. It, along with a piano, is near a Queen's Blood player named Biff. The bar is pretty packed and ferocious, but I'm sure they'll enjoy some good ole' tunes. Everyone loves a soundtrack, right?

4. "Cinco de Chocobo"

If you've played any Final Fantasy, you'll be well acquainted with the Chocobo jingle. And yes, I know you're humming it right now. Well, there's a version, "Cinco de Chocobo", done in 5/4 time signature, an unusual note structure, hence the 'cinco' (five in Spanish). As you can expect, the piece is a bit difficult but worthy of any challenger. You'll find "Cinco de Chocobo" in Gongaga, specifically in a hut across from a long bridge. You'll find yourself surrounded by instruments, including the piano to use to play the hard yet catchy song.

5. "Two Legs? Nothin' to It"

While Red XIII does have his own theme, the title "Two Legs? Nothin' to It" seems ripped from his escapades on the cruise to Costa del Sol (you know the scene). It's a very quick song (and a hard one at that), but its infectious rhythm will keep you coming back. The song is located at the Water Grotto Inn in Cosmo Canyon. It's pretty easy to miss, given the vastness of the city. However, the inn is right across from Chadley and the community board. Go in and continue straight until you see the stairs. Go down those and you'll find the piano, along with "Two Legs? Nothin' to It".

6. "Aerith's Theme"

We all know "Aerith's Theme" by heart. Its simple notes but complex arrangement fit the adventurous yet charming flower girl we know and love. "Aerith's Theme" can be found in Tifa's House, weirdly, in Nibelheim. You can only get it when you return to Cloud and Tifa's hometown for the second time in the game (Chapter 11). Additionally, you can unlock it during the side mission "My White-Haired Angel", as Tifa will perform it at the end of it for a bunch of kittens. It'll make sense when you play the mission, believe me.

7. "Let the Battles Begin!"

You hear this song every time you enter combat, and for good reason. It's bombastic, rousing, and perfect for fighting. In order to unlock "Let the Battles Begin!", you need to achieve at least an A ranking on all songs (excluding "One-Winged Angel"). Then, meet Dorian at any piano across the many regions. As a reward, you'll receive the song and be able to play it to your heart's content.

8. "One-Winged Angel"