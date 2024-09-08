Just like Astro's Playroom, its sequel, Astro Bot, has a plethora of PlayStation cameos from long-time favorite series and some deep-cut characters. Here are all the PlayStation cameos/V.I.P Bots in Astro Bot.

Related Astro Bot: 8 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner Want to be an Astro Bot Pro? Here's some tips and tricks you should know about!

This list is organized by series aside from single characters and by how many representatives are present. Also, the first five are done by how they appear within the story.

Spoilers for those who want to go in blind for PlayStation cameos in Astro Bot!

God of War:

Kratos (Dad of Boy) from the God of War series found in Wako Tako

Atreus (Boy) from the God of War (2018) series found in Wako Tako

Mimir (Smartest Man Alive) from the God of War (2018) series found in Bot of War

Freya (Valkyrie Queen) from the God of War (2018) series found in Bot of War

Brok (Dwarven Blacksmith) from the God of War (2018) series found in Bot of War

Sindri (Dwarven Artisan) from the God of War (2018) series found in Bot of War

Angrboda (Ironwood Jötunn) from God of War Ragnarök found in Bot of War

Thor (Thunder God) from God of War Ragnarök found in Bot of War

Thrúd (Thunder Goddess) from God of War Ragnarök found in Bot of War

Ape Escape:

Spike (Monkey Stalker) from the Ape Escape series found in Mighty Chewy

Specter (Albino Antagonist) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose

Ape (Nervous Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose

Ape (Goofy Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose

Ape (Natural Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose

Ape (Self-Aware Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose

Ape (Shy Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose

Ape (Cheeky Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose

Ape (Crazy Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose

Ape (Sky-Walking Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose

Ape (Aerial Ape) from the Ape Escape series found in Apes on the Loose

Uncharted:

Nathan Drake (Raider Dude) from the Uncharted series found in Lady Venomara

Sam Drake (Prodigal Brother) from the Uncharted series found in Dude Raiding

Victor Sullivan (Mustachioed Mentor) from the Uncharted series found in Dude Raiding

Elena Fisher (Tenacious Reporter) from the Uncharted series found in Dude Raiding

Nadine Ross (No-Nonsense Merc) from the Uncharted series found in Dude Raiding

Chloe Frazer (Looting Virtuoso) from the Uncharted series found in Dude Raiding

Francis Drake (False Ancestor) from the Uncharted series found in Dude Raiding

LocoRoco:

Kulche (Energetic Blob) from the LocoRoco series found in Mecha Leon

Chavez (Speedy Blob) from the LocoRoco series found in Going Loco

Pekeroné (Exuberant Blob) from the LocoRoco series found in Going Loco

Viole (Stylish Blob) from the LocoRoco series found in Going Loco

Tupley (Voracious Blob) from the LocoRoco series found in Going Loco

Budzi (Unpredictable Blob) from the LocoRoco series found in Going Loco

Horizon:

Aloy (Machine Hunter) from the Horizon series found in Falcon McFly

Rost (Paternal Outcast) from the Horizon series found in Machine Learning

Erend (Loyal Oseram) from the Horizon series found in Machine Learning

Sylens (Cherished Wanderer) from the Horizon series found in Machine Learning

Watcher (Security Scouter) from the Horizon series found in Machine Learning

Grazer (Grass Guzzler) from the Horizon series found in Machine Learning

Related All Vortex Locations in Astro Bot Astro Bot's hiding some secret Vortexes in their levels. Let's go find them!

Metal Gear:

Solid Snake (Legendary Mercenary) from the Metal Gear series found in Creamy Canyon

Gray Fox (Mystery Ninja) from the Metal Gear series found in Creamy Canyon

Psycho Mantis (Psychic Menace) from the Metal Gear series found in Creamy Canyon

Raiden (Watermelon Buster) from the Metal Gear series found in Ropeway Rally

Naked Snake (Legendary Soldier) from the Metal Gear series found in Magnetic Mayhem

Wipeout:

FEISAR Pilot (Future Racer) from the Wipeout series found in Orbital Blitz

AG Systems Pilot (Anti-Grav Ace) from the Wipeout series found in Orbital Blitz

Qirex Pilot (Speed Freak) from the Wipeout series found in Orbital Blitz

Auricom Pilot (Nova Stormer) from the Wipeout series found in Orbital Blitz

Piranha Pilot (Prototype Pilot) from the Wipeout series found in Orbital Blitz

Resident Evil:

Leon Kennedy (Rookie Cop) from the Resident Evil series found in Cut 'n Grind

Claire Redfield (Motorcycle Enthusiast) from the Resident Evil series found in Pumpkin Peril

Chris Redfield (Alpha Male) from the Resident Evil series found in Spooky Time

Jill Valentine (Alpha Female) from the Resident Evil series found in Spooky Tim

Tokyo Jungle:

AIBO 2000 (Pup Pal) from Tokyo Jungle found in Crash Site

AIBO ERC-003 (Pup Pal +) from Tokyo Jungle found in Crash Site

Pomeranian (Urban Survivor) from Tokyo Jungle found in Crash Site

Infamous:

