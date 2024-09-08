Quick Links
Just like Astro's Playroom, its sequel, Astro Bot, has a plethora of PlayStation cameos from long-time favorite series and some deep-cut characters. Here are all the PlayStation cameos/V.I.P Bots in Astro Bot.
This list is organized by series aside from single characters and by how many representatives are present. Also, the first five are done by how they appear within the story.
Spoilers for those who want to go in blind for PlayStation cameos in Astro Bot!
God of War:
- Kratos (Dad of Boy) from the God of War series found in Wako Tako
- Atreus (Boy) from the God of War (2018) series found in Wako Tako
- Mimir (Smartest Man Alive) from the God of War (2018) series found in Bot of War
- Freya (Valkyrie Queen) from the God of War (2018) series found in Bot of War
- Brok (Dwarven Blacksmith) from the God of War (2018) series found in Bot of War
- Sindri (Dwarven Artisan) from the God of War (2018) series found in Bot of War
- Angrboda (Ironwood Jötunn) from God of War Ragnarök found in Bot of War
- Thor (Thunder God) from God of War Ragnarök found in Bot of War
- Thrúd (Thunder Goddess) from God of War Ragnarök found in Bot of War
Ape Escape:
- Spike (Monkey Stalker) from the Ape Escape series found in Mighty Chewy
- Specter (Albino Antagonist) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose
- Ape (Nervous Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose
- Ape (Goofy Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose
- Ape (Natural Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose
- Ape (Self-Aware Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose
- Ape (Shy Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose
- Ape (Cheeky Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose
- Ape (Crazy Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose
- Ape (Sky-Walking Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose
- Ape (Aerial Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose
Uncharted:
- Nathan Drake (Raider Dude) from the Uncharted series found in Lady Venomara
- Sam Drake (Prodigal Brother) from the Uncharted series found in Dude Raiding
- Victor Sullivan (Mustachioed Mentor) from the Uncharted series found in Dude Raiding
- Elena Fisher (Tenacious Reporter) from the Uncharted series found in Dude Raiding
- Nadine Ross (No-Nonsense Merc) from the Uncharted series found in Dude Raiding
- Chloe Frazer (Looting Virtuoso) from the Uncharted series found in Dude Raiding
- Francis Drake (False Ancestor) from the Uncharted series found in Dude Raiding
LocoRoco:
- Kulche (Energetic Blob) from the LocoRoco series found in Mecha Leon
- Chavez (Speedy Blob) from the LocoRoco series found in Going Loco
- Pekeroné (Exuberant Blob) from the LocoRoco series found in Going Loco
- Viole (Stylish Blob) from the LocoRoco series found in Going Loco
- Tupley (Voracious Blob) from the LocoRoco series found in Going Loco
- Budzi (Unpredictable Blob) from the LocoRoco series found in Going Loco
Horizon:
- Aloy (Machine Hunter) from the Horizon series found in Falcon McFly
- Rost (Paternal Outcast) from the Horizon series found in Machine Learning
- Erend (Loyal Oseram) from the Horizon series found in Machine Learning
- Sylens (Cherished Wanderer) from the Horizon series found in Machine Learning
- Watcher (Security Scouter) from the Horizon series found in Machine Learning
- Grazer (Grass Guzzler) from the Horizon series found in Machine Learning
Metal Gear:
- Solid Snake (Legendary Mercenary) from the Metal Gear series found in Creamy Canyon
- Gray Fox (Mystery Ninja) from the Metal Gear series found in Creamy Canyon
- Psycho Mantis (Psychic Menace) from the Metal Gear series found in Creamy Canyon
- Raiden (Watermelon Buster) from the Metal Gear series found in Ropeway Rally
- Naked Snake (Legendary Soldier) from the Metal Gear series found in Magnetic Mayhem
Wipeout:
- FEISAR Pilot (Future Racer) from the Wipeout series found in Orbital Blitz
- AG Systems Pilot (Anti-Grav Ace) from the Wipeout series found in Orbital Blitz
- Qirex Pilot (Speed Freak) from the Wipeout series found in Orbital Blitz
- Auricom Pilot (Nova Stormer) from the Wipeout series found in Orbital Blitz
- Piranha Pilot (Prototype Pilot) from the Wipeout series found in Orbital Blitz
Resident Evil:
- Leon Kennedy (Rookie Cop) from the Resident Evil series found in Cut 'n Grind
- Claire Redfield (Motorcycle Enthusiast) from the Resident Evil series found in Pumpkin Peril
- Chris Redfield (Alpha Male) from the Resident Evil series found in Spooky Time
- Jill Valentine (Alpha Female) from the Resident Evil series found in Spooky Tim
Tokyo Jungle:
- AIBO 2000 (Pup Pal) from Tokyo Jungle found in Crash Site
- AIBO ERC-003 (Pup Pal +) from Tokyo Jungle found in Crash Site
- Pomeranian (Urban Survivor) from Tokyo Jungle found in Crash Site
Infamous:
- Cole MacGrath (Electric Vigilante) from Infamous 1&2 found in Furnace Forever
- Delsin Rowe (Roguish Conduit) from Infamous: Second Son found in Boxel Bust-Up
- Abigail Walker (Neon Avenger) from Infamous: Second Son found in Boxel Bust-Up
PaRappa the Rapper:
- PaRappa Rappa (Lovestruck Lyricist) from the PaRappa the Rapper series found in Construction Derby
- Lammy (Shredding Sheep) from the PaRappa the Rapper series found in Construction Derby
- Chop Chop Master Onion (Lyrical Master) from the PaRappa the Rapper series found in Great Master Challenge
Oddworld:
- Abe (Mudokon Liberator) from the Oddworld series found in Fan Club
- Mudokon (Mudokon Minion) from the Oddworld series found in Fan Club
- Mudokon (Mudokon Follower) from the Oddworld series found in Fan Club
The Last of Us:
- Joel Miller (Dependable Smuggler) from The Last of Us series found in Wormy Passage
- Ellie (Immune Survivor) from The Last of Us series found in Wormy Passage
- Runner (Fungus Head) from The Last of Us series found in Wormy Passage
Shadow of the Colossus:
- Wander (Wandering Trespasser) from Shadow of the Colossus found in Free Big Brother!
