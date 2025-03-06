For over 30 years since 1994, PlayStation has delighted many fans with its hardware. From being able to play both DVDs and games on their PS2 to watching Netflix and checking out Returnal on their PS5, the Japanese console manufacturer has been a fixture in many living rooms and bedrooms around the world.

Here are the best PlayStation consoles throughout its history, ranked, based on their game lineups, what they have added to that console generation and how they moved the gaming industry forward.

8 PlayStation Classic

The worst PlayStation console that Sony has ever launched is the PlayStation Classic. It was a response to the NES Classic Mini and SNES Classic Mini from Nintendo, which let you play retro games on miniaturized versions of each console. You can plug them in and get playing without any downloads. PlayStation failed with this device. The game selection was disappointing (lacking Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon, for example), the emulation was sub-par and the controller didn't even have analog sticks, being based on its first incarnation. The base PlayStation Classic also ran some games at 50 frames-per-second because they used the European version instead of the North American counterparts.