Cole MacGrath (Electric Vigilante) from Infamous 1&2 found in Furnace Forever

Delsin Rowe (Roguish Conduit) from Infamous: Second Son found in Boxel Bust-Up

Abigail Walker (Neon Avenger) from Infamous: Second Son found in Boxel Bust-Up

PaRappa the Rapper:

PaRappa Rappa (Lovestruck Lyricist) from the PaRappa the Rapper series found in Construction Derby

Lammy (Shredding Sheep) from the PaRappa the Rapper series found in Construction Derby

Chop Chop Master Onion (Lyrical Master) from the PaRappa the Rapper series found in Great Master Challenge

Oddworld:

Abe (Mudokon Liberator) from the Oddworld series found in Fan Club

Mudokon (Mudokon Minion) from the Oddworld series found in Fan Club

Mudokon (Mudokon Follower) from the Oddworld series found in Fan Club

The Last of Us:

Joel Miller (Dependable Smuggler) from The Last of Us series found in Wormy Passage

Ellie (Immune Survivor) from The Last of Us series found in Wormy Passage

Runner (Fungus Head) from The Last of Us series found in Wormy Passage

Shadow of the Colossus:

Wander (Wandering Trespasser) from Shadow of the Colossus found in Free Big Brother!

Mono (Slumbering Girl) from Shadow of the Colossus found in Free Big Brother!

Agro (Trusty Steed) from Shadow of the Colossus found in Crash Site

Patapon:

Hatapon (Tribal Flagbearer) from the Patapon series found in Turtles in Trash

Yaripon (Tribal Warrior) from the Patapon series found in Turtles in Trash

Yumipon (Tribal Archer) from the Patapon series found in Turtles in Trash

Killzone:

Mutant (Militant Mutant) from the Killzone series found in High-Suction Hero

Mutant (Independent Mutant) from the Killzone series found in High-Suction Hero

Mutant (Confused Mutant) from the Killzone series found in High-Suction Hero

Persona:

Joker (Phantom Thief) from Persona 5 found in Slo-Mo Casino

Teddie (Adorable Shadow) from Persona 4 found in Dashing Dillo

Aigis (Protective Android) from Persona 3 found in Fragile Frenzy

Ratchet and Clank:

Ratchet (Tooled-Up Mechanic) from the Ratchet & Clank series found in Sky Garden

Rivet (Multiversal Rebel) from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart found in Sky Garden

The Last Guardian:

The Boy (Beast Tamer) from The Last Guardian found in Free Big Brother!

Trico (Barrel Muncher) from The Last Guardian found in Crash Site

Ico:

Ico (Horned Protector) from Ico found in Go-Go Archipelago!

Yorda (Elfin Prisoner) from Ico found in Go-Go Archipelago!

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night:

Alucard (Dandy Dhampir) from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night found in Funky Fungi

Richter Belmont (Vampire Killer) from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night found in Funky Fungi

Street Fighter: Ryu (Disciplined Warrior) from the Street Fighter series found in Retro Rampage 1

Ken (Assured Rival) from the Street Fighter series found in Retro Rampage 2

Gravity Rush:

Kat (Gravity Shifter) from the Gravity Rush series found in Djinny of the Lamp

Raven (Defender of Hekseville) from the Gravity Rush series found in Djinny of the Lamp

Doko Demo Issyo:

Toro Inoue (Aspirational Cat) from Doko Demo Issyo found in Rolling Star Sola

Kuro (Streetwise Cat) from Doko Demo Issyo found in Rolling Star Luna

Singstar:

Male Avatar (Spirited Crooner) from the Singstar series found in Final Encore

Female Avatar (Amateur Vocalist) from the Singstar series found in Final Encore

Demon Souls:

The Slayer of Demons (Archstone Explorer) from Demons Souls found in Cannon Brawl

The Maiden in Black (Nexus Dweller) from Demons Souls found in Cannon Brawl

Legacy of Kain:

Kain (Vamp Champ) from the Legacy of Kain series found in Light Bulb Limbo

Raziel (Resurrected Wraith) from the Legacy of Kain series found in Light Bulb Limbo

Related All Unlockable Planets in Astro Bot Astro Bot has over 80 levels to play across six galaxies!

Other Cameos (Unsorted):

Kena (Spirit Guide) from Kena: Bridge of Spirits found in Trunk of Funk

Bean (Clumsy Bean) from Fall Guys found in Final Encore

Jin Sakai (Vengeful Spirit) from Ghost of Tsushima found in Danger Dojo

Sam Porter Bridges (Patriotic Porter) from the Death Stranding series found in Frozen Meal

Ash (Magical Graffitist) from Concrete Genie found in Rocket Pull Power!

Deacon St. John (Brave Biker) from Days Gone found in Trunk of Funk

RK800 Connor (Deviant Hunter) from Detroit: Become Human found in Frozen Meal

Quill (Intrepid Rodent) from Moss series found in Downsize Surprise

Grant Moon (Wormhole Survivor) from Farpoint found in Rocket Pull Power!