- Mono (Slumbering Girl) from Shadow of the Colossus found in Free Big Brother!
- Agro (Trusty Steed) from Shadow of the Colossus found in Crash Site
Patapon:
- Hatapon (Tribal Flagbearer) from the Patapon series found in Turtles in Trash
- Yaripon (Tribal Warrior) from the Patapon series found in Turtles in Trash
- Yumipon (Tribal Archer) from the Patapon series found in Turtles in Trash
Killzone:
- Mutant (Militant Mutant) from the Killzone series found in High-Suction Hero
- Mutant (Independent Mutant) from the Killzone series found in High-Suction Hero
- Mutant (Confused Mutant) from the Killzone series found in High-Suction Hero
Persona:
- Joker (Phantom Thief) from Persona 5 found in Slo-Mo Casino
- Teddie (Adorable Shadow) from Persona 4 found in Dashing Dillo
- Aigis (Protective Android) from Persona 3 found in Fragile Frenzy
Ratchet and Clank:
- Ratchet (Tooled-Up Mechanic) from the Ratchet & Clank series found in Sky Garden
- Rivet (Multiversal Rebel) from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart found in Sky Garden
The Last Guardian:
- The Boy (Beast Tamer) from The Last Guardian found in Free Big Brother!
- Trico (Barrel Muncher) from The Last Guardian found in Crash Site
Ico:
- Ico (Horned Protector) from Ico found in Go-Go Archipelago!
- Yorda (Elfin Prisoner) from Ico found in Go-Go Archipelago!
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night:
- Alucard (Dandy Dhampir) from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night found in Funky Fungi
- Richter Belmont (Vampire Killer) from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night found in Funky Fungi
Street Fighter:
- Ryu (Disciplined Warrior) from the Street Fighter series found in Retro Rampage 1
- Ken (Assured Rival) from the Street Fighter series found in Retro Rampage 2
Gravity Rush:
- Kat (Gravity Shifter) from the Gravity Rush series found in Djinny of the Lamp
- Raven (Defender of Hekseville) from the Gravity Rush series found in Djinny of the Lamp
Doko Demo Issyo:
- Toro Inoue (Aspirational Cat) from Doko Demo Issyo found in Rolling Star Sola
- Kuro (Streetwise Cat) from Doko Demo Issyo found in Rolling Star Luna
Singstar:
- Male Avatar (Spirited Crooner) from the Singstar series found in Final Encore
- Female Avatar (Amateur Vocalist) from the Singstar series found in Final Encore
Demon Souls:
- The Slayer of Demons (Archstone Explorer) from Demons Souls found in Cannon Brawl
- The Maiden in Black (Nexus Dweller) from Demons Souls found in Cannon Brawl
Legacy of Kain:
- Kain (Vamp Champ) from the Legacy of Kain series found in Light Bulb Limbo
- Raziel (Resurrected Wraith) from the Legacy of Kain series found in Light Bulb Limbo
Other Cameos (Unsorted):
- Kena (Spirit Guide) from Kena: Bridge of Spirits found in Trunk of Funk
- Bean (Clumsy Bean) from Fall Guys found in Final Encore
- Jin Sakai (Vengeful Spirit) from Ghost of Tsushima found in Danger Dojo
- Sam Porter Bridges (Patriotic Porter) from the Death Stranding series found in Frozen Meal
- Ash (Magical Graffitist) from Concrete Genie found in Rocket Pull Power!
- Deacon St. John (Brave Biker) from Days Gone found in Trunk of Funk
- RK800 Connor (Deviant Hunter) from Detroit: Become Human found in Frozen Meal
- Quill (Intrepid Rodent) from Moss series found in Downsize Surprise
- Grant Moon (Wormhole Survivor) from Farpoint found in Rocket Pull Power!
- William (Western Warrior) from the Nioh found in Danger Dojo
- The Hunter (Yharnam Tourist) from Bloodborne found in Funky Fungi
- Octodad (Secret Octopus) from the Octodad series found in Bubbling Under
- Iota (Papercraft Postie) from Tearaway found in Luna Sola
- Knack (Living Relic) from the Knack series found in Rocket Pull Power!
