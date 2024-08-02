Quick Links Kijimi Akiva Toshara Tatooine Cantonia

The galaxy is yours to explore in Star Wars Outlaws, but just how much of it can players and fans expect? Here are all the confirmed planets so far in Star Wars Outlaws .

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A new venture into the Star Wars universe, Outlaws, created by Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft, will combine the studio’s signature open-world shooting and place it within the legendary entertainment franchise. The story follows scoundrel Kay Vess and her merqaal companion Nix as they try to pull off the biggest heist in the galaxy. Throughout the game, you’ll come face to face with many friends and foes across the galaxy and avoid the law. Star Wars Outlaws will feature a variety of planets and gameplay styles, as well as dialogue choices that can affect the narrative.

When it comes to planets, as of writing, five have been confirmed to be featured in Star Wars Outlaws: Kijimi, Akiva, Toshara, Tatooine, and Cantonica. Some are deep cuts for Star Wars fans, while others are familiar locales from recent films. Here’s a rundown of each planet.

Related Ubisoft Aims for the Stars with Star Wars Outlaws We got our hands on the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws and were left wanting more.

These are the confirmed planets in Star Wars Outlaws as of writing this. If more are confirmed before the game's launch or revealed in-game, this guide will be updated to reflect the new information.

Image from Ubisoft

Kijimi

A frozen tundra planet where some of the most notorious criminals lurk. Once a planet fueled by spirituality, the trading of illegal spice is held there and many scoundrels call it home. For fans of Star Wars, Kijimi was first seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and told about in the Star Wars book series, Force Collector. In Rise of Skywalker, the planet is where spice leader Zorii Bliss and lovable mechanic Babu Frik reside. However, toward the end of the film, Kijimi is destroyed, so Star Wars Outlaws will take place prior to that event.

Akiva

This planet’s ecosystem is mostly jungle, though ripe with rebellion and back alley deals. Located within the Outer Rim, Akiva boasts a complex weather system similar to that of a rainforest, with storms and humidity abound. Still, the government is run by the Empire, though later restored to the Rebel Alliance later on. As one can expect, crime is abundant on the planet, with a growing Black Market available. Akiva has never been in films and has only been featured in the Star Wars Aftermath books and Resistance Reborn.

Toshara

With its savanna climate and environment, Toshara is a hotbed for criminal activity. Though under Imperial control, there is widespread corruption among its leaders, giving way to thriving criminal factors and organizations. The beautiful savanna landscape may seem inviting, but strong winds and hideouts for pirates spread throughout the planet, making it a dangerous but vital site for Kay to find allies for her heist. Toshara has the distinct privilege of being the only new planet in Star Wars Outlaws, as it was made exclusively for the game with the help of Lucasfilm.

Related Star Wars Outlaws: A Galactic Odyssey in the Making Star Wars fans around the galaxy are counting down the days until the release of the highly anticipated open-world game, Star Wars Outlaws.

Tatooine

A fan-favorite locale from Star Wars, Tattooine is a desert planet teeming with outlaws and scoundrels. It isn’t a very populated planet due to lack of resources and a troubling criminal power system. Tatooine is home to the notorious kingpin Jabba the Hutt, whose Hutt Clan uses the planet for smuggling and slavery, among other criminal deeds. In Star Wars, the planet, first appearing in Star Wars: A New Hope, is home to series protagonist Luke Skywalker, who would later become the greatest Jedi to ever live.

Cantonia

Another desert planet, Cantonica is the home of one of the galaxy’s biggest jackpots, Canto Bight. While not as desolate as other planets like it, it used to be home to a plethora of criminal organizations. However, when Canto Bight was built and the wealthy came in, so did the war profiteers and gamblers. High-value targets and figures are bound to be spending their fortunes here, though trust is also a gamble when money is on the line. While Cantonica has been in several books and comics, it first appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The planet served as the backdrop for Finn and Rose’s search for a Master Codebreaker. The planet, specifically in the Worker's District, is where Kay Vess grew up, so it'll play a big role in the narrative.

Star Wars Outlaws launches August 30 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own Ubisoft+ Premium, you'll be able to play the game three days early, as well as get cosmetic packs and the Season Pass. We have two previews for the game available to read. The first details the criminal syndicates players will encounter, and the second goes through all the gameplay you can expect.