William (Western Warrior) from the Nioh found in Danger Dojo

The Hunter (Yharnam Tourist) from Bloodborne found in Funky Fungi

Octodad (Secret Octopus) from the Octodad series found in Bubbling Under

Iota (Papercraft Postie) from Tearaway found in Luna Sola

Knack (Living Relic) from the Knack series found in Rocket Pull Power!

Jodie Holmes (Gifted Soul) from Beyond: Two Souls found in Frozen Meal

Kutaro (Pure-Hearted Puppet) from Puppeteer found in Bathhouse Battle

Polygon Man (Forgotten Mascot) from PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale found in Boxel Bust-Up

The Traveler (Desert Wanderer) from Journey found in Trapped in Time

Sackboy (Knitted Kid) from the LittleBigPlanet series found in Luna Sola

Arthur (Fragile Knight) from the Ghosts 'n Goblins series found in Ghouls & Bots

Batter (Home Run Hero) from the MLB The Show series found in Crumble Rumble 1

Jaster Rogue (Galactic Pirate) from Rogue Galaxy found in Djinny of the Lamp

Kazuma Kiryu (Tattooed Dragon) from the Like a Dragon series found in Boing! Bonanza

Buzz (Quiz Master) from the Buzz! series found in Shocking Behaviour

The Prince (Royal Roller) from the Katamari series found in Downsize Surprise

Palico (Cat-Like Companion) from the Monster Hunter series found in Bubbling Under

Shibito (Creepy Sightjacker) from the Siren series found in Bathhouse Battle

Max (Reliable Narrator) from Dark Cloud 2 found in Splashing Spiri

Sly Cooper (Ring-Tailed Thief) from the Sly Cooper series found in Slo-Mo Casino

Ulala (Groovy Reporter) from Space Channel 5 found in Final Encore

Jak (Eco Warrior) from the Jak and Daxter series found in Az-Tech Trail

The Hacker (Rhythmic Hacker) from Rez found in Slowdown Showdown

Takt (Classical Conductor) from Mad Maestro! found in Final Encore

Pyramid Head (Impractical Butcher) from the Silent Hill series found in Ghouls & Bots

Dante (Son of Sparda) from the Devil May Cry series found in Light Bulb Limbo

Samanosuke Akechi (Demon Swordsman) from the Onimusha series found in Danger Dojo

Boku (Young Holidaymaker) from Boku no Natsuyasumi found in Balloon Breeze

Vibri (Ribbon Rider) from Vib-Ribbon found in Boxel Bust-Up

Dart (Dragon Knight) from The Legend of Dragoon found in Vertical Velocity

The Chef (Prodigious Chef) from Ore no Ryouri found in Retro Rampage 3

Taneo (Unlucky Salaryman) from Incredible Crisis found in Retro Rampage 5

Sir Daniel Fortesque (Eternal Knight) from the MediEvil series found in Ghouls & Bots

Little Devil (Dice Tumbler) from Devil Dice found in Slo-Mo Casino

Sol Badguy (Gear Stalker) from the Guilty Gear series found in To the Beat!

Klonoa (Dream Traveler) from the Klonoa series found in Balloon Breeze

Golf Player (Pro Golfer) from the Everybody's Golf series found in Crumble Rumble 2

Alundra (Dreamwalker) from Alundra found in Djinny's Revenge

Intelligent Qube (Puzzle Qube) from I.Q.: Intelligent Qube found in Boxel Bust-Up

Rudy Roughknight (Dream Chaser) from the Wild Arms series found in Trapped in Time

Lara Croft (Aristocratic Archaeologist) from the Tomb Raider series found in Hieroglitch Pyramid

Crash Bandicoot (Spinning Marsupial) from the Crash Bandicoot series found in Az-Tech Trail

The Hero (First Star) from the Suikoden series found in Hieroglitch Pyramid

Pilot (Aerial Ace) from the Ace Combat series found in Rolling Rampage

Arc (Guardian of Mankind) from Arc the Lad found in Swinging Sentries

Kazuya (Cold-Blooded Oppressor) from the Tekken series found in Birdy Barrage

Captain Rock (Malleable Motorist) from Motor Toon Grand Prix found in Retro Rampage 4

Reiko Nagase (Racing Model) from the Ridge Racer series found in Follow the Light

Soccer Player (Star Striker) from the Pro Evolution Soccer series found in Crumble Rumble 3

Skateboarder (Pro Skater) from the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series found in Crumble Rumble 5

Snowboarder (Board Member) from the Cool Boarders series found in Crumble Rumble 4

Outsider (Curious Kitty) from Stray found in Crash Site

Defender Starfighter (Defender Ship) from Defender found in Crash Site

Shiba Inu (Shiba Inufluencer) from Humanity found in Crash Site

Imp (Creative Cursor) from Dreams found in Crash Site

Flower (Restorative Flora) from Flower found in Crash Site

Amaterasu (Celestial Painter) from Okami found in Crash Site

Mister Mosquito (Robotic Sucker) from Mister Mosquito found in Crash Site

Spyro the Dragon (Fiery Artisan) from the Spyro the Dragon series found in Crash Site

Robbit (Leaping Lapin) from Jumping Flash! found in Crash Site

Next Astro Bot: All Trophy Achievements Gotta Collect Them All Astro Bot Style!