- Jodie Holmes (Gifted Soul) from Beyond: Two Souls found in Frozen Meal
- Kutaro (Pure-Hearted Puppet) from Puppeteer found in Bathhouse Battle
- Polygon Man (Forgotten Mascot) from PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale found in Boxel Bust-Up
- The Traveler (Desert Wanderer) from Journey found in Trapped in Time
- Sackboy (Knitted Kid) from the LittleBigPlanet series found in Luna Sola
- Arthur (Fragile Knight) from the Ghosts 'n Goblins series found in Ghouls & Bots
- Batter (Home Run Hero) from the MLB The Show series found in Crumble Rumble 1
- Jaster Rogue (Galactic Pirate) from Rogue Galaxy found in Djinny of the Lamp
- Kazuma Kiryu (Tattooed Dragon) from the Like a Dragon series found in Boing! Bonanza
- Buzz (Quiz Master) from the Buzz! series found in Shocking Behaviour
- The Prince (Royal Roller) from the Katamari series found in Downsize Surprise
- Palico (Cat-Like Companion) from the Monster Hunter series found in Bubbling Under
- Shibito (Creepy Sightjacker) from the Siren series found in Bathhouse Battle
- Max (Reliable Narrator) from Dark Cloud 2 found in Splashing Spiri
- Sly Cooper (Ring-Tailed Thief) from the Sly Cooper series found in Slo-Mo Casino
- Ulala (Groovy Reporter) from Space Channel 5 found in Final Encore
- Jak (Eco Warrior) from the Jak and Daxter series found in Az-Tech Trail
- The Hacker (Rhythmic Hacker) from Rez found in Slowdown Showdown
- Takt (Classical Conductor) from Mad Maestro! found in Final Encore
- Pyramid Head (Impractical Butcher) from the Silent Hill series found in Ghouls & Bots
- Dante (Son of Sparda) from the Devil May Cry series found in Light Bulb Limbo
- Samanosuke Akechi (Demon Swordsman) from the Onimusha series found in Danger Dojo
- Boku (Young Holidaymaker) from Boku no Natsuyasumi found in Balloon Breeze
- Vibri (Ribbon Rider) from Vib-Ribbon found in Boxel Bust-Up
- Dart (Dragon Knight) from The Legend of Dragoon found in Vertical Velocity
- The Chef (Prodigious Chef) from Ore no Ryouri found in Retro Rampage 3
- Taneo (Unlucky Salaryman) from Incredible Crisis found in Retro Rampage 5
- Sir Daniel Fortesque (Eternal Knight) from the MediEvil series found in Ghouls & Bots
- Little Devil (Dice Tumbler) from Devil Dice found in Slo-Mo Casino
- Sol Badguy (Gear Stalker) from the Guilty Gear series found in To the Beat!
- Klonoa (Dream Traveler) from the Klonoa series found in Balloon Breeze
- Golf Player (Pro Golfer) from the Everybody's Golf series found in Crumble Rumble 2
- Alundra (Dreamwalker) from Alundra found in Djinny's Revenge
- Intelligent Qube (Puzzle Qube) from I.Q.: Intelligent Qube found in Boxel Bust-Up
- Rudy Roughknight (Dream Chaser) from the Wild Arms series found in Trapped in Time
- Lara Croft (Aristocratic Archaeologist) from the Tomb Raider series found in Hieroglitch Pyramid
- Crash Bandicoot (Spinning Marsupial) from the Crash Bandicoot series found in Az-Tech Trail
- The Hero (First Star) from the Suikoden series found in Hieroglitch Pyramid
- Pilot (Aerial Ace) from the Ace Combat series found in Rolling Rampage
- Arc (Guardian of Mankind) from Arc the Lad found in Swinging Sentries
- Kazuya (Cold-Blooded Oppressor) from the Tekken series found in Birdy Barrage
- Captain Rock (Malleable Motorist) from Motor Toon Grand Prix found in Retro Rampage 4
- Reiko Nagase (Racing Model) from the Ridge Racer series found in Follow the Light
- Soccer Player (Star Striker) from the Pro Evolution Soccer series found in Crumble Rumble 3
- Skateboarder (Pro Skater) from the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series found in Crumble Rumble 5
- Snowboarder (Board Member) from the Cool Boarders series found in Crumble Rumble 4
- Outsider (Curious Kitty) from Stray found in Crash Site
- Defender Starfighter (Defender Ship) from Defender found in Crash Site
- Shiba Inu (Shiba Inufluencer) from Humanity found in Crash Site
- Imp (Creative Cursor) from Dreams found in Crash Site
- Flower (Restorative Flora) from Flower found in Crash Site
- Amaterasu (Celestial Painter) from Okami found in Crash Site
- Mister Mosquito (Robotic Sucker) from Mister Mosquito found in Crash Site
- Spyro the Dragon (Fiery Artisan) from the Spyro the Dragon series found in Crash Site
- Robbit (Leaping Lapin) from Jumping Flash! found in Crash Site
